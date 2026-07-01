Was told roadside trees had been trimmed: Mumbai mayor after bus mishap kills 11-year-old

An 11-year-old student was killed and four others were injured in Mumbai on Tuesday after an old roadside peepal tree collapsed onto a school bus in the city's Chembur area, officials said. A large peepal tree collapsed into a school bus on Road No 11 in Chembur, Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The incident occurred when the students were on their way home from school in the bus at 2:58 pm near a building on Road No. 11, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Fire Brigade personnel and other emergency responders rushed to the spot and rescued all the students, including two who were trapped inside the bus.

The five injured students were rushed to a hospital. While four of them are now stable, according to officials, 11-year-old Vihan Srivastava, who had sustained serious injuries, succumbed during treatment.

The students injured were all in the age group of 4 to 12 years.

Cause of the accident While a report of accidental death has been registered, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Tawde, along with Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi Tawde, local MLA Tukaram Kate and other officials, rushed to the accident site, reviewed the situation and warned that strict action would be taken if any negligence was found.

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“This is a very tragic incident. I am deeply saddened. I have also visited the children in the hospital. There were 13 students in the bus, out of whom 12 students are out of danger and one child has passed away. I have met with his family... I am going to take full details of this... I have also spoken with the concerned officials,” she said speaking to ANI.