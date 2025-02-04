Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Top options for uninterrupted voice calls, and a seamless listening experience
Looking to buy the best Bluetooth headphones in 2025? Bring home these top 11 picks for a seamless music experience.
|
Whether it’s your Zoom meeting, a casual connect with your long-distance friends, or just binge-watching your favourite series, a Bluetooth headphone makes it possible to do this and a lot more uninterruptedly. The best part about a Bluetooth headphone is doing all this and a lot more without getting tangled in those wires.
With advancements in battery life, noise cancellation, and audio clarity, Bluetooth headphones cater to a wide range of buyers, from casual listeners to audiophiles. Their compatibility with smartphones, laptops, and other devices makes them an essential gadget for anyone seeking a hassle-free and immersive audio experience.
So, check out these top 11 Bluetooth headphones in 2025 that are sure to give you the best of the audio world.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones redefine wireless listening with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and exceptional sound quality. Designed for audiophiles and travellers alike, these over-ear Bluetooth headphones deliver immersive audio with Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and 8-microphone system for superior noise isolation. With up to 30 hours of battery life, fast charging, and multipoint connectivity, you can seamlessly switch between devices. The lightweight, ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, while touch controls and voice assistant support add convenience. Whether you're commuting, working, or relaxing, the WH-1000XM5 provides an unparalleled listening experience. Exceptionally, the best Bluetooth headphones in 2025.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Best-in-class ANC
Exceptional sound quality with LDAC
Comfortable, lightweight build
Long battery life with fast charging
Multipoint pairing for seamless switching
Reasons to avoid
Expensive compared to competitors
No foldable design for compact storage
No aptX support
Touch controls may take time to get used to
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling, up to 40 Hours Battery -Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers rave about the incredible noise cancellation and crystal-clear audio quality, making these headphones perfect for travel and work. Many appreciate the comfortable fit and lightweight design, while the long battery life is a major plus.
Why should you choose this product?
If you seek the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a top-tier choice. With exceptional ANC, Hi-Res audio, and smart connectivity features, they cater to audiophiles, remote workers, and frequent travellers. Sony's Integrated Processor V1 ensures clear, balanced sound, while the lightweight design enhances comfort for extended use.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones deliver audiophile-grade sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an unbelievable 60-hour battery life. Featuring 42mm dynamic drivers, they produce rich, balanced audio with deep bass and crystal-clear highs. The ultra-soft padded ear cups and lightweight design ensure long-lasting comfort. With multipoint connectivity, touch controls, and smart pause/play sensors, these headphones provide a seamless listening experience. Whether you're a music enthusiast or a frequent traveller, the Momentum 4 offers superior sound, comfort, and durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional 60-hour battery life
High-resolution sound with aptX Adaptive
Adaptive ANC for customizable noise isolation
Comfortable for extended wear
Fast charging provides hours of playback
Reasons to avoid
Bulky design compared to competitors
No foldable design
More expensive than some alternatives
No customizable EQ via app
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC & Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Denim
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love the long battery life and premium sound quality, with many praising its deep bass and clear treble. The adaptive ANC receives positive feedback, making it ideal for flights and office use. Some buyers note that the headphones are slightly bulkier than competitors, and a few mention that EQ settings could be more customizable. Overall, the Momentum 4 is widely regarded as a top choice for audiophiles who need long battery life and premium sound.
Why should you choose this product?
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is perfect for those who prioritize exceptional battery life, superior sound, and premium comfort. With adaptive ANC and aptX Adaptive support, these headphones offer a high-fidelity listening experience. Whether you're working, travelling, or relaxing, the comfortable design and long playback time make these a fantastic investment.
The soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones provide an affordable yet feature-packed audio experience with custom 40mm drivers for deep bass and clear mids. Designed for daily use, these headphones offer up to 70 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted music playback. With Bluetooth 5.3, a lightweight design, and memory foam ear cushions, they provide comfort for extended use. Ideal for casual listeners and students, the H30i also includes multi-point connectivity, EQ customization via the app, and fast charging for convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional battery life (70 hours)
Affordable price
Lightweight and comfortable
Multi-point connectivity
Reasons to avoid
Plastic build feels less premium
Limited premium sound quality
No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Foldable Design, Pure Bass, 70H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Lightweight and Comfortable, App Connectivity, Multipoint Connection
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love the long battery life and affordability, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. Many appreciate the lightweight and comfortable fit, though some mention that the sound quality is decent but not premium. Overall, it's a solid choice for casual listeners.
Why should you choose this product?
You can choose the product if you are looking to buy a Bluetooth headphone that is lightweight and offer a comfortable fit.
Also Read: Best neckband earphones: Explore 10 comfy options for seamless listening experiences, perfect for music lovers on the go
The ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones offer an affordable, feature-rich audio experience with deep bass, soft cushioned ear cups, and long battery life. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, these over-ear headphones provide a stable connection and low latency, making them ideal for gaming, music, and calls. The foldable design and adjustable headband ensure portability and comfort. With dual connectivity (wired + wireless) and passive noise isolation, the Thunder headphones deliver an immersive listening experience at an accessible price point.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable price with decent sound
Dual connectivity (wired & wireless)
Foldable & portable design
Good battery life (40 hours)
Reasons to avoid
No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Build quality feels basic
Not ideal for audiophiles
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the affordable price and good sound quality for casual listening. Many highlight the comfortable fit and portability, though some note that the build quality could be improved. The lack of ANC is a drawback for some, but for budget-conscious buyers, it’s a solid choice.
Why should you choose this product?
For an affordable yet reliable pair of wireless headphones, the ZEBRONICS Thunder is a great choice with dual connectivity, deep bass, and a foldable design for easy storage.
Also Read: Best JBL wireless headphones you can buy today: Top 8 picks for superior sound, comfort and seamless connectivity
The soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones deliver high-quality audio with a lightweight and portable design. Perfect for everyday use, these headphones offer custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers for clear mids and deep bass. With Bluetooth 5.3, they ensure a stable connection and low latency. Featuring up to 70 hours of battery life, a foldable design, and fast charging, the H30i is a budget-friendly choice for those seeking reliable wireless audio performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable with long battery life
Lightweight and comfortable design
Fast charging for quick top-ups
Foldable for portability
Reasons to avoid
Limited premium features
Plastic build quality
No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the long battery life and affordable price, making these headphones ideal for casual listening. Many appreciate the comfortable fit and lightweight design, though some feel the plastic build could be sturdier.
Why should you choose this product?
For a budget-friendly wireless headphone with an excellent battery life, the soundcore H30i is a solid option. With comfortable on-ear fit, fast charging, and foldable portability, it’s perfect for daily use without breaking the bank.
Also Read: Best headphones under ₹3000: Top 10 affordable options for great sound quality
The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones offer affordable active noise cancellation (ANC), making them a great choice for buyers seeking premium features at a lower price point. With Sony’s V1 processor, these headphones deliver enhanced sound clarity and balanced audio. Designed for comfort, the lightweight build and soft ear cushions ensure all-day wearability. Offering multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, up to 35 hours of battery life, and fast charging, the WH-CH720N is an excellent option for daily use, whether at work, commuting, or relaxing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable ANC headphones
Lightweight and comfortable design
Long battery life
Multipoint connectivity
Reasons to avoid
No touch controls
Plastic build quality
ANC is not as strong as premium models
No LDAC support
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the affordable price and effective noise cancellation, making these headphones a great value. Many highlight the lightweight design and comfortable fit, ideal for long listening sessions.
Why should you choose this product?
If you’re looking for affordable noise-cancelling headphones with solid battery life, the Sony WH-CH720N is a great pick. With Sony’s V1 processor for enhanced sound, multipoint connectivity, and a lightweight design, these headphones are perfect for everyday use, offering premium features at a budget-friendly price.
The JBL Tune 760NC delivers powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to immerse you in your music. Designed for comfort and long listening sessions, these wireless headphones feature up to 50 hours of battery life (with ANC off) and fast charging capabilities. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, they allow seamless switching between devices, making them ideal for work and entertainment. The lightweight, foldable design ensures portability, making them an excellent choice for travel and daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Signature JBL Pure Bass Sound
Comfortable and lightweight
Long battery life
Foldable design for portability
Reasons to avoid
No app support for customization
ANC is decent but not the best
Plastic build quality
No touch controls
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love the strong bass and sound clarity, making these headphones great for music lovers. The long battery life is another highlight, ensuring uninterrupted listening. Some buyers mention that the ANC is effective but not as strong as premium models, and others note the lack of customization options via an app.
Why should you choose this product?
The JBL Tune 760NC is perfect for buyers who want solid ANC, powerful bass, and long battery life at a reasonable price. With a comfortable fit, multipoint connectivity, and a foldable design, these headphones are ideal for daily use and travel.
The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N wireless headphones offer premium noise cancellation and deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Designed for audiophiles and everyday buyers alike, these headphones feature Sony’s ULT Power Sound for extra bass and Adaptive Noise Cancellation to block unwanted sounds. With up to 50 hours of battery life, a comfortable over-ear design, and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, they are perfect for travel, work, and casual listening. The touch controls, quick charge feature, and compatibility with voice assistants make them a convenient choice for those seeking high-quality wireless headphones.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent noise cancellation
Long battery life
Strong bass response with ULT Power Sound
Comfortable for long listening sessions
Reasons to avoid
Slightly bulky design
No LDAC support
No water resistance rating
Limited colour options
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the deep bass and long battery life, making these headphones ideal for travel. Many buyers appreciate the adaptive noise cancellation, though some note the lack of LDAC support for high-res audio. Comfort and multipoint connectivity receive positive feedback, but a few mention the design feels slightly bulky.
Why should you choose this product?
If you love powerful bass and noise cancellation, the Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N is an excellent pick. With long battery life, quick charging, and a premium over-ear design, it’s great for both casual and professional use.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones bring industry-leading noise cancellation and superior comfort to audiophiles and frequent travellers. Featuring Bose Immersive Audio technology, these headphones provide a 3D-like soundstage for a realistic listening experience. With up to 24 hours of battery life, advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and multi-device pairing, they deliver exceptional audio clarity. The plush ear cushions and lightweight design ensure all-day comfort. Whether you’re commuting, working, or relaxing, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones redefine premium listening with unmatched noise isolation and detailed sound reproduction.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Best-in-class noise cancellation
Immersive spatial audio
Comfortable for extended use
Elegant, premium design
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
No aptX or LDAC support
Battery life could be better
No customizable EQ via app
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Diamond - 60th Anniversary Edition
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the exceptional noise cancellation and immersive soundstage as major strengths. Comfort is another frequently praised aspect. However, some buyers feel the battery life is not as long as competitors, and a few wish for better codec support for high-resolution audio.
Why should you choose this product?
If you seek unrivalled noise cancellation, premium comfort, and spatial audio, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is an excellent investment. With crystal-clear sound and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones stand out for their superior build quality and immersive listening experience.
The KEJBYKEJ India’s 1st & Only Over-Ear Headphone is a proudly Indian-made audio product, designed to deliver powerful sound and comfort. Engineered for everyday listening, it features deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs for an immersive music experience. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, adjustable ear cups, and a lightweight build, these headphones provide an ergonomic fit for long hours of use. A built-in microphone ensures clear calls, making them suitable for work and entertainment. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or enjoying music, this Made in India headphone promises great sound quality at an affordable price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable price
Decent battery life
Lightweight and comfortable
Made in India
Reasons to avoid
Limited advanced features
No fast charging support
Not as premium as competitors
Lacks active noise cancellation
KEJBYKEJ IndiaS 1St&Only Over ear Headphone Brand Created By A 3X Grammy Winning Artist Ricky Kej|Av900 Anc Version 2.0|Bluetooth V5.2|Usb-C|Midnight Black|20 Hours Playtime|Android Or Ios
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the affordable pricing, decent sound quality, and comfortable fit. Some buyers mention that passive noise isolation is decent, but not as effective as ANC models. Battery life is praised, though some wish for fast charging support.
Why should you choose this product?
If you’re looking for an affordable, locally made over-ear headphone with solid audio performance, this is a great choice. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and offers good battery life, making it ideal for budget-conscious buyers.
The Srhythm NC25 wireless headphones deliver a balanced combination of active noise cancellation (ANC), clear sound quality, and a comfortable fit. These budget-friendly headphones come equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and CVC 8.0 noise-reducing microphones for clear calls. With up to 50 hours of battery life and a foldable, lightweight design, they are perfect for travel and daily use. Whether you're commuting, working, or relaxing, the NC25 provides immersive audio at an affordable price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Effective ANC for the price
Long battery life
Comfortable fit for long hours
Budget-friendly option
Reasons to avoid
Build quality could be better
Soundstage is not as wide as premium brands
No multipoint connectivity
No app for customization
Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game Mode
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the affordable pricing, good ANC performance, and long battery life. Some note that the build quality feels slightly plasticky, and the soundstage isn’t as wide as high-end headphones.
Why should you choose this product?
If you're looking for active noise cancellation on a budget, the Srhythm NC25 is a solid pick. With long battery life, good sound quality, and a lightweight foldable design, it’s a great value-for-money option for everyday use.
Top three features of the best Bluetooth headphones in 2025:
Best Bluetooth Headphones
Battery Life
Connectivity
Driver Size
|Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones
|Up to 30 hours
|Bluetooth 5.2
|30 mm
|Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones
|Up to 60 hours
|Bluetooth 5.2
|42 mm
|soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones
|Up to 40 hours
|Bluetooth 5.0
|40 mm
|ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones
|Up to 9 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3
|40 mm
|soundcore by Anker, Space One, Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones
|Up to 10 hours (ANC off)
|Bluetooth 5.3
|10 mm
|Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones
|Up to 35 hours
|Bluetooth 5.2
|30 mm
|JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones
|Up to 35 hours
|Bluetooth 5.0
|40 mm
|Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones
|Up to 30 hours
|Bluetooth 5.2
|30 mm
|Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones
|Up to 24 hours
|Bluetooth 5.1
|40 mm
|KEJBYKEJ India's 1st & Only Over Ear Headphone
|Up to 20 hours
|Bluetooth 5.0
|40 mm
|Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones
|Up to 50 hours
|Bluetooth 5.0
|40 mm
Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Bluetooth Headphones:
- Sound quality: Evaluate the audio performance, including bass, mids, and treble, to ensure it aligns with your preferences.
- Battery life: Consider how long the headphones can operate on a single charge, especially if you plan to use them for extended periods.
- Comfort and fit: Ensure the headphones are comfortable to wear, especially during long listening sessions.
- Noise cancellation: Determine if the headphones offer active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce ambient noise for an immersive experience.
- Connectivity: Check the Bluetooth version for better connectivity and range.
- Durability and build quality: Assess the materials used and overall build to ensure longevity.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Best Bluetooth Headphones:
- What is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?
ANC is a technology that reduces unwanted ambient sounds by adding a second sound specifically designed to cancel the first.
- How does driver size affect sound quality?
Generally, larger drivers can produce more powerful bass and a louder sound, but overall sound quality depends on various factors, including driver quality and headphone design.
- Is a higher Bluetooth version better?
Yes, higher Bluetooth versions typically offer better connectivity, improved range, and more efficient power consumption.
- Can I use Bluetooth headphones with non-Bluetooth devices?
Yes, many Bluetooth headphones come with an auxiliary cable for wired connections to non-Bluetooth devices.
- Do all Bluetooth headphones support voice assistants?
Not all, but many modern Bluetooth headphones have built-in support for voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa.
