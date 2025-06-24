Israel accepts ceasefire deal with Iran, says removed 'nuclear threat'

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that the Israel has accepted the ceasefire deal with Iran, marking an end to 12-days of hostilities. Israeli prime minister Netanyahu has accepted the ceasefire with Iran, thanking Trump for the US' help in "eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat."(REUTERS)

As per a Times of Israel report, the Prime Minister's office has released a statement in which it said Israel has achieved its goals against Iran.

"Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat – both in the nuclear and ballistic missile fields,” the statement reads.

Netanyahu's statement added that the IDF “achieved full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted severe damage on the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets.”

The Israeli prime minister further thanked US president Donald Trump and the United States "for their support in defence and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat."

Iranian missile attack kills 4 in Israel

Before implementing the ceasefire, Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel. One of the missiles made impact at a residential building in Beersheba, killing four people.

The missile attack triggered confusion regarding the stance of the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. However, Iranian state media said the missiles were launched before Tehran implemented the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump also took to Truth Social to declare that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was in effect. The US president also urged on both countries against violating the truce.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel was followed by Iran's attack on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq. Iran's attack came as a response to the American strikes on its three key nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

The 12-day war between Iran and Israel began after Israel launched a military strike “Operation Rising Lion” to target Iranian military bases and nuclear sites. Since then, both nations have exchanged regular fire and missile attacks killing around 400 in Iran and around 24 in Israel.

However, tensions escalated after the US entered the war and struck three Iranian nuclear sites.