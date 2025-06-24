JD Vance warns Iran after ceasefire: 'If they want to build a nuclear weapon…'

Soon after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, his deputy JD Vance warned Iran against trying to build nuclear weapons in the future. Vice President JD Vance checks his phone just before his interview with Bret Baier on FOX News Channel’s Special Report in Washington.(AP)

In a televised interview shortly after Trump announced the ceasefire, Vance underscored the administration's intent to deter Iran from restarting its nuclear program.

“If they want to build a nuclear weapon in the future, they’re going to have to deal with a very, very powerful American military again,” Vance said.

Trump announces ceasefire

Trump's ceasefire announcement came hours after Iran launched missiles at US airbases in Qatar, and Iraq.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World (sic),” Trump posted on Truth Social.

A senior White House official told Reuters that Trump personally brokered the deal in a direct call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also played key roles, holding quiet talks with Iranian counterparts to help seal the agreement.

Fallout from US strikes

The breakthrough came just two days after the US launched surprise airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Trump claimed the sites were “completely and totally obliterated,” though damage assessments are ongoing and questions linger about the whereabouts of Iran’s enriched uranium.

Iran’s retaliatory response, missile launches at Qatar, a close regional ally hosting the US Central Command, appeared more symbolic than strategic. The barrage was intercepted, and Qatar confirmed the base had been evacuated in advance.

“Plenty of warning was given - Qatar shut its airspace and the US issued warnings to citizens,” said Ziad Daoud, chief emerging-market economist at Bloomberg Economics.

The number of missiles launched matched the US strike count, in what Iranian media framed as a performative gesture to claim parity.