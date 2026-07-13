IIT Kanpur alum quits ₹40 LPA job in Bengaluru for mountain life: 'Where you live decides how you think & function'

However, he said such an environment can also lead to constant comparison. "You see super young people around you. You feel that your best years are gone. You feel behind in life from kids who are just 21. You feel lonely & sad," he wrote.

"You're 27, living in a 3BHK of Bengaluru. Your salary is around ₹40 lakhs. You commute by an Uber every day and order groceries from Zepto," he wrote, describing what many would consider an ideal urban lifestyle.

In his post, he described two different versions of a 27-year-old professional. The first, he said, lives in Bengaluru, earns around ₹40 LPA, commutes by cabs and orders groceries via quick-commerce apps.

Taking to LinkedIn, Arjav Modi compared what life feels like in India's startup capital with his experience of spending the past 4 months in a small mountain town.

Many people dream of earning a high salary and living in a big city. But an IIT Kanpur alumnus who left Bengaluru and moved to a small mountain town says the change gave him a completely different perspective on success and happiness.

Modi then contrasted it with life in a mountain village.

"You're 27, living in a 1BHK of a mountain village. Your salary is not even half of your Bengaluru friend. You have a scooty or you walk on foot and go for vegetable shopping with a great sunset, holding your partner's hands," he wrote.

Modi said that the change in surroundings also changes one's outlook. "You see people around you who are 30+. They are doing great in life. They are happy, and cheerful. They make you feel welcomed & comfortable. You feel that your best years are actually ahead of you," he wrote.

Concluding the post, Modi said that the observations were based on his own experience. "Just my observation after 4 months of living in this small mountain town I call home now. Where you live decides how you think & function," he wrote.

In the comments section, he also clarified that he is not encouraging people to leave cities behind. "This post doesn't intend to say - move to mountains," he wrote.

Instead, he said the message was about avoiding unhealthy comparisons. "Whenever you're going into that rabbit-hole of self-humiliation or underconfidence - think of people who have done faadu things at 5-10-15 years after you. Press will glorify folks with a million dollar company at 20. They won't share much about the happiness at 35 while you are spending time with your partner, kids etc!" he said.

HT.com has reached out to Arjav Modi. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: Google vs Microsoft: Bengaluru techie compares work culture at tech giants)

What did social media say? The post drew mixed reactions from LinkedIn users.

One user wrote, "That's a beautiful perspective to have, ultimately it's a choice. I have spent more than 10 years living in the mountains, it wasn't easy but they were the most beautiful years of my life! Maybe I'll go back to the mountains some day!"

"Wrong analogy... Happiness is never about comparing.. its about content and gratitude! so wherever you are :) Happiness is within," commented another.

"I don't think the situation is wrong it's often our perspective. No place can make you feel better if you're constantly comparing yourself to others. Focus on what's right for you, and the place becomes secondary," wrote a third user.

"Every choice has its own pros and cons. Ultimately, it's about what you're willing to accept, guided by your mindset, priorities, and courage. For me, of course- a peaceful life, maybe with less money, but a life lived to its fullest," said another.