Superman vs The Fantastic Four: Which film had the bigger opening weekend at the box office?

David Corenswet's Superman and Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby-led The Fantastic Four: The First Steps are the two big movies this summer. Both films arrived with good previews and opened big, both in the US and worldwide. But which film had an edge over the other and emerged as the winner? The box office results are in, and we might have a close winner. The two films were released just two weeks apart in theatres. (Also read: Superman director James Gunn says 'anti-American sentiment' is harming Hollywood films overseas) Superman and The Fantastic Four The First Steps got the cash counters ringing at the box office this summer.

Superman box office figures

Let's begin with James Gunn's Superman, which saw David Corenswet step into the beloved role of the Man of Steel. As per Box Office Mojo, the DC release collected $125 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend. At the worldwide box office opening weekend, the film crossed $95 million, taking its global debut at $220 million.

After two weeks, the film has now crossed the $500 million mark in North America, reaching $289.5 million locally and $213.2 million internationally. Superman stars David Corenswet in the titular role, along with Rachel Brosnahan as Louis Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The Fantastic Four opening figures

Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, arrived two weeks later on July 25. The Marvel release collected $118 million domestically. Globally, the film was released in 52 markets, earning $100 million overseas. The gross overall collection now stands at $218 million.

It’s also the 37th MCU film to top the box office, contributing to Disney becoming the first studio to hit $3 billion in global ticket sales in 2025.

By comparing these two figures, it is clear that Superman edged past Fantastic Four by a small margin. It will be interesting to see how Fantastic Four holds up in the upcoming weeks, as the performance of this film will also affect the future of its franchise.