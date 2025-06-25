NATO chief backs ‘Daddy’ Donald Trump's use of ‘f’ word for Israel, Iran

US President Donald Trump, long known for his unhinged, combative style and controversial remarks, was given a new title at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit on Wednesday — “Daddy” — by NATO secretary general Mark Rutte. NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer pose with NATO country leaders for a family photo.(REUTERS)

The nickname was candidly assigned to Trump during light-hearted banter between the two leaders ahead of what had been anticipated as a tense summit. Donald Trump once again compared the conflict between Iran and Israel to unruly children.

“They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard,” Trump said, adding, “You know, they fight like hell. You can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it’s easier to stop.”

Rutte justifies ‘Daddy’ Trump's ‘f’ word for Israel-Iran conflict

NATO chief Rutte replied with a quip: “And then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language.”

That “strong language” referred to Trump using the ‘f’ word in unusually profane remarks on Tuesday at the White House, expressing frustration over the fragile Iran-Israel ceasefire.

“The two countries have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing, do you understand that?” Trump told reporters.

Trump, reacting to Rutte’s remark, chuckled and acknowledged the moment: “Everyone said ‘Well, you have to use a certain word’.”

While Donald Trump is no stranger to fiery rhetoric, public use of profanity is rare for the US President, and the outburst hit headlines.

Rutte, known for his diplomatic finesse in handling Trump during previous summits, appeared to double down on his friendly approach. From orchestrating a shortened summit schedule to hosting Trump at the Dutch king’s royal palace, Rutte was once again playing the role of what many now call the “Trump Whisperer.”

When asked whether calling Trump “Daddy” was demeaning for a NATO secretary general, Rutte pushed back.

“No, I don’t think so… I think it’s a bit of a question of taste,” he said, adding that Trump is a “good friend” who “deserves all the praise” — whether for taking “decisive action” against Iran or pushing NATO members to boost defence spending.