Donald Trump says Iran ceasefire violated: 'Really unhappy with Israel'

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that both Israel and Iran violated a ceasefire agreement he had announced earlier. He said he wasn't happy with Iran but was "really unhappy with Israel". US President Donald Trump makes his way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AFP)

Speaking to reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump said Israel "unloaded" right after agreeing to the deal. He also said Iran's nuclear capabilities are gone.

Donald Trump asked Israel not to drop bombs on Iran and bring its pilots home.

"Israel, do not drop those bombs. If you do it, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now," he added.

Israel-Iran war

Israel and Iran on Tuesday accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by Donald Trump to end their 12-day war that roiled the Middle East, after Tehran launched a limited, retaliatory missile attack on a US military base in Qatar.

The acceptance of the deal by both sides came after Iran launched a final onslaught of missiles targeting Israel that killed at least four people early Tuesday morning, while Israel launched a blitz of airstrikes targeting sites across the Islamic Republic before dawn.

However, Israel’s military said it had detected another Iranian barrage hours after the start of the ceasefire. Iran refuted the allegation.

Israel said Iran's missiles, fired after the ceasefire, were intercepted. It is unclear if both warring sides will still adhere to the ceasefire or if they will renew the hostilities.

Israel had attacked Iran earlier this month, accusing Tehran of pursuing a nuclear bomb. It constantly attacked Iranian nuclear sites and killed a bunch of its nuclear scientists. Iran, however, claims its nuclear program is completely peaceful.

The attack came amid the US-Iran talks in which Washington had been trying to convince Tehran to drop its nuclear ambitions.

Earlier this week, the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases in Iraq and Qatar.

With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters