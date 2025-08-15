Did Rachel Brosnahan’s husband confirm her affair with Superman David Corenswet? Reaction to 'cuckold' jibe shocks fans

Actor Rachel Brosnahan’s husband, Jason Ralph, has fueled speculation about his wife's personal life after “liking” a comment on Instagram about Rachel’s relationship with her Superman co-star David Corenswet. Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan met in 2013 while filming a project I’m Obsessed With You: But You’ve Got To Leave Me Alone. (Getty Images via AFP)

Rachel's husband adds to romance drama

It all started when a fan took to the comment section under Jason’s post on Instagram from June. The fan accused Rachel, 35, of having an affair with David, 32.

The Instagram comment read: “It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro.. let’s have some self love and stand up for yourself man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day.”

Instead of directly replying to the message or ignoring it, Jason, who who starred opposite his wife in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, took everyone by surprise by “liking” the comment.

After “liking” the message, Jason turned off the comments on his posts. However, a fan posted a screenshot of the comment on X (formerly Twitter). His action received mixed reactions from social media users.

“Married to Rachel, with a fairly steady career, and this is how you choose to spend your time online,” one person wrote. “The fact that he’s also an actor makes this even weirder,” another shared, with one writing, “Liking this comment ‘as a joke’ comes off SO weird”.

Some social media users defended Jason for “liking” the comment. “Oh he’s a 100% mocking that person,” read one comment. The actors are yet to comment on the stir.

Rachel and Jason met in 2013 while filming I’m Obsessed With You: But You’ve Got To Leave Me Alone. She confirmed they tied the knot in 2019, though she later clarified that they’d actually been married for several years. Meanwhile, David is married to Julia Warner. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2024.

More about Rachel and David’s romance buzz

The speculation surrounding Rachel and David’s romance emerged after a video in which they continued kissing after the director yelled cut surfaced on social media.

James Gunn’s DC Universe reboot of Superman featured Rachel as Lois Lane, the love interest of David’s Clark Kent/Superman. After the release, critics as well as social media users appreciated the onscreen chemistry between the two actors. The film also featured Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.