Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins: Best gaming laptops to wishlist right now, up to 40% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is just around the corner, and if you're a gaming enthusiast looking to upgrade your setup, you might come across some really amazing deals this season. Amazon has already teased some incredible deals on high-performance gaming laptops, giving you a head start on planning your wishlist. Hurry, add these gaming laptops to your cart before the Amazon Prime Day Sale begins.

From top brands like ASUS, HP, Lenovo and Acer, to powerful configurations with the latest graphics cards, high refresh rate displays, and fast processors, the upcoming discounts are too good to miss.

With gaming gear often selling out within hours once the sale goes live, it’s a smart move to wishlist your favourites now. So, start browsing now, because the best gaming laptop deals won’t wait once the clock strikes Prime Day!

Looking for the best gaming laptops during the Amazon Prime Day Sale? The Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ is a beast worth wishlisting. With a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and RTX 3050 6GB graphics, it’s built for smooth, high-FPS gameplay.

A 144Hz FHD display, rapid SSD storage, and advanced cooling make it a complete package. Grab this one early, such deals on gaming laptops won’t last long during the Amazon Prime rush.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450HX, up to 4.4GHz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR5 Display 15.6” FHD, 144Hz, Anti-glare, 300 nits Battery 60Wh, up to 6 hours, Rapid Charge Pro Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is one of the best gaming laptops to grab during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, RTX 3050 GPU, and a 144Hz FHD display, it delivers powerful, stutter-free gaming.

With early deals on laptops, this durable gaming laptop blends high performance with sleek design. Wishlist it now on Amazon Prime to unlock unbeatable deals on gaming laptops before stock runs out!

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, up to 4.5GHz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR5 Display 15.6” FHD, 144Hz, 250 nits Battery 48Wh, 0-50% charge in 30 minutes Click Here to Buy ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD (1920 x 1080), AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Graphite Black/2.3 kg), FA506NCR-HN275WS

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a steal in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H and 6GB RTX 4050 GPU, it’s built for serious gamers. With 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and enhanced cooling, this laptop handles intense gaming sessions like a pro.

The 15.6" FHD 144Hz display offers ultra-smooth visuals. If you’re eyeing the best gaming laptops, don’t miss these early deals on laptops, Amazon Prime users can wishlist now to grab hot deals on gaming laptops!

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (8 cores, 12 threads) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB RAM 16GB DDR4 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, 9ms response, anti-glare Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Click Here to Buy HP Victus,13th Gen IntelCore i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) (fa1279tx) IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Flicker-Free,Win 11,Office 21, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, EnhancedCooling,fa1319TX

If you're hunting for the best gaming laptops this Amazon Prime Day Sale, the Acer Nitro V 16 is a power-packed beast. It features a 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14450HX processor, RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a crisp 165Hz WUXGA display.

Built for serious gameplay and multitasking, this laptop offers top-tier performance. Wishlist it now to grab early deals on laptops and secure massive deals on gaming laptops before they’re gone on Amazon Prime.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-14450HX, up to 4.8GHz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR5 (expandable to 32GB) Display 16" WUXGA IPS, 165Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Click Here to Buy Acer Nitro V 16, Intel Core i5-14th Gen 14450HX Processor,RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6,16GB/512 GB,WUXGA IPS, 16.0/40.64cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black,2.5 kg, ANV16-71, Backlit kB, Gaming Laptop

The MSI Thin 15 is a sleek, performance-driven pick among the best gaming laptops this Amazon Prime Day Sale. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor and RTX 2050 GPU, it delivers smooth 1080p gaming on a 144Hz FHD display.

With 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel Wi-Fi 6, it's built for speed and stability. Wishlist it now to score big on deals on gaming laptops and grab early deals on laptops during Amazon Prime.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-12650H, up to 4.7GHz Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR4 Display 15.6” FHD, 144Hz, 45% NTSC IPS Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD Click Here to Buy MSI Thin 15, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg) B12UC-2242IN

The HP Victus Smartchoice is one of the most compelling gaming laptops to wishlist during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. With a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, 6GB RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and ultra-fast 512GB SSD, it’s designed for smooth multitasking and modern gaming.

The 144Hz FHD display ensures fluid visuals. Grab this on Amazon Prime for some of the best early deals on laptops and unbeatable deals on gaming laptops.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS (6 cores, 12 threads) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR5 (upgradable to 32GB) Display 15.6” FHD, 144Hz, Micro-edge, Anti-glare Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Click Here to Buy HP Smartchoice Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS, 6GB RTX 3050 AI Gaming Laptop, 31 TOPS Upgradable (Upto 32GB) 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, 144Hz,IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11, M365* Office24,Blue, 2.3kg, fb3009AX

Get ready for high-octane gameplay with the ASUS TUF Gaming F15, one of the best gaming laptops to grab in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. It packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a buttery-smooth 144Hz FHD display.

Built tough and ready for battle, it also offers a massive 90WHr battery. Wishlist now to unlock early deals on laptops and unbeatable deals on gaming laptops on Amazon Prime.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H, up to 4.9GHz (10 cores) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR5 Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, 250 nits, Anti-glare Battery 90WHr, 0–50% charge in 30 mins Click Here to Buy ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, Intel Core i7-13620H 13th Gen, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4050/Windows 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FX507VU-LP210WS

The Dell G15 5530 is a solid pick among the best gaming laptops to watch during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. It packs a punch with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a powerful 6GB RTX 3050 GPU.

A smooth 120Hz 15.6" FHD display, massive 1TB SSD storage, and a bold gamer-ready design make it perfect for immersive gameplay. Wishlist it now to grab early deals on laptops and exclusive Amazon Prime deals on gaming laptops.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13450HX, up to 4.6GHz Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR5 Display 15.6” FHD, 120Hz Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Click Here to Buy Dell G-series-15-5530-laptop - 15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Orange Backlit Keyboard & G-Key, Windows 11 Home, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a powerhouse in the best gaming laptops category, now set for Amazon Prime Day Sale. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX with RTX 4070 8GB graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a stunning 165Hz WQXGA display.

With AI-powered performance boosts, robust cooling, and Dolby Vision support, it's built for AAA games. Wishlist it now to grab early deals on laptops and unmatched deals on gaming laptops on Amazon Prime.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-14650HX, up to 5.2GHz, 16 cores Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4070, 8GB GDDR6, TGP 140W RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 (expandable) Display 16" WQXGA, 165Hz, Dolby Vision, 100% sRGB Storage 1TB SSD (expandable up to 2TB) Click Here to Buy Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX 16 (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 350Nits 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4070 8GB/100%sRGB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg), 83DG009DIN

The MSI Katana A17 AI is a future-ready pick in the best gaming laptops lineup this Amazon Prime Day Sale. Powered by an 8th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS AI-enabled processor and RTX 4050 GPU, it’s perfect for power users and pro gamers alike.

With 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 144Hz FHD display, this beast ensures performance doesn’t lag. Wishlist now to unlock early deals on laptops and hot Amazon Prime deals on gaming laptops.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, up to 5.2GHz, AI-enabled Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR5 (Dual Channel) Display 17.3” FHD, 144Hz, 45% NTSC Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD Click Here to Buy MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN

FAQs on Gaming laptops What should I look for in the best gaming laptops? Focus on a high-performance processor (like Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7), a dedicated GPU (RTX 3050 or above), at least 16GB RAM, SSD storage, and a 120Hz or 144Hz FHD display for smooth visuals.

Are gaming laptops good for everyday use and work? Yes! Gaming laptops are powerful enough for multitasking, video editing, software development, and regular productivity tasks, apart from gaming.

How much RAM is ideal for gaming laptops? 16GB RAM is ideal for most modern games. However, some laptops offer upgradeable memory up to 32GB for better future-proofing.

Can I upgrade the storage or RAM in gaming laptops later? Most gaming laptops allow you to upgrade SSD storage and RAM, but always check the model’s specifications before purchasing.

Do gaming laptops overheat easily? Modern gaming laptops come with advanced cooling systems, like dual fans or AI-based thermal control, to manage heat during intense gameplay.

