On Cam: Israel intercepts missiles from Iran hours after Trump's ceasefire claims

Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed a ceasefire had been achieved, visuals of Israel intercepting missiles from Iran have emerged on social media. The Israel Defence Forces sounded sirens across parts of Israel after it detected incoming missiles from Iran.(X/@clashreport)

The Israel Defence Forces sounded sirens across parts of Israel after it detected incoming missiles from Iran.

These missiles come after Iran stated it has halted all military operations and attacks against Israel as of 4 AM local time. However, Tehran has stated that it will stop attacks only if Israel halts its military operations against Iran.

Watch: Israel intercepts drones from Iran hours after ceasefire claims

After Iran launched a missile attack against US bases in Qatar, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and claimed a ceasefire had been achieved between Israel-Iran.

However, after Trump's announcement, Iranian foreign minister stated that Tehran had not received any ceasefire agreement or proposal from the US.

Adding that Israel started the war, Iran's top diplomat stated that Tehran will seize its military operations against Tel Aviv at 4 AM local time. Israel is yet to comment on the ceasefire claim made by Trump.

Iran-Israel war enters second week

Iran and Israel have now been at war for the past 12 days. Tensions escalated after Israel launched ‘Operation rising Lion’ and targeted military bases and nuclear facilities in Iran.

Since then, Iran and Israel have exchanged regular fire and missile attacks, killing around 400 people in Iran and around 24 in Israel. Furthermore, the US joined the conflict after it carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.