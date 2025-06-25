Why Donald Trump believes both Israel and Iran ‘won’ the war: ‘They have a…’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he believes both Iran and Israel "won" the recent “war” that erupted after Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities with missile strikes on June 13, triggering 12 days of intense conflict. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as he arrives for a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP)

Explaining why Iran also emerged victorious, Trump said, "This was a victory for Iran, too. They have a country." Referring to the destruction at Iran’s nuclear sites, he said, "The flame is all underground. Everything above is burned black. They did not have a chance to get anything out."

On US–Iran relations post-conflict, Trump added, "We are getting along with Iran right now very well."

He stressed that the decisive strike marked the end of hostilities, saying, "The hit on Iran ended the war." Addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump said, "I think Iran will not do the nuke thing again. They will take their oil. They have been to hell." He also claimed the impact on Iran’s nuclear program was long-lasting: "I think the Iran nuclear plans have been set back decades."

Describing Iran’s reaction to the attack site, Trump said, "Iran went down to the site. They said that it was so devastating. They would not have settled if not."

Commenting on the quality of intelligence used in the operation, he acknowledged, "The intelligence was inconclusive on the Iran strike."

He also said that the intelligence following the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites was inconclusive, but also suggested the damage could have been severe.

"The intelligence was very inconclusive. The intelligence says we don't know. It could've been very severe. That's what the intelligence suggests," Trump told reporters ahead of a meeting with world leaders at a NATO summit.

"It was very severe. There was obliteration," he added.

He also hinted at a broader diplomatic outcome, stating, "The strike on Iran will help with getting hostages released from Gaza."

Speaking about Israel’s outcome from the war, Trump noted the impact of Iran’s counterattack, saying, “Israel was also hit very hard. Those ballistic missiles hit them hard. Bibi should be proud.”

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a television address on Tuesday, declared that a historic victory had been secured and that the threat from Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs had been eliminated.

Iran-Israel war

Israel launched its bombing campaign with a surprise strike on June 13, targeting Iran’s top military leadership, prominent nuclear scientists, missile infrastructure, and nuclear facilities. The assault reportedly eliminated much of Iran's high-ranking military command. In retaliation, Iran fired a large number of missiles that, for the first time, managed to breach Israel’s air defence systems.

According to Iranian officials, the attacks resulted in 610 deaths and nearly 5,000 injuries within Iran, although independent verification was not possible due to strict media controls. In Israel, 28 people were reported killed.

The US entered the conflict two days before it ended, deploying powerful bunker-buster bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities, including sites deeply buried beneath mountains.

President Donald Trump claimed the strikes had "obliterated" Iran’s nuclear program, asserting it had become incapable of producing an atomic bomb. He said the action had effectively removed the main obstacle from ongoing diplomatic talks. Iran, for its part, has consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons.

However, there was scepticism about the actual extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear capabilities. According to Reuters, a preliminary report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency, cited by three sources, suggested that the destruction may have been less severe than Trump claimed.

One source noted that Iran’s enriched uranium reserves remained intact and estimated the nuclear program may have only been delayed by a month or two. The White House rejected this assessment, calling it “flat out wrong.”