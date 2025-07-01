Four More Shots Please season 4: Prime Video announces finale with Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J

Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday announced the fourth and final chapter of its International Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please! The quartet of actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo are returning for the fourth chapter, which will premiere soon on Prime Video, a press release said. The quartet of actors Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo are returning for the fourth chapter of Four More Shots Please!

The season promises a celebration of identity and unbreakable friendship

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the fourth season promises a "joyful celebration of identity, independence and unbreakable friendship".

“This time, Damini, Anjana, Siddhi and Umang are going to discover that they can be their own number ones because joy is not a privilege, it’s a way of life,” Prime Video said in a statement.

According to the makers, the finale will also introduce new cast members and feature the show’s signature “girls trips,” which will add fresh chemistry and chaos to the mix.

Other cast members

The show also features Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee, and Milind Soman. Devika Bhagat wrote the script, while Ishita Moitra has penned the dialogues. Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani have co-directed the final season. Four More Shots Please! is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

About Four More Shots Please!

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and directed by Anu Menon (Season 1), Nupur Asthana (Season 2), and Joyeeta Patpatia (Season 3), the show follows the lives of four unapologetically flawed women—Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi—as they navigate friendship, love, careers, and identity in modern-day Mumbai.

The show, which is often dubbed as India’s answer to Sex and the City, is known for its bold themes, glamorous settings, and strong female friendships. With three seasons released since 2019, it has gained a dedicated fanbase and was nominated for Best Comedy Series at the International Emmy Awards.