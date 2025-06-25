Amazon Gaming Fest 2025 is LIVE: Up to 81% off on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, and more

Amazon Gaming Fest 2025 is live and running till June 27. It brings a mix of deals across laptops, monitors, headphones and other tech that fits into everyday use, not just for gaming. The selection feels more useful than flashy, which is nice if you’ve been holding off on buying something. Amazon Gaming Fest 2025 offers big deals on laptops, monitors, headphones and more.

Some well-known brands are part of the sale, and the discounts are worth a quick look. If there's been something sitting in your cart for a while, this might be the right time to finally go for it without thinking twice. You’ll find good deals, discount offers, and added bank savings throughout the sale.

The ASUS Vivobook 16X strikes a balance for users who want strong day-to-day performance and some room for creativity or light gaming. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics, it runs smoothly for most tasks without feeling overworked.

The 16 inch FHD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate keeps things sharp and fluid. At 1.67 kg, it travels easily. The Amazon Gaming Fest sale is live and this laptop is on 27% off.

Specifications Display 16.0 inch FHD+, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA RTX 2050, 4GB RAM & Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD OS and Software Windows 11, Office Home 2024, 1-Year M365 Basic Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS

Lenovo’s LOQ laptop brings solid power for gamers and creators who want more without going all in on a premium tag. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, RTX 3050 graphics, 24GB RAM and a colour rich 100 percent sRGB display, it handles games and editing with ease.

Right now, it’s available at 30% off during the Amazon Gaming Fest sale. If this has been on your list, it’s a good time to pick it up.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB Display 15.6 inch FHD, 100% sRGB RAM and Storage 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD Software Windows 11, Office Home 2024, 3-month Game Pass Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EFIN Gaming Laptop

The Lapcare Thunder keyboard adds colour and feel without going overboard. With RGB backlit keys, anti-ghosting and media controls, it covers the basics that make gaming smoother. It’s spill-resistant too, which helps when you’re in the middle of something and knock over your drink.

Now live with 81% off during Amazon Gaming Fest, this is a simple but smart addition for anyone building out their setup.

Specifications Type USB gaming keyboard Backlight RGB LIGHTSYNC Build Spill-resistant design Features Anti-ghosting keys, dedicated multimedia keys Customisation Programmable keys Click Here to Buy Lapcare Thunder USB Gaming Keyboard, LIGHTSYNC RGB Backlit Keys, Spill-Resistant, Anti-Ghosting, Customizable Keys, Dedicated Multi-Media Keys - Black (LGK-111)

HP Victus offers a smooth gaming and multitasking experience for those who want speed without the extra bulk. With a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 6GB RTX 4050 graphics, paired with 16GB RAM, it handles most games and creative tasks easily. The 15.6 inch flicker-free display adds to the comfort.

It’s currently available at 22% off during the Amazon Gaming Fest sale 2025, which makes it worth a closer look if you’ve been waiting.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB Display 15.6 inch IPS, Flicker-Free RAM and Storage 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Software Windows 11, Office 2021 Click Here to Buy HP Victus,13th Gen IntelCore i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) (fa1279tx) IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Flicker-Free,Win 11,Office 21, Mica Silver, 2.29kg, EnhancedCooling,fa1319TX

The LG Ultragear 24 inch monitor brings sharp, fast visuals for anyone who enjoys smooth gameplay or crisp daily use. With a 1ms response time and 180Hz refresh rate, motion feels clean and quick. It’s G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, and the stand adjusts easily to how you sit or play.

Right now, it’s going for 48% off in the Amazon Gaming Fest sale, which makes it a strong pick if you’ve been waiting. Buy it from Amazon today.

Specifications Screen Size 24 inches Resolution Full HD 1920 x 1080 Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Click Here to Buy LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI

If you spend long hours at a desk, the MSI Pro MP275Q gives you a clear and comfortable view without trying too hard. The 27 inch 2K display delivers sharp visuals with a calm 100Hz refresh rate, and built-in speakers keep your desk tidy. It’s made for work but handles more than just spreadsheets.

With 57% off during the Gaming Fest sale on Amazon, it’s a quiet upgrade that makes sense right now.

Specifications Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 2560 x 1440 (2K WQHD) Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 100Hz Built-in Features Eye-care screen, built-in speakers, Anti glare Click Here to Buy MSI PRO MP275Q 27 Inch 2K WQHD Office Monitor - 2560 x 1440 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 2.0b, DP (1.2a)

Sometimes a bigger screen really does change how it all feels. The Samsung Odyssey G5 gives you that with a 32 inch QHD display, rich details, and a refresh rate that keeps motion smooth without drawing attention to itself. It’s the kind of monitor that doesn’t just look good but feels steady day after day.

Now at 52% off during the Amazon Gaming Fest sale, it’s a deal that actually makes sense if you’ve been waiting.

Specifications Display Size 32 inches (80 cm) Resolution 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Panel Fast IPS Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms Brightness 350 nits Click Here to Buy Samsung 32 (80cm) Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 x 1440|180 Hz|1ms|350nits|HDR 400|AMD FreeSync|Ports-DP,HDMI,Headphone|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS32DG500EWXXL|Black

If you're someone who values sound that doesn’t miss the little things, the Razer BlackShark V2 X gets the job done. With 50mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound, footsteps and voices feel close, clear and sharp. It works across almost everything from PC to consoles and even your phone.

During Amazon Gaming Fest, this headset is available at 59% off. For the price, it’s a hard one to overlook. So, check out this product on Amazon.

Specifications Type Wired on ear gaming headset Drivers 50mm Razer custom tuned Sound 7.1 Surround Sound Cushioning Memory foam ear cushions Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Switch, Mobile Click Here to Buy Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1

The Logitech G435 feels light, sounds clear and connects without a fuss. It works over Bluetooth or Lightspeed wireless and is easy to use across your devices. If you're chatting with friends or catching a late game, it stays comfortable and holds up for long sessions.

As part of the Amazon Gaming Fest, it’s now 46% off. If you prefer wireless without the usual bulk, this is a smart pick to buy it from Amazon.

Specifications Type Wireless over ear gaming headphones Connection Bluetooth and Lightspeed Microphone Built in mic Battery Life Up to 18 hours Compatibility PC, PS4, PS5, mobile, supports Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)

If you're starting to build your gaming setup or just need something that gets the job done, this combo from Archer Tech Lab makes sense. The RGB-lit keyboard is compact with anti-ghosting keys, and the 7-button mouse gives you good control with adjustable DPI.

During Amazon Gaming Fest, it's 70% off right now on Amazon. For what it offers at this price, it's a pretty easy decision.

Specifications Product Wired keyboard and mouse combo Keyboard 87 keys, RGB backlit, 19 anti-ghosting keys Mouse 7 buttons, adjustable DPI from 1200 to 3600 Connection USB plug and play Compatibility PC, laptop, Mac, PS5, Xbox Click Here to Buy Archer Tech Lab Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo| RGB Backlit, 87 Keys with 19 Anti-Ghosting, 7-Button Mouse, Adjustable 4 DPI (1200-3600) USB Plug & Play for PC Laptop Mac PS5 Xbox (Astra G300)

FAQs on Amazon Gaming Fest sale on laptops, monitors, headphones and more What is Amazon Gaming Fest? Amazon Gaming Fest is a limited-time sale offering big discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, and accessories.

When does the Amazon Gaming Fest end? The sale is live now and ends on 27th June 2025.

Are there bank offers available? Yes, buyers can avail additional bank discounts using select credit and debit cards.

Do these deals include both laptops and accessories? Yes, the sale covers gaming laptops, monitors, keyboards, headphones, and more.

Are these gaming products genuine and under warranty? All items sold are brand new and come with manufacturer warranties.

