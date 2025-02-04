Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Top options for uninterrupted voice calls, and a seamless listening experience

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 04, 2025 03:54 PM IST

Looking to buy the best Bluetooth headphones in 2025? Bring home these top 11 picks for a seamless music experience.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

best overall

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling, up to 40 Hours Battery -Black View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC & Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Denim View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Easy to carry

soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Foldable Design, Pure Bass, 70H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Lightweight and Comfortable, App Connectivity, Multipoint Connection View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

best value for money

View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Foldable design

soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3 View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise cancellation

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Diamond - 60th Anniversary Edition View Details checkDetails

₹35,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KEJBYKEJ IndiaS 1St&Only Over ear Headphone Brand Created By A 3X Grammy Winning Artist Ricky Kej|Av900 Anc Version 2.0|Bluetooth V5.2|Usb-C|Midnight Black|20 Hours Playtime|Android Or Ios View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game Mode View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Whether it’s your Zoom meeting, a casual connect with your long-distance friends, or just binge-watching your favourite series, a Bluetooth headphone makes it possible to do this and a lot more uninterruptedly. The best part about a Bluetooth headphone is doing all this and a lot more without getting tangled in those wires.

Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025
Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025

With advancements in battery life, noise cancellation, and audio clarity, Bluetooth headphones cater to a wide range of buyers, from casual listeners to audiophiles. Their compatibility with smartphones, laptops, and other devices makes them an essential gadget for anyone seeking a hassle-free and immersive audio experience.

So, check out these top 11 Bluetooth headphones in 2025 that are sure to give you the best of the audio world.

 

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones redefine wireless listening with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and exceptional sound quality. Designed for audiophiles and travellers alike, these over-ear Bluetooth headphones deliver immersive audio with Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and 8-microphone system for superior noise isolation. With up to 30 hours of battery life, fast charging, and multipoint connectivity, you can seamlessly switch between devices. The lightweight, ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, while touch controls and voice assistant support add convenience. Whether you're commuting, working, or relaxing, the WH-1000XM5 provides an unparalleled listening experience. Exceptionally, the best Bluetooth headphones in 2025.

Specifications

Driver Size:
30mm
Noise Cancellation:
Industry-leading Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with 8 microphones
Battery Life:
Up to 30 hours (ANC on), 40 hours (ANC off)
Fast Charging:
3 min charge = 3 hours of playback
Bluetooth Version:
5.2 with LDAC support
Multipoint Connectivity:
Yes (connect two devices simultaneously)
Voice Assistant Support: i
Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri
Touch Controls:
Yes
Weight:
250g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Best-in-class ANC

affiliate-tick

Exceptional sound quality with LDAC

affiliate-tick

Comfortable, lightweight build

affiliate-tick

Long battery life with fast charging

affiliate-tick

Multipoint pairing for seamless switching

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Expensive compared to competitors

affiliate-cross

No foldable design for compact storage

affiliate-cross

No aptX support

affiliate-cross

Touch controls may take time to get used to

Click Here to Buy

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling, up to 40 Hours Battery -Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the incredible noise cancellation and crystal-clear audio quality, making these headphones perfect for travel and work. Many appreciate the comfortable fit and lightweight design, while the long battery life is a major plus.

Why should you choose this product?

If you seek the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a top-tier choice. With exceptional ANC, Hi-Res audio, and smart connectivity features, they cater to audiophiles, remote workers, and frequent travellers. Sony's Integrated Processor V1 ensures clear, balanced sound, while the lightweight design enhances comfort for extended use.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones deliver audiophile-grade sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an unbelievable 60-hour battery life. Featuring 42mm dynamic drivers, they produce rich, balanced audio with deep bass and crystal-clear highs. The ultra-soft padded ear cups and lightweight design ensure long-lasting comfort. With multipoint connectivity, touch controls, and smart pause/play sensors, these headphones provide a seamless listening experience. Whether you're a music enthusiast or a frequent traveller, the Momentum 4 offers superior sound, comfort, and durability.

Specifications

Driver Size:
42mm dynamic drivers
Noise Cancellation:
Adaptive ANC
Battery Life:
Up to 60 hours
Fast Charging:
10 min charge = 6 hours playback
Bluetooth Version:
5.2 with aptX Adaptive
Multipoint Connectivity:
Yes
Voice Assistant Support:
Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri
Touch Controls:
Yes
Weight:
293g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Exceptional 60-hour battery life

affiliate-tick

High-resolution sound with aptX Adaptive

affiliate-tick

Adaptive ANC for customizable noise isolation

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for extended wear

affiliate-tick

Fast charging provides hours of playback

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky design compared to competitors

affiliate-cross

No foldable design

affiliate-cross

More expensive than some alternatives

affiliate-cross

No customizable EQ via app

Click Here to Buy

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC & Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Denim

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the long battery life and premium sound quality, with many praising its deep bass and clear treble. The adaptive ANC receives positive feedback, making it ideal for flights and office use. Some buyers note that the headphones are slightly bulkier than competitors, and a few mention that EQ settings could be more customizable. Overall, the Momentum 4 is widely regarded as a top choice for audiophiles who need long battery life and premium sound.

Why should you choose this product?

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is perfect for those who prioritize exceptional battery life, superior sound, and premium comfort. With adaptive ANC and aptX Adaptive support, these headphones offer a high-fidelity listening experience. Whether you're working, travelling, or relaxing, the comfortable design and long playback time make these a fantastic investment.

 

Loading Suggestions...

The soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones provide an affordable yet feature-packed audio experience with custom 40mm drivers for deep bass and clear mids. Designed for daily use, these headphones offer up to 70 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted music playback. With Bluetooth 5.3, a lightweight design, and memory foam ear cushions, they provide comfort for extended use. Ideal for casual listeners and students, the H30i also includes multi-point connectivity, EQ customization via the app, and fast charging for convenience.

Specifications

Driver Size:
40mm custom dynamic drivers
Noise Cancellation:
Passive noise isolation
Battery Life:
Up to 70 hours
Fast Charging:
5 min charge = 4 hours playback
Bluetooth Version:
5.3
Multipoint Connectivity:
Yes
Weight:
190g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Exceptional battery life (70 hours)

affiliate-tick

Affordable price

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable

affiliate-tick

Multi-point connectivity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Plastic build feels less premium

affiliate-cross

Limited premium sound quality

affiliate-cross

No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Click Here to Buy

soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Foldable Design, Pure Bass, 70H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Lightweight and Comfortable, App Connectivity, Multipoint Connection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the long battery life and affordability, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. Many appreciate the lightweight and comfortable fit, though some mention that the sound quality is decent but not premium. Overall, it's a solid choice for casual listeners.

Why should you choose this product?

You can choose the product if you are looking to buy a Bluetooth headphone that is lightweight and offer a comfortable fit.

Also Read: Best neckband earphones: Explore 10 comfy options for seamless listening experiences, perfect for music lovers on the go

Loading Suggestions...

The ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones offer an affordable, feature-rich audio experience with deep bass, soft cushioned ear cups, and long battery life. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, these over-ear headphones provide a stable connection and low latency, making them ideal for gaming, music, and calls. The foldable design and adjustable headband ensure portability and comfort. With dual connectivity (wired + wireless) and passive noise isolation, the Thunder headphones deliver an immersive listening experience at an accessible price point.

Specifications

Driver Size:
40mm dynamic drivers
Noise Cancellation:
Passive noise isolation
Battery Life:
Up to 40 hours
Charging Time:
1.5 hours
Bluetooth Version:
5.3
Dual Connectivity:
Wireless & 3.5mm wired mode
Foldable Design:
Yes
Weight:
240g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable price with decent sound

affiliate-tick

Dual connectivity (wired & wireless)

affiliate-tick

Foldable & portable design

affiliate-tick

Good battery life (40 hours)

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

affiliate-cross

Build quality feels basic

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for audiophiles

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordable price and good sound quality for casual listening. Many highlight the comfortable fit and portability, though some note that the build quality could be improved. The lack of ANC is a drawback for some, but for budget-conscious buyers, it’s a solid choice.

Why should you choose this product?

For an affordable yet reliable pair of wireless headphones, the ZEBRONICS Thunder is a great choice with dual connectivity, deep bass, and a foldable design for easy storage.

Also Read: Best JBL wireless headphones you can buy today: Top 8 picks for superior sound, comfort and seamless connectivity

Loading Suggestions...

The soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones deliver high-quality audio with a lightweight and portable design. Perfect for everyday use, these headphones offer custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers for clear mids and deep bass. With Bluetooth 5.3, they ensure a stable connection and low latency. Featuring up to 70 hours of battery life, a foldable design, and fast charging, the H30i is a budget-friendly choice for those seeking reliable wireless audio performance.

Specifications

Driver Size:
40mm dynamic drivers
Noise Cancellation:
Passive noise isolation
Battery Life:
Up to 70 hours
Fast Charging:
5 min charge = 4 hours playback
Bluetooth Version:
5.3
Foldable Design:
Yes
Weight:
185g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable with long battery life

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable design

affiliate-tick

Fast charging for quick top-ups

affiliate-tick

Foldable for portability

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited premium features

affiliate-cross

Plastic build quality

affiliate-cross

No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Click Here to Buy

soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the long battery life and affordable price, making these headphones ideal for casual listening. Many appreciate the comfortable fit and lightweight design, though some feel the plastic build could be sturdier.

Why should you choose this product?

For a budget-friendly wireless headphone with an excellent battery life, the soundcore H30i is a solid option. With comfortable on-ear fit, fast charging, and foldable portability, it’s perfect for daily use without breaking the bank.

Also Read: Best headphones under 3000: Top 10 affordable options for great sound quality

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones offer affordable active noise cancellation (ANC), making them a great choice for buyers seeking premium features at a lower price point. With Sony’s V1 processor, these headphones deliver enhanced sound clarity and balanced audio. Designed for comfort, the lightweight build and soft ear cushions ensure all-day wearability. Offering multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, up to 35 hours of battery life, and fast charging, the WH-CH720N is an excellent option for daily use, whether at work, commuting, or relaxing.

Specifications

Driver Size:
30mm dynamic drivers
Noise Cancellation:
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with V1 Processor
Battery Life:
Up to 35 hours (ANC on), 50 hours (ANC off)
Fast Charging:
3 min charge = 1 hour playback
Bluetooth Version:
5.2
Multipoint Connectivity:
Yes
Voice Assistant Support:
Google Assistant, Siri
Weight:
192g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable ANC headphones

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable design

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Multipoint connectivity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No touch controls

affiliate-cross

Plastic build quality

affiliate-cross

ANC is not as strong as premium models

affiliate-cross

No LDAC support

Click Here to Buy

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the affordable price and effective noise cancellation, making these headphones a great value. Many highlight the lightweight design and comfortable fit, ideal for long listening sessions.

Why should you choose this product?

If you’re looking for affordable noise-cancelling headphones with solid battery life, the Sony WH-CH720N is a great pick. With Sony’s V1 processor for enhanced sound, multipoint connectivity, and a lightweight design, these headphones are perfect for everyday use, offering premium features at a budget-friendly price.

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tune 760NC delivers powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to immerse you in your music. Designed for comfort and long listening sessions, these wireless headphones feature up to 50 hours of battery life (with ANC off) and fast charging capabilities. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, they allow seamless switching between devices, making them ideal for work and entertainment. The lightweight, foldable design ensures portability, making them an excellent choice for travel and daily use.

Specifications

Driver Size:
40mm dynamic drivers
Noise Cancellation:
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Battery Life:
Up to 35 hours (ANC on), 50 hours (ANC off)
Fast Charging:
5 min charge = 2 hours playback
Bluetooth Version:
5.0
Multipoint Connectivity:
Yes
Voice Assistant Support:
Google Assistant, Siri
Weight:
220g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Signature JBL Pure Bass Sound

affiliate-tick

Comfortable and lightweight

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Foldable design for portability

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No app support for customization

affiliate-cross

ANC is decent but not the best

affiliate-cross

Plastic build quality

affiliate-cross

No touch controls

Click Here to Buy

JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the strong bass and sound clarity, making these headphones great for music lovers. The long battery life is another highlight, ensuring uninterrupted listening. Some buyers mention that the ANC is effective but not as strong as premium models, and others note the lack of customization options via an app.

Why should you choose this product?

The JBL Tune 760NC is perfect for buyers who want solid ANC, powerful bass, and long battery life at a reasonable price. With a comfortable fit, multipoint connectivity, and a foldable design, these headphones are ideal for daily use and travel.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N wireless headphones offer premium noise cancellation and deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Designed for audiophiles and everyday buyers alike, these headphones feature Sony’s ULT Power Sound for extra bass and Adaptive Noise Cancellation to block unwanted sounds. With up to 50 hours of battery life, a comfortable over-ear design, and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, they are perfect for travel, work, and casual listening. The touch controls, quick charge feature, and compatibility with voice assistants make them a convenient choice for those seeking high-quality wireless headphones.

Specifications

Type:
Over-ear, wireless
Noise Cancellation:
Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Battery Life:
Up to 50 hours (30 hours with ANC)
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint connection
Driver Size:
40mm dynamic drivers
Special Features:
ULT Power Sound, Quick Charge, Touch Controls, Voice Assistant Support

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent noise cancellation

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Strong bass response with ULT Power Sound

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for long listening sessions

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulky design

affiliate-cross

No LDAC support

affiliate-cross

No water resistance rating

affiliate-cross

Limited colour options

Click Here to Buy

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the deep bass and long battery life, making these headphones ideal for travel. Many buyers appreciate the adaptive noise cancellation, though some note the lack of LDAC support for high-res audio. Comfort and multipoint connectivity receive positive feedback, but a few mention the design feels slightly bulky.

Why should you choose this product?

If you love powerful bass and noise cancellation, the Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N is an excellent pick. With long battery life, quick charging, and a premium over-ear design, it’s great for both casual and professional use.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones bring industry-leading noise cancellation and superior comfort to audiophiles and frequent travellers. Featuring Bose Immersive Audio technology, these headphones provide a 3D-like soundstage for a realistic listening experience. With up to 24 hours of battery life, advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and multi-device pairing, they deliver exceptional audio clarity. The plush ear cushions and lightweight design ensure all-day comfort. Whether you’re commuting, working, or relaxing, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones redefine premium listening with unmatched noise isolation and detailed sound reproduction.

Specifications

Type:
Over-ear, wireless
Noise Cancellation:
Industry-leading ANC
Battery Life:
Up to ourzs (18 hours wi24 hth Immersive Audio)
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint pairing
Driver Size:
Custom-tuned Bose drivers
Special Features:
Bose Immersive Audio, Touch Controls, USB-C Charging

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Best-in-class noise cancellation

affiliate-tick

Immersive spatial audio

affiliate-tick

Comfortable for extended use

affiliate-tick

Elegant, premium design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point

affiliate-cross

No aptX or LDAC support

affiliate-cross

Battery life could be better

affiliate-cross

No customizable EQ via app

Click Here to Buy

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Diamond - 60th Anniversary Edition

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the exceptional noise cancellation and immersive soundstage as major strengths. Comfort is another frequently praised aspect. However, some buyers feel the battery life is not as long as competitors, and a few wish for better codec support for high-resolution audio.

Why should you choose this product?

If you seek unrivalled noise cancellation, premium comfort, and spatial audio, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is an excellent investment. With crystal-clear sound and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones stand out for their superior build quality and immersive listening experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The KEJBYKEJ India’s 1st & Only Over-Ear Headphone is a proudly Indian-made audio product, designed to deliver powerful sound and comfort. Engineered for everyday listening, it features deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs for an immersive music experience. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, adjustable ear cups, and a lightweight build, these headphones provide an ergonomic fit for long hours of use. A built-in microphone ensures clear calls, making them suitable for work and entertainment. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or enjoying music, this Made in India headphone promises great sound quality at an affordable price.

Specifications

Type:
Over-ear, wireless
Noise Cancellation:
Passive noise isolation
Battery Life:
Up to 20 hours
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.0, AUX support
Driver Size:
40mm drivers
Special Features:
Built-in microphone, Foldable design, Lightweight build

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable price

affiliate-tick

Decent battery life

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and comfortable

affiliate-tick

Made in India

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited advanced features

affiliate-cross

No fast charging support

affiliate-cross

Not as premium as competitors

affiliate-cross

Lacks active noise cancellation

Click Here to Buy

KEJBYKEJ IndiaS 1St&Only Over ear Headphone Brand Created By A 3X Grammy Winning Artist Ricky Kej|Av900 Anc Version 2.0|Bluetooth V5.2|Usb-C|Midnight Black|20 Hours Playtime|Android Or Ios

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordable pricing, decent sound quality, and comfortable fit. Some buyers mention that passive noise isolation is decent, but not as effective as ANC models. Battery life is praised, though some wish for fast charging support.

Why should you choose this product?

If you’re looking for an affordable, locally made over-ear headphone with solid audio performance, this is a great choice. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and offers good battery life, making it ideal for budget-conscious buyers.

Loading Suggestions...

The Srhythm NC25 wireless headphones deliver a balanced combination of active noise cancellation (ANC), clear sound quality, and a comfortable fit. These budget-friendly headphones come equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and CVC 8.0 noise-reducing microphones for clear calls. With up to 50 hours of battery life and a foldable, lightweight design, they are perfect for travel and daily use. Whether you're commuting, working, or relaxing, the NC25 provides immersive audio at an affordable price.

Specifications

Type:
Over-ear, wireless
Noise Cancellation:
Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
Battery Life:
Up to 50 hours
Connectivity:
Bluetooth 5.0, AUX support
Driver Size:
40mm dynamic drivers
Special Features:
CVC 8.0 Mic, Low Latency Mode, Foldable Design

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Effective ANC for the price

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Comfortable fit for long hours

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly option

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Build quality could be better

affiliate-cross

Soundstage is not as wide as premium brands

affiliate-cross

No multipoint connectivity

affiliate-cross

No app for customization

Click Here to Buy

Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game Mode

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the affordable pricing, good ANC performance, and long battery life. Some note that the build quality feels slightly plasticky, and the soundstage isn’t as wide as high-end headphones.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for active noise cancellation on a budget, the Srhythm NC25 is a solid pick. With long battery life, good sound quality, and a lightweight foldable design, it’s a great value-for-money option for everyday use.

Top three features of the best Bluetooth headphones in 2025:

Best Bluetooth Headphones

Battery Life

Connectivity

Driver Size

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear HeadphonesUp to 30 hoursBluetooth 5.230 mm
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear HeadphonesUp to 60 hoursBluetooth 5.242 mm
soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear HeadphonesUp to 40 hoursBluetooth 5.040 mm
ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear HeadphonesUp to 9 hoursBluetooth 5.340 mm
soundcore by Anker, Space One, Active Noise Cancelling in Ear HeadphonesUp to 10 hours (ANC off)Bluetooth 5.310 mm
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear HeadphonesUp to 35 hoursBluetooth 5.230 mm
JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation HeadphonesUp to 35 hoursBluetooth 5.040 mm
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear HeadphonesUp to 30 hoursBluetooth 5.230 mm
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth HeadphonesUp to 24 hoursBluetooth 5.140 mm
KEJBYKEJ India's 1st & Only Over Ear HeadphoneUp to 20 hoursBluetooth 5.040 mm
Srhythm NC25 Wireless HeadphonesUp to 50 hoursBluetooth 5.040 mm

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Bluetooth Headphones:

  1. Sound quality: Evaluate the audio performance, including bass, mids, and treble, to ensure it aligns with your preferences.
  2. Battery life: Consider how long the headphones can operate on a single charge, especially if you plan to use them for extended periods.
  3. Comfort and fit: Ensure the headphones are comfortable to wear, especially during long listening sessions.
  4. Noise cancellation: Determine if the headphones offer active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce ambient noise for an immersive experience.
  5. Connectivity: Check the Bluetooth version for better connectivity and range.
  6. Durability and build quality: Assess the materials used and overall build to ensure longevity.

Similar articles for you:


Best wireless Bluetooth headphones for good sound quality, comfort: Top 8 picks

Best gaming headphones for ultimate experience: Immerse yourself in superior sound and performance, top 9 options

Headphone buying guide: Types, how to choose, top picks, and more

GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective budget headphones

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Best Bluetooth Headphones:

  • What is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

    ANC is a technology that reduces unwanted ambient sounds by adding a second sound specifically designed to cancel the first.

  • How does driver size affect sound quality?

    Generally, larger drivers can produce more powerful bass and a louder sound, but overall sound quality depends on various factors, including driver quality and headphone design.

  • Is a higher Bluetooth version better?

    Yes, higher Bluetooth versions typically offer better connectivity, improved range, and more efficient power consumption.

  • Can I use Bluetooth headphones with non-Bluetooth devices?

    Yes, many Bluetooth headphones come with an auxiliary cable for wired connections to non-Bluetooth devices.

  • Do all Bluetooth headphones support voice assistants?

    Not all, but many modern Bluetooth headphones have built-in support for voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On