Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
3 killed in Israel after Iran's latest salvo amid ceasefire claims

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2025 09:10 AM IST

As per Israeli media, at least three people have been killed and several injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba.

At least three people have been killed in Israel after Iran's latest missile attack on the state. Iran's attack comes hours after US president Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the conflict-ridden countries. 

Visuals from Beersheba after an Iranian missile made impact (X/@manniefabian)
Visuals from Beersheba after an Iranian missile made impact (X/@manniefabian)

As per Israeli media, at least three people have been killed and several injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba. 

Follow LIVE updates on Iran-Israel war here

Citing medics and emergency services, Israeli media have reported that three people were killed. These deaths were confirmed after initial reports suggested that three people had been critically injured in the Iranian missile attack.

Shortly after Iran stated its ceasefire was in effect, Israel reported fresh missile attacks.

The IDF has reported another salvo from Iran headed towards the state of Israel.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," reads the latest IDF alert on Telegram. 

Israel silent on ceasefire 

Iranian foreign minister stated on X that Tehran has halted its attacks against Israel as of 4 AM local time. In the cryptic statement, the top diplomat added that Iran carried out its attacks “until the last minute” before the clock hit 4 AM. 

While reports have stated that the Israeli government has backed the ceasefire, an official confirmation from Prime Minister Netanyahu's office is awaited. 

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced after Iran carried retaliatory attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq. Monday night's attacks came as a response to American strikes on Iranian nulear sites of Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. 

