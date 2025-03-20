Menu Explore
Bluetooth earphones are good options to consider in 2025: We suggest these 7 options

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 20, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Looking for the best Bluetooth earphones in India? Check out our list of the top 7 options available in 2025 to make an informed decision.

Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black)

boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)

Best Value For Money

Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green)

realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 13.4 Mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver,Upto 32 Hours Playback,Fast Charge, Ai Enc,45Ms Low Latency,Ip55 Dust&Water Resistannt&Bluetooth V 5.4,Blue

₹1,299

Noise Airwave Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with 50H of Playtime, 3 EQ Modes, ENC for Calling, Low Latency(Upto 50ms), 10mm Driver, BT v5.3(Ice Blue)

HP H150 Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Pcs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036Kg

boAt Airdopes Alpha, 35Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, IWP Tech, Low Latency, 2Mic ENx, Type-C Port, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Jet Black)

When it comes to choosing the best noise Bluetooth earphones, there are several factors to consider. From battery life to sound quality, finding the perfect pair can be a daunting task. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 7 Bluetooth earphones available in India in 2025. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast looking for sweat-resistant earphones or a music lover in search of the best sound quality, our list has something for everyone. Read on to discover the features, pros, and cons of each product to find the perfect pair of earphones for your needs.

Premium noise-canceling Bluetooth earphones deliver crystal-clear sound and comfort.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are designed for music lovers who crave crystal-clear sound quality. With a sleek, ergonomic design and advanced noise cancellation technology, these earphones are perfect for everyday use. The long battery life and fast charging feature make them ideal for on-the-go use. Plus, the IP55 rating ensures they are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Specifications

Driver Size
11mm
Battery Life
Up to 38 hours with the case
Noise Cancellation
Adaptive ANC
Water Resistance
IP55
Weight
Approx. 4.5g per earbud

Reasons to buy

Crystal-clear sound quality

Sweat and water-resistant

Long battery life

Reasons to avoid

May be slightly bulky for some users

Oneplus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life, IP55 Dust and Water Resistant (Magico Black)

The boAt Airdopes 141 are designed for active individuals who need earphones that can keep up with their lifestyle. With a sleek, lightweight design and IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. The 42mAh battery in each earbud provides up to 3.5 hours of playtime, and the 650mAh charging case extends the total playtime to 21 hours.

Specifications

Driver Size
6mm
Battery Life
Up to 21 hours with the case
Noise Cancellation
Passive noise isolation
Water Resistance
IPX4
Weight
Approx. 47g with case

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and comfortable design

Ideal for workouts and outdoor activities

Long battery life with charging case

Reasons to avoid

Limited noise cancellation

boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)

The Noise Buds V2 are perfect for users who prioritize long battery life and fast charging. These earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the 30-hour total playtime with the case ensures you never run out of music. With advanced Instacharge technology, a 10-minute charge provides up to 90 minutes of playtime, making them perfect for users on the go.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours with the case
Noise Cancellation
Passive noise isolation
Water Resistance
IPX5
Weight
Approx. 4.5g per earbud

Reasons to buy

Long battery life with fast charging

IPX5 water resistance

Lightweight and comfortable design

Reasons to avoid

Limited noise cancellation

Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green)

The realme Buds Wireless are perfect for users looking for a balance of style and performance. With a sleek and comfortable neckband design, these earphones are ideal for all-day wear. The 110mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of playtime, and the magnetic earbuds make them easy to store and carry. The IPX4 water resistance ensures they can handle sweat and light splashes.

Specifications

Driver Size
11.2mm
Battery Life
Up to 12 hours
Noise Cancellation
Passive noise isolation
Water Resistance
IPX4
Weight
Approx. 30g

Reasons to buy

Comfortable neckband design

Long battery life

Magnetic earbuds for easy storage

Reasons to avoid

Limited noise cancellation

realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 13.4 Mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver,Upto 32 Hours Playback,Fast Charge, Ai Enc,45Ms Low Latency,Ip55 Dust&Water Resistannt&Bluetooth V 5.4,Blue

The Noise Airwave neckband earphones are perfect for users who prioritize style and comfort. With a sleek and lightweight design, these earphones are ideal for all-day wear. The 150mAh battery provides up to 8 hours of playtime, and the magnetic earbuds ensure they are easy to carry and store. The IPX5 water resistance makes them perfect for workouts and outdoor use.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Battery Life
Up to 8 hours
Noise Cancellation
Passive noise isolation
Water Resistance
IPX5
Weight
Approx. 29g

Reasons to buy

Sleek and lightweight design

Ideal for all-day wear

IPX5 water resistance

Reasons to avoid

Limited battery life

Noise Airwave Bluetooth in Ear Neckband with 50H of Playtime, 3 EQ Modes, ENC for Calling, Low Latency(Upto 50ms), 10mm Driver, BT v5.3(Ice Blue)

The HP neckband earphones are perfect for users who prioritize clear communication and noise reduction. With advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and dual-mic noise reduction, these earphones ensure crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments. The 120mAh battery provides up to 10 hours of playtime, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit for all-day wear.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Battery Life
Up to 10 hours
Noise Cancellation
Dual-mic noise reduction
Water Resistance
IPX4
Weight
Approx. 30g

Reasons to buy

Clear communication in noisy environments

Long battery life

Comfortable fit for all-day wear

Reasons to avoid

Limited water resistance

HP H150 Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Pcs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036Kg

The boAt Airdopes Alpha earbuds are perfect for users who need a combination of style and performance. With a sleek and ergonomic design, these earbuds provide a comfortable fit for all-day wear. The 500mAh charging case extends the total playtime to 20 hours, and the IPX4 water resistance ensures they can handle sweat and light splashes.

Specifications

Driver Size
6mm
Battery Life
Up to 20 hours with the case
Noise Cancellation
Passive noise isolation
Water Resistance
IPX4
Weight
Approx. 50g with case

Reasons to buy

Sleek and ergonomic design

Long battery life with charging case

IPX4 water resistance

Reasons to avoid

Limited noise cancellation

boAt Airdopes Alpha, 35Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, IWP Tech, Low Latency, 2Mic ENx, Type-C Port, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Jet Black)

Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth earphones

Best Bluetooth earphonesDriver SizeBattery LifeNoise CancellationWater ResistanceWeight
OnePlus Buds Z211mmUp to 38 hours with the caseAdaptive ANCIP55Approx. 4.5g per earbud
boAt Airdopes 1416mmUp to 21 hours with the casePassive noise isolationIPX4Approx. 47g with case
Noise Buds V210mmUp to 30 hours with the casePassive noise isolationIPX5Approx. 4.5g per earbud
realme Buds Wireless11.2mmUp to 12 hoursPassive noise isolationIPX4Approx. 30g
Noise Airwave10mmUp to 8 hoursPassive noise isolationIPX5Approx. 29g
HP Neckband10mmUp to 10 hoursDual-mic noise reductionIPX4Approx. 30g
boAt Airdopes Alpha6mmUp to 20 hours with the casePassive noise isolationIPX4Approx. 50g with case

FAQs on noise bluetooth earphones

  • What is the battery life of the Noise Buds V2?

    The Noise Buds V2 offer up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a total of 30 hours with the case.

  • Do the boAt Airdopes Alpha have noise cancellation?

    The boAt Airdopes Alpha provide passive noise isolation for an immersive listening experience.

  • Are the realme Buds Wireless water-resistant?

    Yes, the realme Buds Wireless come with IPX4 water resistance to handle sweat and light splashes.

  • What is the driver size of the HP Neckband earphones?

    The HP Neckband earphones feature a 10mm driver for powerful and clear sound quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

