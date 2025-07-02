Heads of State: How to stream Idris Elba and John Cena starrer action comedy for free

Prime Video is kicking off July with a big dose of action and comedy in Heads of State. The action flick was released on July 2, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. Starring John Cena and Idris Elba as rival world leaders forced to work together, the movie is a fresh blend of international espionage, buddy comedy and explosive stunts. John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State(Prime Video)

Cena plays President Will Derringer, a former action star-turned-US President, while Elba is UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, an ex-SAS commando. When a global threat rises, they are joined by MI6 agent Noel, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to stop a conspiracy that could bring down world peace.

How to stream Heads of State for free?

Heads of State is a Prime Video original, which means you need a subscription to watch it. As per a Decider report, the movie became available for streaming on July 2 at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT.

If you are not already subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can still catch the movie for free by signing up for a 30-day free trial. For young adults aged 18–24, there is also a discounted Prime plan. It starts with six months free and then 50% off the standard price.

Cast of Heads of State

The cast of Heads of State brings together big names from action, drama and comedy. Apart from John Cena, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film also stars Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Clare Foster, Katrina Durden, Aleksandr Kuznetsov and Sharlto Copley in key roles.

Heads of State plot

The movie narrates the story of Will Derringer and Sam Clarke, who have a public rivalry but must team up when a new international threat emerges. With the help of MI6 agent Noel, the pair navigate spy missions, high-speed chases and plenty of one-liners.

FAQs:

Q1: What is Heads of State about?

It is an action-comedy where a US President and a UK Prime Minister team up with an MI6 agent to stop a major international threat.

Q2: When did Heads of State come out?

The movie premiered on Prime Video on July 2.

Q3: Who stars in Heads of State?

The lead roles are played by John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Q4: How can I watch Heads of State for free on Prime Video?

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Young adults aged 18–24 also get six free months and a discounted rate afterwards.