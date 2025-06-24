Israel Iran war live: Iran reports attacks despite Trump's ultimatum to Israel

Israel Iran war ceasefire live: US President Donald Trump urged Israel to halt its bombing campaign on Iran, warning that any further action would be a “major violation” of the fragile ceasefire he had announced just hours earlier. Shortly before that, Trump told reporters he believed both Israel and Iran had breached the terms of the truce but maintained confidence that the ceasefire would hold. “I think they both violated it,” he said while leaving the White House for the NATO summit in The Hague. When asked if the agreement was collapsing, Trump replied, “I don’t think so.” He also used an expletive during his remarks, saying they don’t know what they “are doing,” though it remained unclear whether he was referring to both sides....Read More

The fragile ceasefire followed a tense night in which Iran launched missiles at a US air base in Qatar, in retaliation for American strikes over the weekend.

According to Israeli media reports, Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, just hours after the truce was declared. During the conversation, Netanyahu reportedly told Trump that he “was unable to cancel the attack and that it was needed because Iran violated the ceasefire,” as per Axios. The report added that Israel's response would be limited, targeting just one site rather than multiple locations.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed that their final missile barrage on Israel was launched just minutes before the ceasefire began. In a statement reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, they said “14 missiles were launched against military centres across Israel,” and added that the Iranian armed forces would continue to monitor “enemy movements with open and vigilant eyes.”

Latest developments after ceasefire

• Trump announced a ceasefire overnight, aiming to bring an end to the 12-day conflict in which both Israel and the U.S. carried out strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

• Israel accused Iran of violating the ceasefire by launching a missile, a claim that Tehran denied through its state-run IRIB news agency.

• On Tuesday, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s reaction, implying their military response to Iran’s alleged missile strike was excessive.

• Iran insisted it had not launched any missiles after the truce began and alleged that Israeli airstrikes continued for 90 minutes beyond the agreed ceasefire start time.

• Despite early breaches, there was a broad sense of relief both regionally and globally that a route to de-escalation had emerged, following 12 days of war triggered by Israel’s surprise offensive and intensified by US strikes two days earlier.

• Global oil prices dropped and equity markets rose after Trump’s ceasefire announcement, fueling cautious hopes of a more lasting resolution to the crisis.

• Brent crude prices fell as much as 5.6%, dipping below levels seen before Israel’s initial attack on June 13. However, prices later rebounded slightly to above $69 a barrel after Israel reported a new missile launch by Iran—which Tehran again denied.