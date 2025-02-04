Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Top options for uninterrupted voice calls, and a seamless listening experience

Whether it’s your Zoom meeting, a casual connect with your long-distance friends, or just binge-watching your favourite series, a Bluetooth headphone makes it possible to do this and a lot more uninterruptedly. The best part about a Bluetooth headphone is doing all this and a lot more without getting tangled in those wires. Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025

With advancements in battery life, noise cancellation, and audio clarity, Bluetooth headphones cater to a wide range of buyers, from casual listeners to audiophiles. Their compatibility with smartphones, laptops, and other devices makes them an essential gadget for anyone seeking a hassle-free and immersive audio experience.

So, check out these top 11 Bluetooth headphones in 2025 that are sure to give you the best of the audio world.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones redefine wireless listening with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and exceptional sound quality. Designed for audiophiles and travellers alike, these over-ear Bluetooth headphones deliver immersive audio with Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and 8-microphone system for superior noise isolation. With up to 30 hours of battery life, fast charging, and multipoint connectivity, you can seamlessly switch between devices. The lightweight, ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort, while touch controls and voice assistant support add convenience. Whether you're commuting, working, or relaxing, the WH-1000XM5 provides an unparalleled listening experience. Exceptionally, the best Bluetooth headphones in 2025.

Specifications Driver Size: 30mm Noise Cancellation: Industry-leading Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with 8 microphones Battery Life: Up to 30 hours (ANC on), 40 hours (ANC off) Fast Charging: 3 min charge = 3 hours of playback Bluetooth Version: 5.2 with LDAC support Multipoint Connectivity: Yes (connect two devices simultaneously) Voice Assistant Support: i Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Touch Controls: Yes Weight: 250g Reasons to buy Best-in-class ANC Exceptional sound quality with LDAC Comfortable, lightweight build Long battery life with fast charging Multipoint pairing for seamless switching Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to competitors No foldable design for compact storage No aptX support Touch controls may take time to get used to Click Here to Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling, up to 40 Hours Battery -Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the incredible noise cancellation and crystal-clear audio quality, making these headphones perfect for travel and work. Many appreciate the comfortable fit and lightweight design, while the long battery life is a major plus.

Why should you choose this product?

If you seek the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a top-tier choice. With exceptional ANC, Hi-Res audio, and smart connectivity features, they cater to audiophiles, remote workers, and frequent travellers. Sony's Integrated Processor V1 ensures clear, balanced sound, while the lightweight design enhances comfort for extended use.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones deliver audiophile-grade sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an unbelievable 60-hour battery life. Featuring 42mm dynamic drivers, they produce rich, balanced audio with deep bass and crystal-clear highs. The ultra-soft padded ear cups and lightweight design ensure long-lasting comfort. With multipoint connectivity, touch controls, and smart pause/play sensors, these headphones provide a seamless listening experience. Whether you're a music enthusiast or a frequent traveller, the Momentum 4 offers superior sound, comfort, and durability.

Specifications Driver Size: 42mm dynamic drivers Noise Cancellation: Adaptive ANC Battery Life: Up to 60 hours Fast Charging: 10 min charge = 6 hours playback Bluetooth Version: 5.2 with aptX Adaptive Multipoint Connectivity: Yes Voice Assistant Support: Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Touch Controls: Yes Weight: 293g Reasons to buy Exceptional 60-hour battery life High-resolution sound with aptX Adaptive Adaptive ANC for customizable noise isolation Comfortable for extended wear Fast charging provides hours of playback Reasons to avoid Bulky design compared to competitors No foldable design More expensive than some alternatives No customizable EQ via app Click Here to Buy Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC & Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Denim

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the long battery life and premium sound quality, with many praising its deep bass and clear treble. The adaptive ANC receives positive feedback, making it ideal for flights and office use. Some buyers note that the headphones are slightly bulkier than competitors, and a few mention that EQ settings could be more customizable. Overall, the Momentum 4 is widely regarded as a top choice for audiophiles who need long battery life and premium sound.

Why should you choose this product?

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is perfect for those who prioritize exceptional battery life, superior sound, and premium comfort. With adaptive ANC and aptX Adaptive support, these headphones offer a high-fidelity listening experience. Whether you're working, travelling, or relaxing, the comfortable design and long playback time make these a fantastic investment.

The soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones provide an affordable yet feature-packed audio experience with custom 40mm drivers for deep bass and clear mids. Designed for daily use, these headphones offer up to 70 hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted music playback. With Bluetooth 5.3, a lightweight design, and memory foam ear cushions, they provide comfort for extended use. Ideal for casual listeners and students, the H30i also includes multi-point connectivity, EQ customization via the app, and fast charging for convenience.

Specifications Driver Size: 40mm custom dynamic drivers Noise Cancellation: Passive noise isolation Battery Life: Up to 70 hours Fast Charging: 5 min charge = 4 hours playback Bluetooth Version: 5.3 Multipoint Connectivity: Yes Weight: 190g Reasons to buy Exceptional battery life (70 hours) Affordable price Lightweight and comfortable Multi-point connectivity Reasons to avoid Plastic build feels less premium Limited premium sound quality No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Click Here to Buy soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Foldable Design, Pure Bass, 70H Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Lightweight and Comfortable, App Connectivity, Multipoint Connection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the long battery life and affordability, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. Many appreciate the lightweight and comfortable fit, though some mention that the sound quality is decent but not premium. Overall, it's a solid choice for casual listeners.

Why should you choose this product?

You can choose the product if you are looking to buy a Bluetooth headphone that is lightweight and offer a comfortable fit.

Also Read: Best neckband earphones: Explore 10 comfy options for seamless listening experiences, perfect for music lovers on the go

The ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones offer an affordable, feature-rich audio experience with deep bass, soft cushioned ear cups, and long battery life. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, these over-ear headphones provide a stable connection and low latency, making them ideal for gaming, music, and calls. The foldable design and adjustable headband ensure portability and comfort. With dual connectivity (wired + wireless) and passive noise isolation, the Thunder headphones deliver an immersive listening experience at an accessible price point.

Specifications Driver Size: 40mm dynamic drivers Noise Cancellation: Passive noise isolation Battery Life: Up to 40 hours Charging Time: 1.5 hours Bluetooth Version: 5.3 Dual Connectivity: Wireless & 3.5mm wired mode Foldable Design: Yes Weight: 240g Reasons to buy Affordable price with decent sound Dual connectivity (wired & wireless) Foldable & portable design Good battery life (40 hours) Reasons to avoid No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Build quality feels basic Not ideal for audiophiles Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordable price and good sound quality for casual listening. Many highlight the comfortable fit and portability, though some note that the build quality could be improved. The lack of ANC is a drawback for some, but for budget-conscious buyers, it’s a solid choice.

Why should you choose this product?

For an affordable yet reliable pair of wireless headphones, the ZEBRONICS Thunder is a great choice with dual connectivity, deep bass, and a foldable design for easy storage.

Also Read: Best JBL wireless headphones you can buy today: Top 8 picks for superior sound, comfort and seamless connectivity

The soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones deliver high-quality audio with a lightweight and portable design. Perfect for everyday use, these headphones offer custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers for clear mids and deep bass. With Bluetooth 5.3, they ensure a stable connection and low latency. Featuring up to 70 hours of battery life, a foldable design, and fast charging, the H30i is a budget-friendly choice for those seeking reliable wireless audio performance.

Specifications Driver Size: 40mm dynamic drivers Noise Cancellation: Passive noise isolation Battery Life: Up to 70 hours Fast Charging: 5 min charge = 4 hours playback Bluetooth Version: 5.3 Foldable Design: Yes Weight: 185g Reasons to buy Affordable with long battery life Lightweight and comfortable design Fast charging for quick top-ups Foldable for portability Reasons to avoid Limited premium features Plastic build quality No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Click Here to Buy soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the long battery life and affordable price, making these headphones ideal for casual listening. Many appreciate the comfortable fit and lightweight design, though some feel the plastic build could be sturdier.

Why should you choose this product?

For a budget-friendly wireless headphone with an excellent battery life, the soundcore H30i is a solid option. With comfortable on-ear fit, fast charging, and foldable portability, it’s perfect for daily use without breaking the bank.

Also Read: Best headphones under ₹3000: Top 10 affordable options for great sound quality

The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones offer affordable active noise cancellation (ANC), making them a great choice for buyers seeking premium features at a lower price point. With Sony’s V1 processor, these headphones deliver enhanced sound clarity and balanced audio. Designed for comfort, the lightweight build and soft ear cushions ensure all-day wearability. Offering multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, up to 35 hours of battery life, and fast charging, the WH-CH720N is an excellent option for daily use, whether at work, commuting, or relaxing.

Specifications Driver Size: 30mm dynamic drivers Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with V1 Processor Battery Life: Up to 35 hours (ANC on), 50 hours (ANC off) Fast Charging: 3 min charge = 1 hour playback Bluetooth Version: 5.2 Multipoint Connectivity: Yes Voice Assistant Support: Google Assistant, Siri Weight: 192g Reasons to buy Affordable ANC headphones Lightweight and comfortable design Long battery life Multipoint connectivity Reasons to avoid No touch controls Plastic build quality ANC is not as strong as premium models No LDAC support Click Here to Buy Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the affordable price and effective noise cancellation, making these headphones a great value. Many highlight the lightweight design and comfortable fit, ideal for long listening sessions.

Why should you choose this product?

If you’re looking for affordable noise-cancelling headphones with solid battery life, the Sony WH-CH720N is a great pick. With Sony’s V1 processor for enhanced sound, multipoint connectivity, and a lightweight design, these headphones are perfect for everyday use, offering premium features at a budget-friendly price.

The JBL Tune 760NC delivers powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to immerse you in your music. Designed for comfort and long listening sessions, these wireless headphones feature up to 50 hours of battery life (with ANC off) and fast charging capabilities. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, they allow seamless switching between devices, making them ideal for work and entertainment. The lightweight, foldable design ensures portability, making them an excellent choice for travel and daily use.

Specifications Driver Size: 40mm dynamic drivers Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Battery Life: Up to 35 hours (ANC on), 50 hours (ANC off) Fast Charging: 5 min charge = 2 hours playback Bluetooth Version: 5.0 Multipoint Connectivity: Yes Voice Assistant Support: Google Assistant, Siri Weight: 220g Reasons to buy Signature JBL Pure Bass Sound Comfortable and lightweight Long battery life Foldable design for portability Reasons to avoid No app support for customization ANC is decent but not the best Plastic build quality No touch controls Click Here to Buy JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, Multi-Device Connectivity, Pure Bass, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the strong bass and sound clarity, making these headphones great for music lovers. The long battery life is another highlight, ensuring uninterrupted listening. Some buyers mention that the ANC is effective but not as strong as premium models, and others note the lack of customization options via an app.

Why should you choose this product?

The JBL Tune 760NC is perfect for buyers who want solid ANC, powerful bass, and long battery life at a reasonable price. With a comfortable fit, multipoint connectivity, and a foldable design, these headphones are ideal for daily use and travel.

The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N wireless headphones offer premium noise cancellation and deep bass for an immersive audio experience. Designed for audiophiles and everyday buyers alike, these headphones feature Sony’s ULT Power Sound for extra bass and Adaptive Noise Cancellation to block unwanted sounds. With up to 50 hours of battery life, a comfortable over-ear design, and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, they are perfect for travel, work, and casual listening. The touch controls, quick charge feature, and compatibility with voice assistants make them a convenient choice for those seeking high-quality wireless headphones.

Specifications Type: Over-ear, wireless Noise Cancellation: Adaptive Noise Cancelling Battery Life: Up to 50 hours (30 hours with ANC) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint connection Driver Size: 40mm dynamic drivers Special Features: ULT Power Sound, Quick Charge, Touch Controls, Voice Assistant Support Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation Long battery life Strong bass response with ULT Power Sound Comfortable for long listening sessions Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky design No LDAC support No water resistance rating Limited colour options Click Here to Buy Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the deep bass and long battery life, making these headphones ideal for travel. Many buyers appreciate the adaptive noise cancellation, though some note the lack of LDAC support for high-res audio. Comfort and multipoint connectivity receive positive feedback, but a few mention the design feels slightly bulky.

Why should you choose this product?

If you love powerful bass and noise cancellation, the Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N is an excellent pick. With long battery life, quick charging, and a premium over-ear design, it’s great for both casual and professional use.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones bring industry-leading noise cancellation and superior comfort to audiophiles and frequent travellers. Featuring Bose Immersive Audio technology, these headphones provide a 3D-like soundstage for a realistic listening experience. With up to 24 hours of battery life, advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and multi-device pairing, they deliver exceptional audio clarity. The plush ear cushions and lightweight design ensure all-day comfort. Whether you’re commuting, working, or relaxing, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones redefine premium listening with unmatched noise isolation and detailed sound reproduction.

Specifications Type: Over-ear, wireless Noise Cancellation: Industry-leading ANC Battery Life: Up to ourzs (18 hours wi24 hth Immersive Audio) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint pairing Driver Size: Custom-tuned Bose drivers Special Features: Bose Immersive Audio, Touch Controls, USB-C Charging Reasons to buy Best-in-class noise cancellation Immersive spatial audio Comfortable for extended use Elegant, premium design Reasons to avoid Higher price point No aptX or LDAC support Battery life could be better No customizable EQ via app Click Here to Buy Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Diamond - 60th Anniversary Edition

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the exceptional noise cancellation and immersive soundstage as major strengths. Comfort is another frequently praised aspect. However, some buyers feel the battery life is not as long as competitors, and a few wish for better codec support for high-resolution audio.

Why should you choose this product?

If you seek unrivalled noise cancellation, premium comfort, and spatial audio, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is an excellent investment. With crystal-clear sound and reliable Bluetooth connectivity, these headphones stand out for their superior build quality and immersive listening experience.

The KEJBYKEJ India’s 1st & Only Over-Ear Headphone is a proudly Indian-made audio product, designed to deliver powerful sound and comfort. Engineered for everyday listening, it features deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs for an immersive music experience. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, adjustable ear cups, and a lightweight build, these headphones provide an ergonomic fit for long hours of use. A built-in microphone ensures clear calls, making them suitable for work and entertainment. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or enjoying music, this Made in India headphone promises great sound quality at an affordable price.

Specifications Type: Over-ear, wireless Noise Cancellation: Passive noise isolation Battery Life: Up to 20 hours Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, AUX support Driver Size: 40mm drivers Special Features: Built-in microphone, Foldable design, Lightweight build Reasons to buy Affordable price Decent battery life Lightweight and comfortable Made in India Reasons to avoid Limited advanced features No fast charging support Not as premium as competitors Lacks active noise cancellation Click Here to Buy KEJBYKEJ IndiaS 1St&Only Over ear Headphone Brand Created By A 3X Grammy Winning Artist Ricky Kej|Av900 Anc Version 2.0|Bluetooth V5.2|Usb-C|Midnight Black|20 Hours Playtime|Android Or Ios

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the affordable pricing, decent sound quality, and comfortable fit. Some buyers mention that passive noise isolation is decent, but not as effective as ANC models. Battery life is praised, though some wish for fast charging support.

Why should you choose this product?

If you’re looking for an affordable, locally made over-ear headphone with solid audio performance, this is a great choice. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and offers good battery life, making it ideal for budget-conscious buyers.

The Srhythm NC25 wireless headphones deliver a balanced combination of active noise cancellation (ANC), clear sound quality, and a comfortable fit. These budget-friendly headphones come equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and CVC 8.0 noise-reducing microphones for clear calls. With up to 50 hours of battery life and a foldable, lightweight design, they are perfect for travel and daily use. Whether you're commuting, working, or relaxing, the NC25 provides immersive audio at an affordable price.

Specifications Type: Over-ear, wireless Noise Cancellation: Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Battery Life: Up to 50 hours Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, AUX support Driver Size: 40mm dynamic drivers Special Features: CVC 8.0 Mic, Low Latency Mode, Foldable Design Reasons to buy Effective ANC for the price Long battery life Comfortable fit for long hours Budget-friendly option Reasons to avoid Build quality could be better Soundstage is not as wide as premium brands No multipoint connectivity No app for customization Click Here to Buy Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game Mode

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the affordable pricing, good ANC performance, and long battery life. Some note that the build quality feels slightly plasticky, and the soundstage isn’t as wide as high-end headphones.

Why should you choose this product?

If you're looking for active noise cancellation on a budget, the Srhythm NC25 is a solid pick. With long battery life, good sound quality, and a lightweight foldable design, it’s a great value-for-money option for everyday use.

Top three features of the best Bluetooth headphones in 2025:

Best Bluetooth Headphones Battery Life Connectivity Driver Size Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 5.2 30 mm Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Up to 60 hours Bluetooth 5.2 42 mm soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones Up to 40 hours Bluetooth 5.0 40 mm ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Up to 9 hours Bluetooth 5.3 40 mm soundcore by Anker, Space One, Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones Up to 10 hours (ANC off) Bluetooth 5.3 10 mm Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Up to 35 hours Bluetooth 5.2 30 mm JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Up to 35 hours Bluetooth 5.0 40 mm Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 5.2 30 mm Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones Up to 24 hours Bluetooth 5.1 40 mm KEJBYKEJ India's 1st & Only Over Ear Headphone Up to 20 hours Bluetooth 5.0 40 mm Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Up to 50 hours Bluetooth 5.0 40 mm

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Bluetooth Headphones:

Sound quality: Evaluate the audio performance, including bass, mids, and treble, to ensure it aligns with your preferences. Battery life: Consider how long the headphones can operate on a single charge, especially if you plan to use them for extended periods. Comfort and fit: Ensure the headphones are comfortable to wear, especially during long listening sessions. Noise cancellation: Determine if the headphones offer active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce ambient noise for an immersive experience. Connectivity: Check the Bluetooth version for better connectivity and range. Durability and build quality: Assess the materials used and overall build to ensure longevity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Best Bluetooth Headphones: What is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)? ANC is a technology that reduces unwanted ambient sounds by adding a second sound specifically designed to cancel the first.

How does driver size affect sound quality? Generally, larger drivers can produce more powerful bass and a louder sound, but overall sound quality depends on various factors, including driver quality and headphone design.

Is a higher Bluetooth version better? Yes, higher Bluetooth versions typically offer better connectivity, improved range, and more efficient power consumption.

Can I use Bluetooth headphones with non-Bluetooth devices? Yes, many Bluetooth headphones come with an auxiliary cable for wired connections to non-Bluetooth devices.

Do all Bluetooth headphones support voice assistants? Not all, but many modern Bluetooth headphones have built-in support for voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa.

