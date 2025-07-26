Fantastic Four First Steps opens at $56 million in US, nearly matches Superman's Day 1

The Fantastic Four First Steps has finally been released and is off to a fantastic start. The Marvel/Disney film has raked in an impressive $56 million on the opening day in the US, putting it neck-and-neck with James Gunn's Superman, which kicked off with $56.5 million. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25. (AP)

Fantastic Four: First Steps scores big on day 1

The Fantastic Four First Steps' opening in the US is the third-biggest of the year, narrowly trailing A Minecraft Movie ($57.11 million) and edging out Lilo & Stitch ($55.94 million). The film was released on July 25.

According to Deadline, The Fantastic Four First Steps on Friday earned an estimated $56 million. The opening day number includes $24.4 million that the film raked in during previews. When compared to Warner Bros. and DC Studios‘ Superman, the superhero film got off the ground with $56.5 million.

In terms of the demos, Superman pulled in 31% parents and kids (9% under 12). Fantastic Four pulled in 7% kids under 12 last night with a 93% general audience, according to Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak.

The opening weekend of the previous Fox-Marvel movie Fantastic Four from Josh Trank made $25.6 million on day one. The original Tim Story-directed Fantastic Four debuted to $56 million, with the 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Silver Surfer opening to $58 million.

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The film marks the official introduction of the four-member superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its assets, including X-Men. The trailer of the film was released in April, where the almost three-minute clip gave fans a first look at Julia Garner's mysterious Silver Surfer.

Apart from Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, the film also stars Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Rounding out the cast are John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, the film was released on July 25.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.”