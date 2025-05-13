Best type C earphones in 2025: Top 10 picks from boAt, JBL, Samsung with fast charging, great sound and all day comfort
Love great sound on the go? These best type C earphones in 2025 from boAt, JBL, and more offer fast charging, deep bass, and long lasting wear.
boAt Bassheads 100 C Wired Headphones Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, in Ear, 10Mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-Os Compatibility (Black)
₹599
Boult Audio X1 Pro Wired Earphones with Type-C Port, 10mm Bass Drivers, Inline Control, IPX5 Water Resistant, Comfort Fit earphones wired headphones with mic, Type C earphones, Voice Assistant (Black)
₹449
JBL Tune 310 in Ear Type C Wired Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Black)
₹1,499
Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 Type-C Earphone, Black
₹1,759
HAMMER Nova in Ear C Type Earphones Wired with Mic,13mm Driver, in-line Control, Metallic Built, Powerful Bass, Comfortable & Lightweight (Black)
₹669.33
Boat Newly Launched BassHeads 100 C Wired Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, 10mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-OS Compatibility(Maroon)
₹699
Samsung Original IC050 Type-C Earphone, White
₹829
JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Blue)
₹1,499
boAt BassHeads 122 ANC Wired in-Ear Earphones with 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, 13mm Drivers, Ambient Mode, Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, Snug Fit & Multi-OS Compatibility(Black)
₹999
Samsung AKG Earbuds Original USB Type C in-Ear Earbud Headphones with Remote & Mic for Galaxy A53 5G, S22, S21 FE, S20 Ultra, Note 10, Note 10+, S10 Plus - Braided - Includes Velvet Pouch - Black
₹5,767
Type C earphones in 2025 may seem like an older tech choice, especially with the rise of wireless earphones, but for many, they’re still the ultimate pick. Why? Because type C earphones offer a direct, seamless connection to your device, eliminating the worry of Bluetooth connectivity issues and ensuring reliable, uninterrupted sound.
With the rise of fast charging features and superior audio quality, these earphones are making a strong comeback. While wireless options dominate the market, the best type C earphones in 2025 prove that sometimes simplicity and dependability are just what you need.
boAt, JBL, Samsung, Boult and others are revolutionising sound in 2025 with type C earphones that pack punchy audio, comfort, and lightning fast charging, ideal for music lovers and go getters alike.
Top 10 best type C earphones in 2025:
The boAt Bass heads 100 C wired earphones with type C jack offer clear and dependable sound, along with a user friendly in line microphone. As one of the best type C earphones in 2025, these earphones are designed for those who want reliability without the hassle of Bluetooth.
With easy compatibility across multiple operating systems, these earphones make listening to your loved tracks or taking calls a breeze. If you’re after no fuss, reliable sound for daily use, these earphones hit the right notes for comfort and performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy Type-C connection for quick setup
Comfortable for long listening sessions
Reasons to avoid
Wired design can limit movement
Might not fit every ear shape
boAt Bassheads 100 C Wired Headphones Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, in Ear, 10Mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-Os Compatibility (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the clear sound and easy setup.
Why choose this product?
For reliable, easy to use type C earphones, this is your pick.
The best type C earphones in 2025, Boult Audio X1 Pro earphones offer clear sound and comfort for everyday use. Thanks to the type C connection, these earphones offer a seamless audio experience, free from interruptions.
If you’re someone who values simplicity and consistent sound quality, these type C earphones are a great option that you shouldn't miss.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable for long wear
Water-resistant design
Reasons to avoid
May not suit bass-heavy preferences
Not fully noise-canceling
Boult Audio X1 Pro Wired Earphones with Type-C Port, 10mm Bass Drivers, Inline Control, IPX5 Water Resistant, Comfort Fit earphones wired headphones with mic, Type C earphones, Voice Assistant (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers liked the easy setup and consistent sound quality of these earphones.
Why choose this product?
The Boult Audio X1 Pro offers great sound quality, ideal for daily use.
Searching for the best type C earphones in 2025 on Amazon? These earphones let you plug in and enjoy clear, steady sound for music and calls with no pairing, no dropouts. They are made for anyone who needs flawless audio delivery on the move.
They stay comfortably in place even when you’re walking or working out, and the simple inline controls keep volume and calls at your fingertips. Just plug in your device and listen with no fuss, no extra steps.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Simple Type C connection
Crisp, clear audio
Reasons to avoid
No wireless option
Lacks noise-canceling
JBL Tune 310 in Ear Type C Wired Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the dependable audio and ease of use.
Why choose this product?
If you're looking for hassle free earphones with great sound, the JBL Tune 310 fits the bill.
Samsung AKG tuned IC100 type C earphones are best for anyone who simply wants great sound without any disturbance. These type C earphones connect easily, so you can start listening to the tunes you really like or take a call right away without worrying about pairing or battery life.
They are designed for people who appreciate simplicity and reliability, offering a smooth, consistent audio experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy Type-C connection for hassle-free use.
Clear, consistent audio for music and calls.
Reasons to avoid
May not fit comfortably for all ear shapes.
Limited control options for advanced users.
Samsung AKG-Tuned IC100 Type-C Earphone, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mentioned about the clear sound and simple type C connection of these earphones.
Why choose this product?
For straightforward, dependable audio, these earphones are a fantastic pick in 2025.
Hammer Nova Type C earphones make listening simple and clear. These best type C earphones in 2025 suit anyone who wants smooth sound without any extra effort.
The type C connection ensures quick and simple setup, so you can enjoy music or take calls right away. They are designed for comfort, providing a lightweight and secure fit, making them the best pair of earphones for you.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quick setup with Type C connection
Clear sound with solid bass
Reasons to avoid
May not be ideal for users who prefer wireless
Limited control options
HAMMER Nova in Ear C Type Earphones Wired with Mic,13mm Driver, in-line Control, Metallic Built, Powerful Bass, Comfortable & Lightweight (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say they plug in fast and sound clean.
Why choose this product?
They do the job without trouble.
We know you’re looking for the best type C earphones in 2025 that just plug in and work. These are easy to carry, simple to use, and sound just right. No extras or delays, just music or calls when you need them.
They’re made for those who want something that works every time without extra steps and fits easily into daily life. A straight up pick for everyday listening.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear sound output
Easy to connect
Reasons to avoid
No volume control buttons
Not for heavy bass lovers
Boat Newly Launched BassHeads 100 C Wired Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, 10mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-OS Compatibility(Maroon)
What are buyers saying on amazon?
Buyers say it connects quickly and sound is fine for daily use.
Why choose this product?
You get what you need, no extra effort is required.
The Samsung Original IC050 type C earphones are an excellent pair of earphones for anyone who wants a seamless audio experience.
These best type C earphones in 2025 let you plug in and go, offering a clean, smooth sound with zero setup required. Suppose you're at home or on the move, they are designed for seamless, everyday use. No distractions, just crisp, clear audio whenever you need it.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
No pairing required
Reliable and user-friendly design
Reasons to avoid
Lacks high-end audio features
May not satisfy audiophiles
Samsung Original IC050 Type-C Earphone, White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like how quickly they can start listening with no fuss and how the sound stays consistent.
Why choose this product?
For quick, clear sound without any distractions, these earphones are the best option.
The JBL Tune 310 type C headphones provide a simple solution to enjoy rich sound without any unnecessary steps. Just plug them in and you're ready to immerse yourself in your favourite tunes or take calls, all with a smooth, consistent audio experience.
These type C earphones are for those who want simplicity without sacrificing sound quality, whenever you are on a morning walk or in an important meeting.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Instant connection to audio
Clear sound with every use
Reasons to avoid
Lacks wireless capability
No advanced noise blocking
JBL Tune 310 Wired in-Ear Type C Headphones, Hi-Res Audio with Digital-to-Analog Converter, 3-Button EQ Preset Remote with Microphone, Tangle-Free Flat Cable, Compatible with USB-C Devices (Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mentioned on Amazon the comfortable fit and clear audio, making them great for regular use.
Why choose this product?
Best for those who want easy, clear audio every time.
boAt BassHeads 122 ANC wired type C earphones offer a seamless audio experience that’s as simple as pressing play. Crafted for those who want clean, crisp sound without much trouble, these earphones are ready to deliver clear, rich audio with just a plug.
Designed to stay comfortable during long listening sessions, they’re great for your daily routine for purposes like you’re deep in work, taking calls, or unwinding with music. So, choose these one of the best type C earphones in 2025 and make your listening experience a wonderful one.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Instant connection with Type-C.
Comfortable fit for long wear.
Reasons to avoid
May not be ideal for wireless earphone fans.
ANC may not block all noise.
boAt BassHeads 122 ANC Wired in-Ear Earphones with 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, 13mm Drivers, Ambient Mode, Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, Snug Fit & Multi-OS Compatibility(Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers have mentioned about the quick connection and clear audio quality for daily activities.
Why choose this product?
For those who need no hassle earphones that deliver dependable sound every time.
Samsung AKG earphones with USB type C deliver clear sound and quick access to music or calls. These best type C earphones in 2025 are designed for everyday use, with a braided cable and a velvet pouch for easy storage and portability.
A great pair of earphones for anyone looking for smooth audio on the go, making sure you never miss a beat or a call while keeping things trouble free for you.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convenient USB Type-C connection
Comes with a stylish velvet pouch
Reasons to avoid
Only compatible with Type-C devices
May not fit all ear sizes
Samsung AKG Earbuds Original USB Type C in-Ear Earbud Headphones with Remote & Mic for Galaxy A53 5G, S22, S21 FE, S20 Ultra, Note 10, Note 10+, S10 Plus - Braided - Includes Velvet Pouch - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the clear sound and durable build, along with the convenience of the type C connection.
Why choose this product?
If you need simple, high quality earbuds that work right out of the box, these are a great pick.
What makes the best type C earphones in 2025 stand out for everyday use?
The best type C earphones in 2025 are designed for simplicity and convenience. They offer quick plug-and-play functionality, eliminating the need for pairing or charging. Their lightweight design makes them highly portable, and the sound quality remains consistent, making them ideal for daily listening, whether for calls, music, or podcasts.
How do the best type C earphones in 2025 compare in sound quality and durability?
These earphones deliver rich, clear sound across various frequencies, ensuring a high-quality listening experience. The materials used are durable, offering long-lasting performance even with regular use. They can withstand daily wear and tear, and the type C connection ensures that the audio experience is smooth and uninterrupted.
Are the best type C earphones in 2025 compatible with all USB type C devices?
Yes, most of the best Type C earphones are compatible with all devices that have a USB Type C port. They work seamlessly with smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics that support USB Type C audio. Just plug them in, and you're ready to enjoy your music or take calls.
How do the best type C earphones in 2025 ensure clear audio and effective noise cancellation?
These earphones are equipped with advanced drivers that provide crisp, clear sound, ensuring an enjoyable listening experience. Noise isolation technologies block out ambient noise, allowing you to focus on your music or calls. Some models also come with built-in noise cancellation to further enhance the listening experience, especially in noisy environments.
Factors to consider while purchasing the best type C earphones in 2025:
Sound quality: Choose earphones that deliver crisp, clear sound so you can enjoy your music, calls, and videos with great audio.
Compatibility: Make sure the earphones work well with all your USB Type C devices, like phones, laptops, and tablets.
Build quality: Look for earphones made from durable materials, like braided cables, to ensure they last through daily use.
Comfort: Go for earphones that fit comfortably in your ears for long listening sessions without discomfort.
Noise cancellation: If you need to block out background noise, look for earphones with noise isolation or active noise cancellation.
Ease of use: Check for in-line controls to adjust volume, skip tracks, or answer calls quickly.
Portability: Compact, lightweight earphones are easier to carry around, especially if you’re always on the go.
Microphone quality: If you make a lot of calls, choose earphones with a clear, responsive microphone.
Top 3 features of the best type C earphones in 2025:
|Best Type C earphones in 2025
|Technology Used
|Special Features
|Control Method
|boAt BassHeads 100 C Wired Earphones
|Type-C Connectivity
|High bass, tangle-free design
|In-line remote control
|lt Audio X1 Pro Earphones
|Type-C Connectivity
|Clear sound, lightweight design
|In-line microphone and controls
|JBL Tune 310 in-Ear Type C Wired Headphones
|Type-C Connectivity
|Deep bass, tangle-free flat cable
|In-line remote control
|Samsung AKG Tuned IC100 Type C Earphones
|Type-C Connectivity
|Tuned by AKG, clear sound, braided cable
|In-line remote and mic
|Hammer Nova Type C Earphones
|Type-C Connectivity
|Noise isolation, ergonomic design
|In-line controls
|boAt Newly Launched BassHeads 100 C Earphones
|Type-C Connectivity
|Punchy sound, comfortable fit, tangle-free
|In-line mic and controls
|Samsung Original IC050 Type C Earphones
|Type-C Connectivity
|Premium sound quality, velvet pouch included
|In-line mic and remote
|JBL Tune 310 Type C Headphones
|Type-C Connectivity
|High-res audio, lightweight, comfortable
|In-line remote control
|boAt BassHeads 122 ANC Wired Type C Earphones
|Type-C Connectivity, ANC
|Active noise cancellation, great bass
|In-line controls
|Samsung AKG Earphones with USB Type C
|Type-C Connectivity
|AKG tuned, in-ear design for noise isolation
|In-line remote and mic
FAQs on the best type c earphones in 2025
- What are Type C earphones?
Type C earphones are wired earphones that connect via a USB Type C port instead of the traditional 3.5 mm jack.
- Are Type C earphones compatible with all devices?
Type C earphones are compatible with devices that have a USB Type C port, such as newer smartphones, tablets, and laptops.
- Can I use Type C earphones for calls?
Most Type C earphones come with an in-line microphone, allowing you to use them for calls easily.
- Do Type C earphones have noise cancellation?
Some Type C earphones come with noise-cancelling features, which help block out background noise for a clearer listening experience.
- Can Type C earphones be used for gaming?
Type C earphones can be used for gaming, especially if they offer low latency and high-quality audio, providing a better gaming experience.
