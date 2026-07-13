Google vs Microsoft: Bengaluru techie compares work culture at tech giants

Choosing between Google and Microsoft is a dilemma many software engineers dream of having. While both companies are among the world's biggest technology firms, a Bengaluru-based techie who has worked at both has shared his candid comparison of the two companies' work cultures, saying the experience goes far beyond salaries, perks, and brand value. Manu Agarwal is a senior software engineer at Microsoft. (LinkedIn/Manu Agarwal)

In a LinkedIn post, Manu Agarwal, a senior software engineer at Microsoft, shared how working at Google and Microsoft shaped him differently, saying each company offers a distinct culture and learning experience. "I've worked at both Google and Microsoft. Let me tell you something nobody puts in their LinkedIn post," Agarwal wrote.

Describing his time at Google, the techie said, "At Google, I felt like I was always being watched not by managers, but by the brand itself. Every meeting, every PR, every Slack message: 'Would a Googler do this?'"

Comparing it with Microsoft, Agarwal said the experience was markedly different. "At Microsoft, I felt like I was being built. More ownership. More freedom to build. More responsibility but yes, more growth."

Summing up the difference, he added, “Google gave me polish. Microsoft gave me depth.”