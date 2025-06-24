Trump doubles down on truce as fresh Iranian missile hits Israel | What's happening with the ceasefire?

US President Donald Trump continues to double down on the ceasefire claims for Iran and Israel. Despite the lack of clarity regarding the official onset of the ceasefire, Trump continued to share posts regarding the efforts made for "peace" in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump announced he had secured a ceasefire between Iran and Israel(REUTERS)

In a series of Truth Social posts on Monday night, the US president took credit for the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and shared that the truce will be implemented within 24 hours.

In his first post, Trump "congratulated" the world, and Iran and Israel "on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end," the 12-day war between them.

Hours after Trump's announcement, Iran denied the ceasefire claim and said it had not received any agreement. Shortly after this, Tehran took a U-turn and said it will implement the ceasefire from 4 am local time onwards.

In his post on X, Iranian foreign minister Araghchi said Iran continued to fire towards the "enemy state until the last minute."

Shortly after, Israel sounded sirens and alarms as the IDF reported a salvo of Iranian missiles headed their way.

Amid the confusion regarding the ceasefire due to the missile barrage, Trump made another post on Truth Social where he claimed both nations went to him for peace.

"Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures," he wrote on the social media platform.

In the hours after this second post, Israel would go on to report at least six waves of Iranian missiles headed towards the state, which has killed at least four people.

Amid the fresh attacks on Israel, which Iran has claimed were fired before the ceasefire was brought into effect, Trump made another post on Truth Social, where he praised the pilots of the B2 bomber jets which struck Iran's nuclear sites on Sunday.

“We couldn’t have made today’s “deal” without the talent and courage of our great B-2 pilots, and all of those associated with that operation. In a certain and very ironic way, that perfect “hit,” late in the evening, brought everyone together, and the deal was made!!!” wrote Trump.

Ceasefire in effect, says Trump

Another fresh post on Truth Social from Donald Trump now declares the implementation of the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it," he wrote on Truth Social.

Iranian state media also said that the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect at 7:30 AM local time. Ahead of this, Tehran added that it launched missiles towards Israel, confirming Araghchi's previous statement.

As per Trump's deadline, Israel is next in line to implement the ceasefire. However, there has been radio silence from Tel Aviv and Netanyahu regarding the truce.