When it comes to choosing the best noise Bluetooth earphones, there are several factors to consider. From battery life to sound quality, finding the perfect pair can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 7 Bluetooth earphones available in India in 2025. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast looking for sweat-resistant earphones or a music lover in search of the best sound quality, our list has something for everyone. Read on to discover the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the perfect pair of earphones for your needs. Premium noise-canceling Bluetooth earphones deliver crystal-clear sound and comfort.

Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are designed for music lovers who crave crystal-clear sound quality. With a sleek, ergonomic design and advanced noise cancellation technology, these earphones are perfect for everyday use. The long battery life and fast charging feature make them ideal for on-the-go use. Plus, the IP55 rating ensures they are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Specifications Driver Size 11mm Battery Life Up to 38 hours with the case Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC Water Resistance IP55 Weight Approx. 4.5g per earbud Reasons to buy Crystal-clear sound quality Sweat and water-resistant Long battery life Reasons to avoid May be slightly bulky for some users Click Here to Buy Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The boAt Airdopes 141 are designed for active individuals who need earphones that can keep up with their lifestyle. With a sleek, lightweight design and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. The 42mAh battery in each earbud provides up to 3.5 hours of playtime, and the 650mAh charging case extends the total playtime to 21 hours.

Specifications Driver Size 6mm Battery Life Up to 21 hours with the case Noise Cancellation Passive noise isolation Water Resistance IPX4 Weight Approx. 47g with case Reasons to buy Lightweight and comfortable design Ideal for workouts and outdoor activities Long battery life with charging case Reasons to avoid Limited noise cancellation Click Here to Buy boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Noise Buds V2 are perfect for users who prioritize long battery life and fast charging. These earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the 30-hour total playtime with the case ensures you never run out of music. With advanced Instacharge technology, a 10-minute charge provides up to 90 minutes of playtime, making them perfect for users on the go.

Specifications Driver Size 10mm Battery Life Up to 30 hours with the case Noise Cancellation Passive noise isolation Water Resistance IPX5 Weight Approx. 4.5g per earbud Reasons to buy Long battery life with fast charging IPX5 water resistance Lightweight and comfortable design Reasons to avoid Limited noise cancellation Click Here to Buy Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green)

Loading Suggestions...

The realme Buds Wireless are perfect for users looking for a balance of style and performance. With a sleek and comfortable neckband design, these earphones are ideal for all-day wear. The 110mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of playtime, and the magnetic earbuds make them easy to store and carry. The IPX4 water resistance ensures they can handle sweat and light splashes.

Specifications Driver Size 11.2mm Battery Life Up to 12 hours Noise Cancellation Passive noise isolation Water Resistance IPX4 Weight Approx. 30g Reasons to buy Comfortable neckband design Long battery life Magnetic earbuds for easy storage Reasons to avoid Limited noise cancellation Click Here to Buy realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 13.4 Mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver,Upto 32 Hours Playback,Fast Charge, Ai Enc,45Ms Low Latency,Ip55 Dust&Water Resistannt&Bluetooth V 5.4,Blue

Loading Suggestions...

The Noise Airwave neckband earphones are perfect for users who prioritize style and comfort. With a sleek and lightweight design, these earphones are ideal for all-day wear. The 150mAh battery provides up to 8 hours of playtime, and the magnetic earbuds ensure they are easy to carry and store. The IPX5 water resistance makes them perfect for workouts and outdoor use.

Specifications Driver Size 10mm Battery Life Up to 8 hours Noise Cancellation Passive noise isolation Water Resistance IPX5 Weight Approx. 29g Reasons to buy Sleek and lightweight design Ideal for all-day wear IPX5 water resistance Reasons to avoid Limited battery life Click Here to Buy Noise Airwave Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with 50H of Playtime, 3 EQ Modes, ENC for Calling, Low Latency(Upto 50ms), 10mm Driver, BT v5.3(Ice Blue)

Loading Suggestions...

The HP neckband earphones are perfect for users who prioritize clear communication and noise reduction. With advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and dual-mic noise reduction, these earphones ensure crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments. The 120mAh battery provides up to 10 hours of playtime, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit for all-day wear.

Specifications Driver Size 10mm Battery Life Up to 10 hours Noise Cancellation Dual-mic noise reduction Water Resistance IPX4 Weight Approx. 30g Reasons to buy Clear communication in noisy environments Long battery life Comfortable fit for all-day wear Reasons to avoid Limited water resistance Click Here to Buy HP H150 Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Pcs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036Kg

Loading Suggestions...

The boAt Airdopes Alpha earbuds are perfect for users who need a combination of style and performance. With a sleek and ergonomic design, these earbuds provide a comfortable fit for all-day wear. The 500mAh charging case extends the total playtime to 20 hours, and the IPX4 water resistance ensures they can handle sweat and light splashes.

Specifications Driver Size 6mm Battery Life Up to 20 hours with the case Noise Cancellation Passive noise isolation Water Resistance IPX4 Weight Approx. 50g with case Reasons to buy Sleek and ergonomic design Long battery life with charging case IPX4 water resistance Reasons to avoid Limited noise cancellation Click Here to Buy boAt Airdopes Alpha, 35Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, IWP Tech, Low Latency, 2Mic ENx, Type-C Port, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Jet Black)

Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth earphones

Best Bluetooth earphones Driver Size Battery Life Noise Cancellation Water Resistance Weight OnePlus Buds Z2 11mm Up to 38 hours with the case Adaptive ANC IP55 Approx. 4.5g per earbud boAt Airdopes 141 6mm Up to 21 hours with the case Passive noise isolation IPX4 Approx. 47g with case Noise Buds V2 10mm Up to 30 hours with the case Passive noise isolation IPX5 Approx. 4.5g per earbud realme Buds Wireless 11.2mm Up to 12 hours Passive noise isolation IPX4 Approx. 30g Noise Airwave 10mm Up to 8 hours Passive noise isolation IPX5 Approx. 29g HP Neckband 10mm Up to 10 hours Dual-mic noise reduction IPX4 Approx. 30g boAt Airdopes Alpha 6mm Up to 20 hours with the case Passive noise isolation IPX4 Approx. 50g with case

Similar articles for you

Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Top options for uninterrupted voice calls, and a seamless listening experience

Best wireless earbuds in India: Top 10 choices for premium sound quality and stylish designs

Best wireless earphones in 2025 for seamless and powerful audio quality; Top 10 picks for you

Headphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and more top wearables from Apple and Samsung are up to 93% off in the Amazon Sale

Best wireless Bluetooth headphones in India: Top 8 options to experience premium sound on the go

Best earbuds under ₹3000: Superior sound and budget-friendly, top 10 picks

FAQs on noise bluetooth earphones What is the battery life of the Noise Buds V2? The Noise Buds V2 offer up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a total of 30 hours with the case.

Do the boAt Airdopes Alpha have noise cancellation? The boAt Airdopes Alpha provide passive noise isolation for an immersive listening experience.

Are the realme Buds Wireless water-resistant? Yes, the realme Buds Wireless come with IPX4 water resistance to handle sweat and light splashes.

What is the driver size of the HP Neckband earphones? The HP Neckband earphones feature a 10mm driver for powerful and clear sound quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.