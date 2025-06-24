‘Get me Bibi’: How Trump, his team brokered ceasefire between Israel, Iran

United States President Donald Trump and his team worked together to broker a peace deal between Israel and Iran on Monday after almost two weeks of fighting between the two countries. While Trump took on to persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his team including Vice President JD Vance engaged in talks in Iran to come to a ceasefire agreement, reported Reuters citing a senior White House official. While US President Trump held talks with Israeli PM Netanyahu, his team engaged in talks with Iran to agree to a ceasefire. (Reuters)

Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Iran so long as the latter does not fire fresh missiles, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. Iran also indicated that no fresh attacks will take place.

However, just hours after Trump announced the ceasefire on early Tuesday morning (Monday in local time), Israel reported several barrages of missiles fired by Iran, killing four people so far. This comes after Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi indicated that the ceasefire has come into effect as he said that Iranian forces fought till the very end at 4 am on Tuesday.

How the ceasefire deal was brokered

Soon after the United States entered the Middle East conflict actively and struck multiple nuclear sites across Iran over the weekend, President Donald Trump called for discussions with both Israel and Iran, according to the White House official.

"He directed his team on Saturday night: 'Let's get on the phone .. with the Iranians,” said the official.

“Get me Bibi. We're going to make peace,'" the official quoted Trump as saying.

As Trump talked with Netanyahu, US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in talks with Iran to persuade the country to agree to the ceasefire, according to the official.

Trump’s team held five separate rounds of negotiations with Iran in the weeks leading up to the conflict, however, the talks hit a roadblock after Iran refused to drop its demand of continuing uranium enrichment.

Iran pounds Israel after ceasefire announcement

Just hours after Trump announced on Truth Social that a ceasefire has been agreed upon between the two conflict-ridden countries, multiple missiles were fired by Iran towards Israel in as many as six rounds so far. Sirens sounded across Israel as the country’s armed forces issued multiple warnings and urged people to rush to safe spaces.

While most of the missiles were intercepted, one hit an apartment building in southern Israel’s Beersheba city, killing at least four people and injuring multiple others, according to Israel’s medical emergency services.

