After Trump's F Bomb, US President heard cursing out Joe Biden on Live TV

Weeks after Donald Trump dropped an 'f' bomb to vent his frustration over the Iran-Israel war, the US president has yet again been caught curing on live television. US President Donald Trump visits a temporary migrant detention center informally known as "Alligator Alcatraz" in Ochopee, Florida, (REUTERS)

During a tour at Florida's newest detention centre - 'Aligator Alcatraz' - with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Florida Governor Ron DeSanti, Donald Trump alleged former president Joe Biden wanted to put him in the immigrant detention centre.

"Hey, Biden wanted me in here," said Trump as Noem and DeSantis laughed beside him.

"He wanted me [in here]. It didn't work out, but he wanted me in here," he added, followed by a quiet "that son of a b*tch," under his breath, which the mic caught.

On video | Donald Trump loses cool, drops ‘f’ word over Israel-Iran ceasefire breach

While touring the new detention centre in Florida, the US president reviewed the conditions of the cells, which as of now only contain metal beds and barbed fences.

The reporter further told the government officials that the temperatures of the room would be kept at a reasonable temperature for the detainees, to which Trump allegedly responded by saying Biden wanted to put him in "similar conditions."

While introducing the detention centre to reporters, the US President "joked" and added that migrants detained in this centre would be taught how to "run away from reptiles."

Also Read: 'Sometimes daddy...': NATO chief backs Trump's use of ‘f’ word for Israel, Iran

Meanwhile, protests against the 'Aligator Alcatraz' centre continue due to its inhumane conditions.

5,000-bed facility is located at an abandoned airfield in the Everglades wetlands in Florida and is the first of its kind in the state.

The protests against the detention centre come amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants.