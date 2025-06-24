On video: Donald Trump loses cool, drops ‘f-word’ over Israel-Iran ceasefire breach

After saying that both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire deal, US President Donald Trump lambasted the two nations and said "don't know what the they're doing". US President Donald Trump also asked Israel to "bring pilots home, now!"(Bloomberg)

Trump fumed over the long-standing fight between Israel and Iran and said, "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f**k they’re doing." Follow Israel Iran war live updates

WATCH:

Trump also called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking him to not attack Iran at all, Axios reported. However, Netanyahu told the US President that he was unable to cancel the attack, saying that some response was needed as Iran violated the ceasefire.

Later, the US President assured that Israel is not going to attack Iran, adding that "all planes will turn around and head home".

"Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect," Trump asserted.

But the US President remained stern on Iranian nuclear programme, saying that Tehran will "never rebuild their nuclear facilities".

Earlier in the day, Trump issued a warning to Israel and asked the country to 'not drop bombs' on Iran further, saying that doing so will be a "major violation" of the ceasefire deal. The US President also asked Israel to "bring pilots home, now!"

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump told reporters he believed that both Israel and Iran had violated the truce but added that the fragile ceasefire, which was already being tested, would hold. The Republican leader expressed disappointment with Israel over the violation of the ceasefire.

The US Presidents made the remarks to reporters at the White House before leaving for the NATO Summit at The Hague.

Both Israel and Iran had accepted a US-proposed ceasefire deal, ending their 12-day long war that disturbed the entire Middle East region. The truce came after Iran launched missiles toward the US airbase in Qatar.

The row over ceasefire violation came hours after Trump took to Truth Social to announce that a ceasefire deal had been agreed upon.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" his post read.