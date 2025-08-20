Search
Google Pixel 10 priced similar to iPhone 16 in India, Pixel 9 now costs just Rs…

Powered by the brand-new Tensor G5 chip built on a 3 nm process, the Pixel 10 delivers enhanced performance and energy efficiency.

Google launched the Pixel 10 in India on August 20, pricing it similarly to the iPhone 16, both now start around 79,999. This positions the Pixel 10 as a direct rival in the premium smartphone tier. The launch sees the standard Pixel 9 drop sharply in price, now available for as low as 74,999 for the 128 GB variant, down from its 79,999 launch price. The Pixel 10 introduces Google’s new Tensor G5 3nm chip, AI features like Magic Cue and Camera Coach, and a triple rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the reduced cost of the Pixel 9 makes it a compelling budget-friendly option for buyers. With this pricing parity and hardware leap, Google aims to strengthen its competitiveness in the rapidly growing Indian smartphone market.

Google launched the Pixel 10 in India on 20 August 2025, with the base model priced at 79,999 for both 128 GB and 256 GB variants.

Pixel 10 takes on iPhone 16 in India

Google launched the Pixel 10 in India on 20 August 2025, with the base model priced at 79,999 for both 128 GB and 256 GB variants. This price aligns it directly with the iPhone 16, which currently starts at 79,900 for the 128 GB model.

Pixel 9 Now More Affordable

Following the Pixel 10 launch, the previous-year model, the Pixel 9, has seen its price fall to 74,999 for the 128 GB version, down from 79,999 at launch. This drop offers buyers an attractive mid-range option with still-modern features.

What Pixel 10 Brings to the Table

Powered by the brand-new Tensor G5 chip built on a 3 nm process, the Pixel 10 delivers enhanced performance and energy efficiency. Coupled with Android 16 and seven years of updates, the device underscores Google’s long-term software commitment.

The phone introduces several AI-first features:

Magic Cue: contextual assistant that surfaces relevant data from emails, texts and calendars.

Camera Coach: AI guidance on composition and editing.

Design and Camera

While the Pixel 10 retains the traditional camera bar, it upgrades the rear setup to a triple-camera system, including a main sensor and two supporting lenses. The aesthetic has evolved with new colour options and a refined finish.

Availability and Ecosystem Strategy

Pixel devices are now sold directly via Google’s official store in India, giving buyers access to phones, wearables (like the Pixel Watch 4), and accessories in one place

