Jennifer Holland reveals sharing James Gunn with DCU leaves ‘very little’ work-life balance

Jennifer Holland, who is currently gearing up for the release of Peacemaker season 2, has discussed her marriage with James Gunn and his constant attention to the DC Universe. She told People magazine that there is "very little" work-life balance in their marriage. Jennifer Holland and James Gunn recently attended Peacemaker Season 2 Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater.(Getty Images via AFP)

Peacemaker premiered in January 2022 and sees Gunn serving as the HBO Max series' creator, writer, and showrunner.

Jennifer Holland on her marriage to James Gunn

"I've not been, in any way, upset or judgmental with James," Holland told the news outlet, adding that she understands that currently his number one focus is life has been "taking on this opportunity that he has at DC with 100% full force".

"I think he's doing that with just every ounce of his being, and he wants to make sure that it's everything that the fans could hope for," she added.

Gunn recently came out with a superhero movie, Superman, starring David Corenswet in the lead along with Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and Nathan Fillion, among others.

Holland, who features as Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker, shared that she has a front-row seat to everything that her husband does both at work as well as back home.

Admitting that Gunn is striving to the DC fans first through his various efforts, Holland understands that "you are always going to disappoint some people, that's just the way it is."

Holland said her partner wants to do "justice" with the characters and give them what they deserve. He is making these efforts for "people who've lived with these characters in these comics that they've been reading (and) the characters that they created in their brains and everything".

Gunn remains "very committed" to making it the best, she added.

The couple started dating each other in July 2015 and got married in October 2022. Recently, Gunn marked the 10th anniversary of their maiden date on social media. He called Holland the "best thing that ever happened to me."

Jennifer Holland on Peacemaker season 2

Holland said she had an "incredible experience" working on the superhero series, which features John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick, among others.

Talking about the WWE superstar, Holland said she "couldn't have asked for a better, more professional partner than John".

The second season of Peacemaker comes out on August 21 at 9 PM ET.

FAQs

How did James Gunn and Jennifer Holland meet?

They met each other in 2015 through a mutual friend, Michael Rosenbaum.

Is Jennifer Holland in Superman?

She has an uncredited voice role in the movie.

What movies did Jennifer Holland play in with James Gunn?

Holland has worked with Gunn in various movies like The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Superman.