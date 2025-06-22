Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Bombers flew undetected for 18 hours: How US launched airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites

BySohil Sehran
Jun 22, 2025 10:02 PM IST

Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan were hit in a US strike involving submarine-launched cruise missiles and diversionary fighter jet flights.

A formation of American B-2 stealth bombers flew undetected for 18 hours from Missouri to Iranian airspace, carrying out one of the most extensive strikes ever conducted by the United States on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, before the U.S. struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 20, 2025. (via REUTERS)
A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, before the U.S. struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran June 20, 2025. (via REUTERS)

Operation “Midnight Hammer” began on Saturday with a diversion. One group of B-2 bombers flew toward Guam, which analysts thought signalled a possible strike. But the real mission involved seven B-2 bombers flying east quietly, refuelling in the air, and avoiding Iran’s air defences.

Follow live updates on the Iran-Israel war here

Iran’s main nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan were hit in a coordinated US assault that involved cruise missile launches from a submarine and decoy flights by American fighter jets. 

As the B-2 bombers neared Iranian airspace, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles were launched, while jets flew ahead to guard against any potential Iranian response.

The Pentagon said the strike was the largest-ever combat deployment of B-2 bombers and the second-longest mission after those flown following the 9/11 attacks. 

Each bomber dropped a GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 30,000-pound bunker-busting bomb designed to destroy heavily fortified nuclear facilities.

Read: Iran President says US entered conflict after witnessing ‘Israel’s impotence’

“This was a spectacular military success,” said US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, confirming that over 125 military aircraft took part in the operation. 

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, added, “Iran's fighters did not fly, and it appears that Iran’s surface-to-air missile systems did not see us throughout the mission. We retained the element of surprise.”

The Pentagon’s post-strike evaluations indicate that Iran’s key nuclear facilities were heavily damaged in the assault. While General Dan Caine declined to confirm whether the country’s nuclear programme was entirely neutralised, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “It was clear we devastated the Iranian nuclear programme.”

US steps up military readiness in Middle East 

The United States has intensified military readiness across the Middle East following its precision strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, with force protection heightened, assets repositioned, and allies placed on alert amid fears of escalation.

Read more: Iran reacts to EU's negotiation call after US strikes: 'Can't return to something it never left'

Though the groundwork for the operation had been laid months in advance, officials said the mission itself was put together in a matter of weeks. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth noted that most senior figures in Washington only learned of the strikes after President Donald Trump disclosed them on social media late Saturday night.

Reiterating Washington’s position, Hegseth said the U.S. is not seeking a wider war, but warned of further action if provoked.

“Iran would be wise to heed those words,” he said, adding, “The President has said it before, and he means it.”

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Bombers flew undetected for 18 hours: How US launched airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On