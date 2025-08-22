What to watch this weekend: From Peacemaker Season 2 to Eenie Meanie; See 5 must-watch OTT releases

This weekend brings plenty of entertainment for viewers. John Cena returns as Christopher Smith, also known as the Peacemaker, in the second season of the HBO Max show. There is an offering for K-drama lovers as well with Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. Netflix and HBO Max, among other platforms, have plenty of newly released shows and movies for cinephiles to enjoy this weekend. Peacemaker Season 2 airs on HBO Max.(Screengrab/YouTube)

Also read: Peacemaker Season 2: Full release schedule for John Cena starrer show

Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max

John Cena is back as Peacemaker with his wit and surprises. Peacemaker Season 2, which dropped on Netflix on August 21, has been co-directed by James Gunn, Greg Mottola, and Peter Sollett, according to CinemaBlend. In Season 2, Peacemaker finds himself in a world where he is revered as a real superhero, something he craved his whole life.

Naomi Osaka: The Second Set on Tubi

Naomi Osaka: The Second Set will arrive on Tubi this Sunday, August 24. The movie showcases the tennis player’s inspirational comeback to the sport, following the birth of her daughter, Shai. It will shed light on how Osaka juggled motherhood and her professional career as a tennis player, Women's Wear Daily website.

The Truth About Jussie Smollett? on Netflix

Jussie Smollett gained recognition due to his performance as Jamal Lyon in the Fox series, Empire. He was noted for his singing skills and hits like You Broke Love, Heavy, and Battle Cry.

In January 2019, Jussie Smollett, who is Black and homosexual, reported an incident of a hate crime against himself to the Chicago Police Department. Following an investigation, a jury initially found Smollett guilty of orchestrating a “fake hate crime”. The conviction was later overturned, reports Tudum.

Netflix’s The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, which premieres on August 22, explores the controversies around the hate crime that the actor and singer had reported.

Eenie Meanie on Hulu

Written and directed by Shawn Simmons, Eenie Meanie was released on August 22 on Hulu. The Samara Weaving-starrer narrates the tale of a teenage getaway driver who has to save her ex-boyfriend’s life, according to Decider.

Also read: BTS spends day off at LA beach amid recording new album; J-Hope shares photos

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix

K-drama lovers, you cannot miss Netflix’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. Directed by Jang Tae-yoo, the series will premiere on August 23. Im Yoon-ah plays a French chef in this fantasy romantic drama series, as reported by USA Today.

FAQs

What is a good K-drama to watch this weekend?

You can watch Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on Netflix.

Where can I watch Peacemaker Season 2?

You can watch Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max.

When will Naomi Osaka: The Second Set be released?

Naomi Osaka: The Second Set will be released on August 24.