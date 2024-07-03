GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective pair of budget headphones

Headphones have their own sacred place in the dynamic world of audio products. While many of us have ditched the idea of over-the-ear-headphones and have switched to earbuds, listeners who value sound clarity and quality still prefer to use over-the-ear headphones. GM Modular launches a new headphone at 3999. Find out more(GM Modular)

We recently had the pleasure of trying out the GM G+ over-the-ear headphones that are available for the price of ₹3,999

After devoting endless hours to these headphones, we're here to help you if you've been eyeing these headphones. What's the sound quality of GM G+ headphones like? Are these headphones worth the price? Is the design ergonomic and comfortable? We're here to answer these queries and more in this detailed review of the GM G+ headphones.

The GM G+ over-the-ear headphones promise to deliver high-quality sound, comfort, and advanced features at an affordable price. In this review, we'll explore various aspects of these headphones, from design and comfort to audio performance and additional features, providing a thorough understanding of their capabilities and value.

About GM G+ over the ear headphone:

GM G+ over-the-ear headphones are an over-the-ear model designed to deliver optimal sound quality at a reasonable price. The best part about these headphones is that they come with powerful 40 mm drivers and pure bass technology. So, you can hear every detail, from the crisp vocals to the thrumming bass lines. I, too, listened to several genres of music on these headphones, from jazz show tunes, to EDM bangers, to the romantic reverbs.

What are the specifications of the GM G+ over-the-ear headphones?

Feature Description Design Over the ear Sound Quality High-definition audio with deep bass and clear treble Comfort Cushioned ear pads and adjustable headband for extended wear comfort Connectivity Wireless Bluetooth connectivity Battery Life Up to 20 hours of continuous playback Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology Built-in Microphone Integrated microphone for hands-free calls Controls On-ear controls for volume, track selection, and call management Foldable Design Foldable ear cups for easy storage and portability Compatibility Compatible with a wide range of devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops Audio Cable Detachable audio cable for wired listening option Charging Time Approximately 2 hours for a full charge Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.0 for stable connection and low latency

Check out the product below:

Design and build quality of GM G+ headphones

The first thing you'll notice about the GM G+ headphones is their sleek design. The headphones come in a matte finish with subtle branding, which makes them look sophisticated. In addition, the over-ear design features large ear cups that comfortably encase the ears, providing excellent passive noise isolation.

The company claims that these headphones are built with a combination of high-quality plastic and metal components. If that were true, the GM G+ headphones would feel sturdy and durable. Instead, I felt that the quality of material was sub-par and prone to breakage. One of the most immediate and glaring problems with the GM G+ over-the-ear headphones that I experienced is their poor build quality. Upon unboxing, the headphones felt flimsy and easily tearable.

However, the adjustable headband has an ergonomic design, making it perfect for daily usage. The ear cups are cushioned with plush memory foam and covered in soft leatherette, making them comfortable for long listening sessions. The adjustable mechanism, which is supposed to allow for a customised fit, started to loosen over a week of usage, making it difficult to maintain a comfortable and stable position on my head. The ear cups, which initially seemed well-padded, began to lose their cushioning, leading to an uncomfortable fit during extended listening sessions.

What is the sound quality of GM G+ headphones like?

Sound quality is the heart of any headphone, and the GM G+ headphones deliver a ‘correct’ audio experience. Why do I say that? In this budget, this is as good as it gets in terms of sound quality. Equipped with large 40mm drivers, these headphones produce a balanced and dynamic sound signature. The bass is deep without overpowering your music, making these headphones suitable for a wide range of music genres. The mids are clear and detailed, allowing vocals and instruments to shine. The highs are crisp and bright, adding a sense of clarity and sparkle to the music. Overall, the headphones are able to keep up their promise when it comes to sound quality. Did I wish the sound was better quality and more accurate? Yes. But in this price range, you'll be pleased with how these headphones perform.

One of the standout features of the GM G+ headphones is their wide soundstage. The over-ear design and drivers are designed to put you at the centre of music. This is particularly noticeable when listening to live recordings or orchestral music, where the separation of instruments is crucial.

In essence, the headphones offer decent sound quality wherein the audio is crisp and clear, with a balanced mix of highs, mids, and lows. The bass is powerful but not overwhelming, providing a rich listening experience across various genres of music. Whether I was listening to classical music, rock, or podcasts, the GM G+ delivered.

However, there's a catch - these headphones lack active noise cancellation, a feature that has become crucial for headphones. Whether it's your official meeting, your kid’s online classes or you're simply binge-watching your favourite OTT series, active noise cancellation becomes prominent. While the passive noise isolation is good, the lack of active noise cancellation may be a drawback for some users.

Features and performance of the GM G+ headphones

The GM G+ headphones come with a range of additional features that are designed to add to their overall value. The Bluetooth connectivity is seamless, with no noticeable lag or drop in sound quality. The built-in microphone is decent, allowing users to enjoy clear calls. The microphone provides clear voice transmission, making it suitable for phone calls and video conferencing. At the same time, the control buttons on the ear cups are somewhat easy to use, although I wish they more easily accessible.

The headphones also support voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. You can activate the voice assistant with a simple button press, allowing you to control your music, check the weather, or perform other tasks without needing to lift your phone.

How is the battery of the GM G+ headphones?

Battery life is a crucial consideration for wireless headphones, and the GM G+ headphones are designed to be your guided music companion on-the-go, allowing you to listen to your favourite jams without any issue. The company claims that these headphones come with a playtime of 55 hours when used at almost 60% of volume and up to 35 hours, when used above the set volume percentage. The headphones charge via a USB-C port, and a full charge takes approximately 2.5 hours.

While the GM G+ over-the-ear headphones claim to offer a long battery life, my experience has been quite the opposite. The battery drains quickly, often requiring a recharge after just a few hours of use. This is far from the advertised battery life and makes the headphones impractical for all-day use or long commutes. In addition, the headphones take long time to reach a full charge.

How is the fit of the GM G+ headphones?

Comfort is a crucial factor for over-the-ear headphones, especially for those who wear them for extended periods. The GM G+ does not hurt your ear, thanks to its memory foam padding on the ear cups and headband. Buyers can expect a comfortable and snug fit, reducing pressure on the ears and head. However, the built of the headphones might feel cheap and not durable, we can't really say how long the headphones will last in the long-run, but it looks bleak. Fortunately, the headphones are lightweight, which means you get a comfortable fit.

The adjustable headband ensures that the headphones sit securely without being too tight. The ear cups swivel slightly to accommodate different head shapes and sizes. Whether you're using them for a marathon listening session or just a quick commute, the GM G+ headphones provide an acceptable experience.

Connectivity and controls of the GM G+ headphones

The GM G+ headphones offer both wired and wireless connectivity options. The wireless connection is facilitated through Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring a stable and reliable connection with minimal latency. Pairing the headphones with your device is quick and straightforward, and the range lets you move around freely without losing connection.

For those who prefer a wired connection, the headphones come with a detachable 3.5mm audio cable. This means you can use the headphones even if the battery runs out. The cable is also braided, which should hopefully last a long time.

The on-ear controls are easy to use. You can play/pause music, skip tracks, adjust volume, and take calls directly from the headphones. The buttons are well-placed and have a tactile feel, and you will not face any problems with them initially. But I have a feeling that in the long run, these buttons may not keep working efficiently.

Four play modes of the GM G+ headphones

AUX mode You can connect your GM G+ headphones with an auxiliary cable for unmatched sound quality. FM mode If you are an old-schooled radio lover, just turn on the FM mode of this headphone to switch to your favourite radio station. SD mode Save your favourite music tracks on an SD card, insert, and play it on the GM G+ headphone. Bluetooth Mode As found in plenty of headphones, the Bluetooth 5.3 enables you to connect this headphone wirelessly top your favourite device and play your favourite tracks.

Should you buy the GM G+ headphones?

Overall, I recommend the GM G+ over-the-ear headphones for anyone looking for a comfortable and affordable pair of headphones. They deliver good sound quality and sport a stylish design, making them a worthy choice for music lovers and casual listeners alike.

However, lack of features like active noise-cancelling, limited colour options, and hard to locate the button placement, brings disappointment to the plate as well. The rapid wear and tear could make these headphones a poor investment.

Other over-the-ear headphone options under similar price range for you:

If you are not convinced about the GM G+ headphone, here are some of the other options in a similar price bracket for you to pick from:

boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

You name headphones and boAt is sure to cross your minds at the first place. Featuring 50mm dynamic drivers, these headphones deliver a powerful and punchy bass, clear mids, and vibrant highs. The ergonomic design, combined with plush ear cushions, ensures comfort during long listening sessions. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, while the intuitive control buttons offer easy navigation through your music and calls. The boAt Rockerz 550 boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours, ensuring uninterrupted music play throughout the day.



Specifications of boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Driver Size: 50mm dynamic drivers

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Range: 10 meters

Microphone: Built-in

Controls: Music and call control buttons

Weight: 245 grams

Charging Time: 2.5 hours

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz



Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Sony needs no introduction when it comes to audio devices, and this product is no different. The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are crafted to deliver high-quality audio in a compact design. Equipped with 30mm drivers, these headphones provide balanced sound with deep bass and clear treble. The lightweight build and soft ear cushions ensure comfort for long listening sessions. With Bluetooth connectivity and NFC one-touch pairing, connecting to your devices is effortless. The WH-CH520 offers up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it ideal for travel and daily use.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Driver Size: 30mm

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Battery Life: Up to 35 hours

Range: 10 meters

Microphone: Built-in

Controls: Music and call control buttons

Weight: 132 grams

Charging Time: 4 hours

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The Noise Two wireless on-ear Headphones feature powerful drivers, these headphones offer rich bass and crisp treble, making your music come alive. The lightweight construction and soft ear cushions ensure comfortable wear throughout the day. With Bluetooth 5.0, you get stable connectivity and a range of up to 10 metres. The Noise Two headphones also come with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and voice assistant support. Enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, ensuring your music is always with you.

Specifications of Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Driver Size: 40mm

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Range: 10 meters

Microphone: Built-in

Controls: Music and call control buttons

Weight: 168 grams

Charging Time: 2 hours

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Slim & Lightweight Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Philips is yet another audio brand synonymous with great audio devices. The Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 slim and lightweight Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones are designed for audiophiles who value both style and performance. These headphones feature high-resolution audio with powerful 40mm neodymium drivers that deliver clear, detailed sound with deep bass. The slim and lightweight design ensures maximum comfort, while the foldable structure makes them easy to carry. With Bluetooth 5.0, you get stable connections and up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Specifications of Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Slim & Lightweight Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Driver Size: 40mm neodymium drivers

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Battery Life: Up to 30 hours

Range: 10 metres

Microphone: Built-in

Controls: Music and call control buttons

Weight: 145 grams

Charging Time: 2.5 hours

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over ear Headphones

Don't want top spend more than ₹1000 on a headphone? The ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphone comes at an affordable, super savvy amount of ₹749 only on Amazon. Equipped with 40mm drivers, these headphones produce rich and immersive sound. The latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology ensures seamless connectivity and lower latency, enhancing your music and gaming experience. The ergonomic design with cushioned ear pads provides superior comfort for long hours of use. With a battery life of up to 25 hours, you can enjoy your favourite tunes without interruption.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphone

Driver Size: 40mm

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Battery Life: Up to 25 hours

Range: 10 metres

Microphone: Built-in

Controls: Music and call control buttons

Weight: 200 grams

Charging Time: 2.5 hours

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20kHz

