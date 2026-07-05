Microsoft techie recalls father selling mother's jewellery to pay college fee: ‘Years later, I was earning ₹1.9 crore'

A Bengaluru-based Microsoft techie has shared the emotional story behind his journey to a ₹1.9 crore salary in Seattle, recalling how his father sold his mother's jewellery to pay his college fees when the family couldn't afford even one semester's fees. The techie recalled watching his mother quietly hand over her gold bangles. (LinkedIn/Manu Agarwal)

In a LinkedIn post, Manu Agarwal, a senior software engineer at Microsoft, shared his family's financial situation during his college days, saying that the situation was so strained that even a semester fee of ₹15,000 was difficult to arrange.

"My father sold my mother's jewellery to pay my BCA fees. ₹15,000 per semester. That's all it cost. But we didn't have it," Agarwal wrote in the LinkedIn post.

The techie recalled watching his mother quietly hand over her gold bangles. "She didn't cry. She just looked at me. I didn't sleep that night," he said.

Years later, while working at Microsoft's Seattle office, Agarwal said he was earning ₹1.9 crore a year. He called his mother and told her to buy back whatever jewellery she wanted. "She said, 'Beta, tere aane se sab wapas aa gaya (Son, you came and I got back everything)'" he wrote, adding, "Some debts aren't financial."

Agarwal concluded the post by dedicating it to people whose families sacrificed for their education. "If you're from a family that sacrificed for your education, this one's for you," he wrote.