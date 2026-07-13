6 killed as private and TN govt buses collide near Madurai: Police

Six persons, including a woman lost were dead while 22 others sustained injuries in a head-on collision of a private omni-bus and State Transport Corporation bus on early hours of Monday in Kottampatti, Madurai district in Tamil Nadu, police said. Police have booked relevant cases and launched a probe over the incident. (Representative Photo/iStock)

Five persons who died on spot have been identified by police as J Siripushpam (56), P Anandaraj (46), G Surya (29), K Mohammed Yasin, and J Abraham (40).

According to the police, the incident happened around 4am, when the driver of the private bus which was on its way to Marthandam (in Kanniyakumari district) from Chennai lost control and hit the government bus that was coming from the opposite direction from Madurai to Tiruchirappalli.

The private bus also hit the nearby bus stop leaving 71-year-old C Perumal, who was sleeping under the shelter seriously injured. He was taken to a government hospital where he succumbed to his injuried, police said.

Police have booked relevant cases and launched a probe over the incident.

According to senior official of Kottampatti Police Station, a case has been booked under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence.

According to the police, seven passengers sustained serious injuries while 15 people suffered light injuries are under treatment at the district government hospital in Madurai.

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Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar and chief minister C Joseph Vijay extended their condolences to the bereaved family members.

In an official release, governor Arlekar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Vijay in an official release, ordered financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the deceased be released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Vijay said a sum of ₹1 lakh be given to each of the seven people who sustained severe injuries, while ₹50,000 be given to the 15 people who suffered minor injuries.