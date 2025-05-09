Best earbuds with microphone in 2025 for hands-free convenience: Top 10 TWS earbuds from Sony, JBL, Apple and more

From work calls and online classes to casual conversations and voice commands, clear audio matters. Earbuds with a built-in mic allow you to talk without holding your phone, making them perfect for busy schedules and people always on the move. Check out our selection of the best earbuds with microphone in 2025.(Pexels)

They help you stay connected during meetings, manage calls while commuting, or even speak to your voice assistant to set reminders or play music. Good quality earbuds also reduce background noise, allowing your voice to come through more clearly during important conversations.

Today, we have rounded up the 10 best earbuds with microphone in 2025 that are lightweight, pocket-friendly, and designed for all-day comfort.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, from the trusted OnePlus lineup, are designed for users who demand reliability in everyday use. Built with 12.4mm drivers and a 4-mic design, they deliver punchy audio and clear voice pickup, even during long calls. With 38 hours of playback and IP55 protection, these are built for both work and workouts. They strike a strong balance between performance and practicality, making them one of the best earbuds with microphone in 2025 for anyone seeking solid value and performance.

Specifications Driver Size 12.4mm dynamic drivers Battery Life Up to 38 hours with case Mic Setup 4-microphone design for better voice clarity Protection IP55 water and sweat resistant Audio Modes Sound Master Equaliser with Bold, Bass, and Balanced options Reasons to buy Strong battery backup for daily and travel use Reliable mic clarity with multi-mic setup Reasons to avoid No active noise cancellation Gaming features limited to OnePlus phones Click Here to Buy OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [ Misty Grey ]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound quality, battery life, and design; mixed opinions on comfort, functionality, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable sound, clear calls, and dependable performance at an excellent value.

The JBL Live Pro 2 is built for users who want crisp sound, clear calls, and smart features packed into a stylish design. JBL, known for its audio legacy, brings in powerful 6-mic support, adaptive noise cancelling, and 40 hours of battery backup. With wireless charging, dual pairing, and a customisable bass profile via the Headphones App, it easily stands out as one of the best truly wireless earbuds and Bluetooth earphones in 2025. A solid pick for those who want premium performance in daily calls and music.

Specifications Battery Life 40 hours (10 hrs earbuds + 30 hrs case) Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC with Smart Ambient Mode Microphones 6 beamforming mics for noise-free calls Voice Assistant Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant Charging Qi wireless charging, 15-min fast charge = 4 hrs playback Reasons to buy Superior call clarity with 6 microphones Comfortable fit with oval tubes and silicon tips Reasons to avoid Premium pricing may not suit all budgets App features may feel overwhelming for casual users Click Here to Buy JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the sleek design; opinions on sound, battery, comfort, and value for money are mixed, including connectivity concerns.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers pro-level sound, reliable calls, and hassle-free connectivity with premium convenience.

Sony WF-C700N Bluetooth Earbuds are a smart pick for users who want compact design, reliable ANC, and premium audio at a reasonable price. Designed with Sony’s ergonomic surface fit, these lightweight earbuds ensure all-day comfort and an immersive music experience. Backed by Adaptive Sound Control, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), and multi-point Bluetooth connectivity, they’re ideal for users switching between devices or commuting daily.

Specifications Battery Life 20 hours total (15 hrs with case + 1 hr in 10-min quick charge) Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation + Ambient Sound Mode Connectivity Multi-point pairing + low latency streaming Sound Tech DSEE for clearer vocals & punchy bass Fit & Design Ergonomic fit, lightweight, ideal for small ears Reasons to buy Crisp sound with customizable EQ Compact & super lightweight for long use Great for calls with wind noise reduction Reasons to avoid Lower battery life compared to rivals No wireless charging support Click Here to Buy Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the comfort and build, but report mixed sound quality, frequent connectivity issues, and unclear value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose the WF-C700N for reliable ANC, seamless switching between devices, and signature Sony sound in a sleek, travel-friendly design.

The Apple AirPods 4 are premium wireless earbuds designed for superior sound quality with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Personalised Spatial Audio. These earbuds offer adaptive audio, a Transparency Mode for environmental awareness, and up to 30 hours of total listening time. The USB-C charging case offers quick charging, and the IP54 water and sweat resistance ensures durability for an active lifestyle.

Specifications Sound Quality Apple-designed dynamic driver, high-fidelity audio Noise Control Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode Battery Life Up to 4 hours with ANC, 30 hours total without ANC Connectivity Wireless with USB-C charging case Water Resistance IP54 for dust, sweat, and water resistance Reasons to buy Long battery life and efficient ANC Water-resistant, perfect for workouts or outdoor use Reasons to avoid Pricey compared to other wireless earbuds Bulkier design than some competitors Click Here to Buy Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalised Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging, H2 Chip

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound quality and noise cancellation but report mixed build quality, comfort, and fit issues, with frequent falling.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Apple AirPods 4 if you want advanced audio technology, seamless integration with Apple devices, and premium sound with exceptional noise cancellation and long-lasting battery life.

JBL Wave Flex Wireless Earbuds come from a trusted audio brand known for delivering solid performance and powerful sound. These Bluetooth earphones are packed with practical features like JBL Deep Bass Sound, Ambient Aware mode, and a comfortable open-ear design that doesn’t block out the world. With reliable battery life and app-based EQ control, they offer convenience and performance that’s hard to ignore. If you're looking for the best earbuds with microphone in 2025, this is real value for money.

Specifications Battery Life 32 hours total (8 hours earbuds + 24 hours case) Sound Quality 12mm drivers with JBL Deep Bass Sound Noise Control Smart Ambient + TalkThru Water & Dust Resistance IP54 rating (buds), IPX2 (case) App Support JBL Headphones App with customisable EQ Reasons to buy Comfortable open-ear fit Smart Ambient & TalkThru for better awareness Reasons to avoid No Active Noise Cancellation No wireless charging Click Here to Buy JBL Newly Launched Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds TWS with Mic,App for Custom Extra Bass EQ, 32Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, IP54 Water & Dust Proof, Ambient Aware, Talk-Thru,Google FastPair (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the battery life but report mixed sound, comfort, functionality, connectivity, and build quality, with value concerns.

Why choose this product?

It blends punchy bass, long battery, and smart features into one of the best truly wireless earbuds for everyday use.

Skullcandy Jib True 2 Wireless Earbuds offer a practical, budget-friendly option for those seeking high-quality sound and reliable performance. These earbuds stand out with their Tile tech, allowing you to track them down easily if misplaced. With up to 33 hours of battery life and IPX4 water resistance, they’re perfect for outdoor activities. For best Bluetooth earphones on a budget, these are a solid choice.

Specifications Battery Life 33 hours (24 hours case + 9 hours earbuds) Water Resistance IPX4 rating Tile Tech Track your earbuds with the Tile app Solo Mode Use either earbud separately Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Tile tech to find misplaced earbuds Affordable with great battery life Reasons to avoid Lacks Active Noise Cancellation No customisable EQ settings Click Here to Buy Skullcandy Jib True 2 in-Ear Wireless Earbuds, 32 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed opinions on sound quality and overall value, with some praising it and others finding it disappointing.

Why choose this product?

They offer reliable sound, long battery, and unique tracking tech, making them one of the best truly wireless earbuds for everyday use.

Sony WF-C500 Bluetooth Earbuds feature DSEE technology, which restores high-frequency sounds lost during compression, ensuring clear audio. With a 10-hour battery life in the earbuds and 20 hours with the case, you can enjoy your music all day long. The IPX4 rating makes them resistant to sweat and water, perfect for workouts or outdoor activities. For anyone seeking best wireless earbuds with a mic, these are a reliable pick.

Specifications Battery Life 10 hours (20 hours with case) Sound Quality DSEE technology for clear audio Water Resistance IPX4 splashproof and sweatproof Mic Built-in for hands-free calls Comfort Ergonomic design for secure fit Reasons to buy Compact, portable design Long battery life for extended use Reasons to avoid Lacks active noise cancellation Limited controls on the earbuds Click Here to Buy Sony WF-C500 Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery-Orange

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the build, battery life, and value, but report mixed sound quality, fit issues, and connectivity problems.

Why choose this product?

They deliver high-quality sound, long battery life, and are built for comfort, making them one of the best Bluetooth earphones in their range.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience with 49dB Active Noise Cancellation and 12.4mm dynamic drivers for deep bass and clear treble. These truly wireless earbuds feature BassWave 2.0, offering a richer, more immersive sound profile. With 44 hours of battery life (and 11 hours after just 10 minutes of charging), they are perfect for long-lasting use. For music, gaming, or calls, these are one of the best earbuds with a microphone in 2025.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 44 hours (with ANC off) Active Noise Cancellation Up to 49dB Fast Charging 10 mins for 11 hours playback Call Quality 3 microphones for clear calls Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.4 with 47ms latency Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation for immersive audio Fast charging feature for extended use Reasons to avoid ANC impact may reduce battery life Limited compatibility for certain advanced features Click Here to Buy OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Upto 49Db Active Noise Cancellation,12.4Mm Dynamic Drivers,10Mins for 11Hrs Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Music Playback[Black]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound quality, comfort, and value, but report mixed connectivity, mic functionality, and battery life experiences.

Why choose this product?

They combine excellent sound quality, long battery life, and fast charging, making them a top choice among best Bluetooth earphones.

boAt Airdopes 300 TWS earbuds offer an exceptional audio experience with Cinematic Spatial Audio and 50 hours of playback. Powered by 4 mics with AI-ENx Technology, these wireless earphones with mic ensure clear calls even in noisy environments. With multipoint connectivity and in-ear detection, they’re perfect for multitaskers and on-the-go users. These best truly wireless earbuds give great value for money, combining features and performance.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 50 hours of playback Mic 4 mics with AI-ENx Technology for clear calls Audio Cinematic Spatial Audio with 24-bit processing Connectivity Multipoint connectivity for dual device pairing Water Resistance IPX4 for sweat and splash resistance Reasons to buy Long battery life for extended use Clear call quality with advanced AI noise cancellation Reasons to avoid No active noise cancellation feature Might feel bulky for some users Click Here to Buy boAt Airdopes 300, Cinematic Spatial Audio, 50HRS Battery, 4Mic AI ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Low Latency, IPX4, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Gunmetal Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality, battery life, fit, design, and connectivity, calling these earbuds a budget-friendly, reliable option.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and clear calls, all at an affordable price.

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose, deliver an immersive listening experience with up to 49dB Adaptive ANC and spatial audio for clear and balanced sound. These are one of the best earbuds with a microphone in 2025 that feature dynamic 12.4mm PEEK + Titanium drivers and LHDC 5.0 for high-quality playback. With 44 hours of playtime and 6 mics for ENC, they ensure crystal-clear calls.

Specifications Noise Control Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC Sound Dynamic 12.4mm PEEK + Titanium drivers Playback Up to 44 hours of playtime Connectivity LHDC 5.0 for high-quality audio Water Resistance IPX5 for protection against sweat and water Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation with Adaptive ANC Long battery life and clear call quality Reasons to avoid Bulky design for some users Expensive compared to similar options Click Here to Buy Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Onyx)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality, comfort, design, and connectivity, but opinions on value for money are mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its expert-tuned audio, powerful noise cancellation, and long battery life, ideal for a premium experience.

Do all wireless earbuds have microphones?

Most wireless earbuds today come with built-in microphones, but the quality can vary. Budget models may have only one mic with basic quality, while mid-range or premium ones often have dual or triple mics with noise filtering. Always check the product specs or reviews to ensure the mic performance matches your needs, especially if you plan to use them frequently for calls or meetings.

Are wired earbuds with a mic better than wireless ones for calls?

Wired earbuds can offer slightly better mic clarity due to a stable connection and less interference. However, many wireless earbuds now feature advanced microphone setups and noise reduction tech that match or even exceed wired performance. Wireless also gives you freedom to move without tangled cords. Your choice depends on convenience, budget, and how often you take calls on the go.

How can I check if the mic quality is good before buying?

Check product reviews, especially those that mention call quality or mic performance. Look for demo videos or user testimonials on YouTube or e-commerce platforms. Key specs like "ENC," "dual mic," or "beamforming mic" indicate better performance. Brands often share call samples in promotional content. If you're buying in-store, ask for a demo. Online, stick to brands with a good return policy so you can test the mic yourself. Also, pay attention to how well the earbuds handle background noise during calls, as that affects clarity.

Factors to consider while buying the best earbuds with a microphone in 2025

Microphone Quality : Look for earbuds with dual or triple mics, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), or AI-based noise reduction to ensure your voice is clear even in noisy settings.

: Look for earbuds with dual or triple mics, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), or AI-based noise reduction to ensure your voice is clear even in noisy settings. Battery Life : Check both earbud and case backup. Ideally, aim for 6–8 hours per charge and 20–30 hours with the case for all-day usage.

: Check both earbud and case backup. Ideally, aim for 6–8 hours per charge and 20–30 hours with the case for all-day usage. Bluetooth Connectivity : Ensure they support Bluetooth 5.2 or higher for a stable connection, lower latency, and faster pairing with multiple devices.

: Ensure they support Bluetooth 5.2 or higher for a stable connection, lower latency, and faster pairing with multiple devices. Comfort and Fit : Choose a design that offers a snug, secure fit, especially if you plan to wear them for long hours or workouts.

: Choose a design that offers a snug, secure fit, especially if you plan to wear them for long hours or workouts. Touch Controls & Voice Assistant Support : Easy access to calls, music, or activating Google Assistant/Siri with a tap or voice command improves convenience.

: Easy access to calls, music, or activating Google Assistant/Siri with a tap or voice command improves convenience. Noise Cancellation (Mic & Audio) : ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) helps block external sounds, while mic noise cancellation improves call clarity.

: ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) helps block external sounds, while mic noise cancellation improves call clarity. Durability & Water Resistance: An IPX4 or higher rating is essential for sweat and water resistance, making the earbuds suitable for everyday use and workouts.

Top 3 features of the best earbuds with microphone in 2025

Best earbuds with microphone in 2025 Noise control Battery life Microphone OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers None Up to 38hrs (with case) 4-Mic Design JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC, 6 Mics for Clear Calls Adaptive Noise Cancelling 40hrs 6 Mics Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS Active Noise Cancellation Up to 20hrs Built-in Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio Active Noise Cancellation Up to 5 hours Dual beamforming microphones JBL Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds TWS with Mic, App for Custom Extra Bass EQ Sound Isolation 32hrs 1 built-in microphone Skullcandy Jib True 2 in-Ear Wireless Earbuds Sound Isolation 32hrs 1 built-in microphone Sony WF-C500 Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS None Up to 20hrs 1 built-in microphone OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation Up to 44hrs 3 built-in microphones boAt Airdopes 300, Cinematic Spatial Audio, 50HRS Battery, 4Mic AI ENx Noise reduction 50hrs 4 Mics Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, 49dB Adaptive ANC Active Noise Cancellation Up to 44hrs 6 Mics ENC

FAQs on best earbuds with microphone in 2025 What is the best Bluetooth connectivity for earbuds with a microphone? Bluetooth 5.3 offers faster, more stable connections, ideal for seamless calls and uninterrupted music playback.

How long do the batteries last in earbuds with a microphone? Battery life typically ranges from 5 to 10 hours, depending on the brand and features like ANC or Bluetooth stability.

Are sweatproof or water-resistant earbuds with a mic available? Yes, many brands offer sweatproof or water-resistant earbuds, ideal for workouts or outdoor activities. Look for an IP rating for protection.

Do earbuds with microphones work with all smartphones? Most earbuds with microphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but it’s always best to check compatibility for specific features.

Are noise-canceling earbuds with microphones good for travel? Yes, noise-canceling earbuds with microphones are perfect for travel, as they block out external noise and ensure clear calls in noisy environments like airports.

