Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10 headphones picked for long battery life and features that matter most for everyday listening: Top models to check out

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jun 18, 2025 08:00 AM IST

These 10 headphones are picked for lasting battery, clear sound, and easy everyday use. A mix of trusted brands made for all kinds of listeners.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best headphones

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

All-Day Comfort Fit

Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

72Hrs Battery Life

boAt New Launch Rockerz 551 ANC Pro, 42dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, App Support, 72Hrs Battery, 40mm Titanium Drivers,ENx Tech,Foldable Cups Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Cosmic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

4 EQ modes

Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Popular brand

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dual mic with ENx

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch), Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Starry Night) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dual pairing support

Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless On Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Carbon Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Pink View Details checkDetails

₹8,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black View Details checkDetails

₹31,951

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Some days, you just want headphones that last long without dying halfway through a playlist or call. For people who wear them through work hours, daily commutes or walks, battery life becomes the one thing that really matters. No one wants to keep reaching for the charger.

10 headphones picked for long battery life that last through the day.
10 headphones picked for long battery life that last through the day.

So we’ve put together a list of 10 headphones picked for long battery life. These are not just about sound but are built to stay with you through the day. With easy to understand, useful features and solid playback time, these are meant for everyday use without any trouble. Just good headphones that do their job well.

Loading Suggestions...

If a long lasting battery is high on your list, this Sony pair is worth a look. With up to 50 hours of listening time, it’s one of those picks in the 10 headphones picked for the long battery category that keeps going when others stop. It’s also handy for work calls with a built-in mic and simple Bluetooth pairing.

Lightweight and easy to fold, it’s made for everyday use without any complicated setup. There’s voice assistant support, multipoint connection for switching devices, and quick charge when you’re short on time.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 50 hours
Charge Time
3 minutes gives 1.5 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth with multipoint
Mic and Controls
In-built mic, voice assistant
Sound
DSEE audio upscaling, custom EQ

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Up to 50 hours of battery life for extended listening

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable for all-day use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No active noise cancellation

affiliate-cross

Lacks premium sound detailing at high volumes

Click Here to Buy

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Battery really lasts and works well for calls too

Why choose this product?

It’s built for long listening hours with no fuss.

Loading Suggestions...

If you often travel or work in noisy spaces, Bose Quiet Comfort might be worth a look. It offers strong noise cancellation, a snug fit, and playback time that lasts nearly a full day. With up to 24 hours of use per charge, it’s not the longest on this list of 10 headphones picked for long battery, but it holds up well under real world use.

You get easy Bluetooth pairing, simple controls, and a carry case to take them around. For someone who prioritises clear sound and a quiet zone to focus or relax, these feel well built for the task.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 24 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Noise Cancellation
Active
Charging Port
USB-C
Fit Type
Over-ear

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong noise cancellation that works well in travel and work setups

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for long sessions with a soft over-ear fit

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not the longest battery life compared to others in the range

affiliate-cross

Higher price than similar spec models

Click Here to Buy

Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Comfort and noise cancellation are major highlights

Why choose this product?

Built to help you focus with solid sound and comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

boAt Rockerz 551 ANC Pro stands out for people who want long hours of playtime without interruptions. It supports up to 72 hours of battery with ANC off, and up to 42dB hybrid ANC for cutting out noise around you. This one ticks the box for people looking through lists like the 10 headphones picked for long battery, especially when they want both power and peace.

App support lets you customise how it sounds and functions. Foldable earcups make it travel friendly too. Built for regular users who want flexibility without daily charging.

Specifications

Driver size
40mm Titanium
Battery life
Up to 72 hours (ANC off)
Noise cancellation
42dB Hybrid ANC
Mic
ENx technology for clearer calls
Design
Foldable, Over-ear

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery backup for everyday listening

affiliate-tick

Customisable via app and good ANC support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulkier design may not suit everyone

affiliate-cross

Sound tuning may not satisfy audiophiles

Click Here to Buy

boAt New Launch Rockerz 551 ANC Pro, 42dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, App Support, 72Hrs Battery, 40mm Titanium Drivers,ENx Tech,Foldable Cups Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Cosmic Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Good battery and noise cancellation, worth the price.

Why choose this product?

You can go days without needing a recharge.

Loading Suggestions...

Boult X Mustang over ear headphones are built for those who need long battery backup without interruptions. With up to 70 hours of playtime, they easily earn a spot among the 10 headphones picked for long battery life.

The 40 mm bass drivers deliver full, punchy sound, and you get four EQ modes to tune your audio to your liking. There's also Bluetooth 5.4, fast Type C charging, and a Zen ENC mic for clearer calls. It’s a great pick if you want long battery life headphones on Amazon.

Specifications

Driver size
40mm bass drivers
Battery life
Up to 70 hours
Mic
Zen ENC Mic
Charging
Type-C fast charge
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4 + AUX
Water resistance
IPX5

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery backup with sound presets

affiliate-tick

Water resistance and dual connectivity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May feel bulky for long sessions

affiliate-cross

No noise cancellation support

Click Here to Buy

Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

The battery lasts long and audio feels punchy for bass lovers.

Why choose this product?

Long playtime with plenty of user-friendly features.

Loading Suggestions...

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones come built for long sessions and even longer days, offering up to 50 hours of listening time. Among the 10 headphones picked for long battery, this one also brings Hybrid ANC and a free BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle for better streaming and call clarity.

The sound profile leans clean and refined, keeping your music and calls free from outside noise. You won’t need to charge them too often, and the overall package includes extras that make it feel more complete.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 50 hours
Noise cancellation
Hybrid ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth with BTD 600 Dongle
Noise Control
Active Noise Cancellation

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery with ANC

affiliate-tick

Comes with BTD 600 for better connection

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing for features

affiliate-cross

No app EQ customisation

Click Here to Buy

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Clean sound with solid battery and good ANC for work and travel.

Why choose this product?

Battery life and bundled dongle add solid everyday value.

Loading Suggestions...

JBL Tune headphones are made for long everyday listening without needing frequent charging. With up to 70 hours of playtime, it easily fits into the 10 headphones picked for long battery users. It supports dual pairing and comes with active noise cancelling, making it a useful pick for work and casual use.

Features like speed charge, Google Fast Pair, and customisable sound via the JBL app give it more flexibility for different users.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 70 hours
Charging
Speed Charge (10 min = hours of play)
Noise cancellation
Active Noise Cancelling
Bluetooth version
5.3 with LE Audio
Special features
Dual Pairing, Google Fast Pair

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery and fast charging

affiliate-tick

Dual pairing for easy switch

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Plastic build may feel light

affiliate-cross

Mic works better indoors

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Solid battery backup and easy pairing for phone and laptop users.

Why choose this product?

It balances long playtime with great features.

Loading Suggestions...

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro comes with 80 hours of playback time, making it one of the most battery-friendly picks among the 10 headphones picked for long battery use. The new model brings swipe controls, Dolby Audio, and app support, which makes it feel more tuned for daily wear, especially for long commutes or workdays.

Dual pairing lets you switch devices smoothly, while ENx dual mics help during calls. It’s a decent all-rounder in this list if battery life is the main concern.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 80 hours
Controls
Touch and swipe
Audio
Dolby Audio
Mic
2 Mics with ENx tech

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery life with Dolby audio

affiliate-tick

Touch controls feel intuitive

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lacks ANC feature

affiliate-cross

Build may feel basic to some

Click Here to Buy

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch), Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Starry Night)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Battery life and ease of use stand out most.

Why choose this product?

Dolby sound adds extra comfort during longer listening hours.

Loading Suggestions...

Noise Airwave Max 5 offers 80 hours of playtime and 50dB hybrid ANC, giving users a comfortable sound space without needing frequent charging. This model fits well into the list of 10 headphones picked for long battery thanks to its mix of playback stamina and useful features like dual pairing and HFA tech.

It’s a good pick for everyday listeners who want fewer distractions during work or travel. Plus, the newly launched design is built for casual long-wear.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 80 hours
ANC
Adaptive hybrid (up to 50dB)
Technology
HFA tech
Pairing
Dual device
Type
On-ear wireless

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long playback with high ANC

affiliate-tick

Dual pairing adds convenience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No custom EQ support

affiliate-cross

Larger on-ear fit may not suit all

Click Here to Buy

Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless On Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Carbon Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Battery and ANC make it solid for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

Long battery life and strong ANC suit daily commutes.

Loading Suggestions...

Sony over ear headphones brings a balance of comfort and playback time with up to 35 hours of use on a single charge. Its lightweight build and noise cancellation make it a decent pick for work calls or music through the day.

Among the 10 headphones picked for long battery, this one finds its space with smooth sound and reliable performance. The pink version gives it a softer look, and the built-in mic makes everyday use easier. It’s built for users who want good sound without bulk.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 35 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Design
Over-ear, lightweight
Mic
Built-in

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable for long use

affiliate-tick

Clean ANC for the price

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery lower than others in the same list

affiliate-cross

Plastic build may not feel premium

Click Here to Buy

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Pink

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to wear and decent sound for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Light design and decent ANC for day-to-day wear.

Loading Suggestions...

Bose QuietComfort Ultra sits among the 10 headphones picked for long battery by users who care about both sound clarity and wearing comfort. The spatial audio setup adds a wider listening feel and the over-ear build helps isolate noise when you need to stay focused. You also get noise cancelling that actually works in a café or office.

It runs up to 24 hours on one charge—enough for most full-day use. It’s made for those who prefer a more immersive, calm listening experience in both music and calls.

Specifications

Battery life
Up to 24 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Design
Over-ear
Noise cancellation
Active (ANC)
Audio feature
Spatial audio

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Spacious sound feel with spatial audio

affiliate-tick

Effective noise cancelling for everyday use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point

affiliate-cross

Battery backup shorter than some in list

Click Here to Buy

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Crisp sound with top-level comfort.

Why choose this product?

Made for focused listening with spatial sound.

Are wireless headphones really better than wired ones these days?

For most people the answer is yes. Wireless headphones are far more convenient and have improved a lot in sound quality and stability. They’re perfect for everyday use, travel, and commuting. But if you care deeply about audio fidelity, especially for studio work or gaming, wired still gives you consistent output and zero latency. So the choice comes down to use: mobility vs. precision.

Is active noise cancellation (ANC) something I really need?

If you travel often, work in noisy spaces, or just want a break from the hum around you, ANC is absolutely worth it. It cuts out low, consistent sounds like fans, engines, or office chatter. But if you're mostly at home or in quiet settings, it's not a must-have—you could save money and still get excellent audio without ANC.

What’s the difference between over-ear and in-ear headphones, and which should I go for?

Over-ear headphones give a better soundstage and are more comfortable for long hours. They're ideal for deep listening, movies, and calls. In-ear headphones, on the other hand, are compact, easy to carry, and better for workouts or on-the-go use. Choose based on comfort, how often you’ll wear them, and where you’ll use them most.

Factors to consider while choosing the best headphones with long battery life:

  • Battery backup: Look for at least 30 to 50 hours for regular use.
  • Charging time: Fast charging helps when you’re short on time.
  • Comfort: Longer battery is only useful if the headphones are comfortable for extended wear.
  • Sound quality: A balanced sound profile matters just as much.
  • Usage type: Consider if you'll use them for calls, travel, or daily listening.

Top 3 features of the best headphones with long battery life:

Best headphones with long battery lifeTypeBattery LifeSpecial Features
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth HeadphonesOn-Ear50 hoursMultipoint connection, DSEE audio boost
Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesOver-Ear24 hoursAdjustable noise cancellation, Customisable EQ
boAt New Launch Rockerz 551 ANC Pro HeadphonesOver-Ear100 hoursHybrid ANC, 40mm drivers, Dual EQ modes
Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesOver-Ear60 hoursENC mic, Low latency gaming mode
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition HeadphonesOver-Ear50 hoursANC, Fast charging, Custom sound via app
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC HeadphonesOver-Ear70 hours (ANC off)Adaptive ANC, JBL Pure Bass, Voice assistant support
boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch) headphonesOver-Ear60 hoursBEAST mode, ASAP charge, 40mm drivers
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless On Ear HeadphonesOn-Ear40 hoursDual device pairing, Low latency
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear HeadphonesOver-Ear35 hoursV1 chip, ANC, Lightweight design
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesOver-Ear24 hoursImmersive Audio, Customisable modes, Quiet & Aware modes

Similar stories for you:

Best headphones under 2000 in 2025: 10 budget picks with clear audio, deep bass, long battery and great sound quality

Best type C earphones in 2025: Top 10 picks from boAt, JBL, Samsung with fast charging, great sound and all day comfort

Best earbuds with microphone in 2025 for hands-free convenience: Top 10 TWS earbuds from Sony, JBL, Apple and more

Best headphones with microphone: Check out the top 9 trustworthy options for gaming, work, and everyday use

Best wireless headphones under 500: Top picks for unbeatable sound quality, stylish designs and affordability

FAQs on the best headphones picked for long battery life

  • How many hours of battery is considered long for headphones?

    Anything above 30 hours is considered long, especially for wireless over-ear models.

  • Do headphones with longer battery life compromise on sound quality?

    Not necessarily, many models offer both extended battery and clear sound.

  • Are noise cancelling headphones good for long battery use?

    Yes, but ANC may reduce battery slightly faster than normal playback.

  • How important is fast charging in headphones?

    Very—10-minute top-ups that give hours of playback are useful when in a rush.

  • Can I use long battery headphones for calls?

    Yes, just ensure they have a good built-in mic and stable Bluetooth.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / 10 headphones picked for long battery life and features that matter most for everyday listening: Top models to check out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On