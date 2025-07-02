Heads of State X Reviews: John Cena-Idris Elba win hearts, Priyanka Chopra steals the show; ‘PeeCee kicks so much a**’

In her glorious career, which spans over two long decades, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has time and again won hearts with her impactful performances in different genres. But some of her best work falls under action. PeeCee is absolutely phenomenal and incredibly convincing as she performs high-octane action stunts or fight sequences. So when she was roped in for Heads of State as an MI6 agent in charge of protecting John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters, it was not completely unbelievable. Well, the American action comedy, directed by Ilya Naishuller, arrived on Prime Video today and early reviews call the film a ‘must watch’. Idris Elba, John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

While John Cena and Idris Elba are awesome as the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, it’s Priyanka Chopra as senior MI6 agent Noel Bisset who has left fans deeply impressed. Lauding the actor, one social media user shared, “#PriyankaChopra has a crucial role in #HeadsOfState. Her action scenes are kickass and performance is first class. Proud to see that she gets equal footing in Bollywood and this continues in Hollywood films as well…”

Another internet user tweeted, “#PriyankaChopra kicks so much a** in this 🔥🔥🔥. Sorry Kat & DP, PC has still got it & wow, I didn't expect her to have such a substantial role but she's in it a lot. This is action packed af. The little camera shots IIya added in makes it 100x cooler to watch,” whereas a Twitter review read, “#HeadsOfState is a HIGH-OCTANE buddy comedy that flies fast and HITS HARD. Cena and Elba’s chemistry is EXPLOSIVE, Priyanka is the UNDENIABLE action star, and director Ilya Naishuller brings his signature CHAOS in all the right ways. It’s BIG, LOUD, and a ridiculously FUN time.”

After reading these rave reviews of Heads of State, are you planning to enjoy the film from the comfort of your home this week?