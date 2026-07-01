‘He was an endearing child, a favourite among seniors’

MUMBAI: At 2:58pm on Tuesday, 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav’s laugher fell silent forever, leaving his family, friends and neighbours in shock after a tree crashed onto his school bus in Chembur. Mumbai, India. June 30 2026 - File Photo of Vihan Srivastav. An 11-year-old student, Vihan Srivastav, died, and four other children were injured when a large tree collapsed onto their school bus on Road No. 11 in Chembur, Mumbai, India. June 30, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

At Kukreja Residency in Chembur, where Vihan lived with his parents, many gathered as news of the tragedy spread. Vihan, a Class 6 student of Universal High School, was among 13 children on the bus when a large peepal tree toppled and fell on the vehicle. The bus had stopped on Road No 11 near Heritage Pride building to drop a student when the accident took place.

The bus conductor and locals began rescuing the children trapped inside until firefighters arrived. Five students were taken to Zen Hospital in Chembur. While doctors pronounced Vihan dead at 4:23 pm, four other students, including siblings Ganeev and Manika Singh, suffered minor injuries. One student, Yuvan Gehlani, is in the ICU.

Darshika Mehta, a teacher and school in-charge at Universal High School remembers Vihan as a bright student with great potential. “He was a very good student and a member of our school’s sports team. What has happened to these children is heartbreaking,” she said.

Local MLA Tukaram Kate, who lives in the neighbourhood, remembers the boy. “He came to my house almost every day to play with my grandson Harshvardhan. He was a very talkative child. Every senior citizen in our society knew him and loved talking to him,” Kate said.

Vihan’s parents Juhi and Gourav Shrivastav were at work when the accident took place. BB Karna, a colleague of Vihan’s mother, said she received a phone call at around 4:00pm informing her about the accident. She immediately rushed to the hospital.

Students who survived the accident are still recovering from the trauma. Atharva Barkade, a Class 7 student, escaped without physical injuries but is in shock. His father, Ajit Barkade, said the family has not yet told him that Vihan has died as they don’t want to cause him further distress.

Krisha Roy, a Class 8 student, said she heard a loud sound before the tree crashed onto the bus. “People from the neighbourhood came to rescue us and we were taken to hospital,” she said. Krisha suffered a minor wrist injury and was discharged after treatment.

State education minister Dada Bhuse said losing an only child is a tragedy no parent should have to ensure. The state government would bear the hospital expenses of the injured children and provide compensation to Vihan’s family, he said.