Aitraaz, Andaaz and more: Priyanka Chopra's bold roles like Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making headlines for her Hollywood release, Heads of State. The movie, netizens believe, finally honours the actress for who she is. While this is the first time Priyanka Chopra is noticed for a bold role in Hollywood, she had been doing so since her early days in Bollywood. One of her boldest films happened to be when she made her debut in the industry and broke the mold. The film made people stand up and notice her for the actress that PeeCee is. Now, with Heads of State, it is time for the West to notice her, but let's rewind back to when Priyanka went bold in her homeland films itself. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' bold roles in Bollywod

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' boldest performance yet happens to be Aitraaz. She came and she slayed with the role. In the film, Priyanka played the character of a rich woman who uses power to stalk and harass her ex-flame (played by Akshay Kumar). Him being a mere employee could be a spectator while being molested by the woman he once shared a past with.

Priyanka Chopra gave another memorable performance in Andaaz, where she played the role of Jiya, a woman who steals Raj Malhotra (Akshay Kumar)'s heart. She portrayed desi girl and Western woman both to perfection and was on the same wavelength as Lara Dutta in the movie.

Imagine playing a woman who has two suitors (played by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar) fighting for her. Of course, Priyanka played a modern, young woman. That is the impact and legacy Priyanka Chopra carried in Bollywood (it continued through the Dostana era, too).

Mary Kom

This one doesn't even need an introduction. Priyanka took on the role of female boxer Mary Kom and showed us her daily challenges from early life. From not having proper meals to growing up and carrying two children on her shoulder, literally, the woman grew many folds and how!

Don

Don does not call Roma his 'junglee billi' without a reason. Priyanka Chopra as a cop is hell-bent on finding clues so that she could take Don into custody and would go to all lengths to do that. The action that you see in Heads of State? Roma has done it all in Don already!