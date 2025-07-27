Peacemaker season 2: Which DC villains are hunting John Cena's antihero?

John Cena’s Christopher Smith is gearing up for a brutal fight in Peacemaker season 2. The HBO Max series, directed by James Gunn, returns August 21 after more than three years, bringing with it a mix of new heroes and a roster of villains drawn straight from DC’s archives. Gunn has confirmed that six heavy-hitting antagonists will appear this season, setting the stage for chaos, reports The Direct. Peacemaker Season 2: John Cena's Christopher Smith is set to face new and old villains this time.(Screengrab/YouTube)

This second outing is not just about action. Cena’s antihero is still dealing with the fallout of The Suicide Squad and his messy past, even as he is being hunted from all directions.

Peacemaker Season 2: White Dragon and the return of nightmares

One of the biggest surprises is the return of White Dragon. In season 1, Robert Patrick’s Auggie Smith - Peacemaker’s abusive father - met his end. But footage from season 2 shows a new White Dragon costume, this time with a blue color scheme. The video hints it could be Auggie reappearing in visions, as he did during the season 1 finale, or someone entirely new carrying the mantle.

Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. also joins the season, gunning for revenge after Peacemaker killed his son, Rick Flag Jr., in The Suicide Squad. That showdown promises some of the most emotionally charged moments this season, according to The Direct.

New faces and familiar rivals in Peacemaker Season 2

While in conversation with the media outlet, James Gunn has also introduced an original character, Red St. Wild, played by Michael Rooker. Gunn called him “the world’s foremost eagle hunter,” which instantly makes Eagly, Peacemaker’s loyal sidekick, a target.

Nhut Le’s Judomaster is back as well, though his allegiance is unclear. He spent most of season 1 fighting Peacemaker, but this time his role could swing either way.

Sean Gunn steps in as Maxwell Lord, a character with a shady reputation in DC lore. He appears to be connected to Justice League recruitment efforts, but fans know Lord is rarely trustworthy.

Rounding out the villain squad is White Rabbit, played by Brey Noelle. Known in comics as a socialite with super speed and cloning abilities, she is making her live-action debut.

