James Gunn made a ‘mistake’ calling Superman an immigrant, says Dean Cain: ‘How woke is Hollywood is going to make him?’

The new Superman film, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet in the lead, is set to release in theatres worldwide this Friday. Ahead of the release of the film, Dean Cain, the actor who played the superhero on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, has shared his reservations about the film. Dean criticised the film and James Gunn's direction, adding that it was a ‘mistake’ to call Superman ‘an immigrant.’ Dean Cain is not a fan of the new Superman film starring David Corenswet.

What Dean Cain said

In a report by TMZ, Dean Cain said, "How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character go ahead and do that.”

‘We can’t have everybody, society will fail’

He went on to add, "Superman has always stood for ‘truth, justice and the American way,’ and the ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly. But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here… There have to be limits, because we can't have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits. I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

Superman has so far mostly received positive reviews from the press ahead of release. The film stars David Corenswet in the titular role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult as Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively. The film releases worldwide on July 11.