James Gunn reveals the truth behind Superman's early digital debut

James Gunn’s latest chart-topping blockbuster, Superman has made its digital debut early, roughly only a month after its theatrical release which opened in theatres on July 11. The David Corenswet-led DC franchise is now available for purchase and rent on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home and others. The early digital release perplexed many fans, especially since it was a major box office hit, grossing almost $600 million worldwide. But James Gunn has a perfectly good explanation (and a quite considerate one) for why the blockbuster hit is heading to digital ahead of schedule. James Gunn reveals the real reason behind Superman's early digital release.(x/@DiscussingFilm)

The Peacemaker 2 connection

In a conversation with ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley, Gunn expressed his love for extended theatrical campaigns, echoing Crowley’s sentiments. However, when asked about the digital move that disappointed so many, he confessed that it was tied to the release of Peacemaker 2: “Well, it’s very complicated, but the truth is it is because of ‘Peacemaker,” Gunn said, adding, “I originally thought ‘Peacemaker’ was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that ‘Peacemaker’ is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see ‘Superman’ that wanted to, even those people who couldn’t get to a theater before ‘Peacemaker.’ And that’s really the reason for it.”

The director had previously revealed that the events in Superman feed directly into the second season of the John Cena-led comic book series.

James Gunn’s brand new DC Universe

Superman served as the launchpad for Gunn’s new DC Universe, and Peacemaker is the next title in the plotline. Characters like Hawkgirl played by Isabela Merced and Green Lantern played by Nathan Fillion, who appeared in Superman, are also set to take the stage in Peacemaker 2. The subsequently cohesive storylines highlight Gunn’s vision for an integrated reimagination of the DC Universe, ensuring that viewers are engrossed across platforms and mediums, be it on the big screen or streaming platforms.

While some fans have welcomed the accessibility, others have voiced disappointment, lamenting the shortened theatrical window. Even Gunn admitted he preferred a longer run, telling ScreenRant, “Me too,” when it was noted that it was heartbreaking to see Superman leave theaters so soon. Still, with anticipation for Peacemaker Season 2 at a high, Warner Bros. and DC appear committed to maximizing momentum.