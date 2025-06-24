BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!: Trump's big all-caps warning to Israel on Iran ceasefire

In a stern all-caps warning to Israel, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the country to ‘not drop bombs’ on Iran further, adding that doing so will be a “major violation” of the ceasefire agreed upon. US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC on Tuesday, June 24(Bloomberg)

Donald Trump asked Israel to “bring pilots home, now!”

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” Donald Trump said on Truth Social. Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

Trump accused both Israel and Iran of violating a ceasefire on Tuesday hours after he announced it, seeming particularly annoyed with Israel which had announced plans for major new strikes on Tehran.

In another post, Trump said Israel is not going to attack Iran. “All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly “Plane Wave” to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” he added.

Before boarding his plane for a trip to a NATO summit in The Hague, Donald Trump told reporters he was "not happy" with either side for violating the truce, and was “really unhappy” with Israel, which he said had "unloaded" straight after agreeing to it.

Hours before the ceasefire violation blame game between Iran and Israel, Donald Trump had announced on Truth Social that the two regional foes have agreed truce.

His post read: “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.” This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

In another post, Donald Trump said, “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

Israel on Tuesday said it had asked the military to strike Iran in response to what it claimed were Iranian missile attacks, allegedly violating the ceasefire announced just hours earlier by Trump.

In contrast, Iran said that claims of Iranian missile fire after the ceasefire took effect were false.