Google Pixel 10 priced similar to iPhone 16 in India, Pixel 9 now costs just Rs…

Pixel 10 takes on iPhone 16 in India

Google launched the Pixel 10 in India on 20 August 2025, with the base model priced at ₹79,999 for both 128 GB and 256 GB variants. This price aligns it directly with the iPhone 16, which currently starts at ₹79,900 for the 128 GB model.

Pixel 9 Now More Affordable

Following the Pixel 10 launch, the previous-year model, the Pixel 9, has seen its price fall to ₹74,999 for the 128 GB version, down from ₹79,999 at launch. This drop offers buyers an attractive mid-range option with still-modern features.

What Pixel 10 Brings to the Table

Powered by the brand-new Tensor G5 chip built on a 3 nm process, the Pixel 10 delivers enhanced performance and energy efficiency. Coupled with Android 16 and seven years of updates, the device underscores Google’s long-term software commitment.

The phone introduces several AI-first features:

Magic Cue: contextual assistant that surfaces relevant data from emails, texts and calendars.

Camera Coach: AI guidance on composition and editing.

Design and Camera

While the Pixel 10 retains the traditional camera bar, it upgrades the rear setup to a triple-camera system, including a main sensor and two supporting lenses. The aesthetic has evolved with new colour options and a refined finish.

Availability and Ecosystem Strategy

Pixel devices are now sold directly via Google’s official store in India, giving buyers access to phones, wearables (like the Pixel Watch 4), and accessories in one place