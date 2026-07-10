Google employee takes family on first tour of Bengaluru office: ‘Papa’s inner child was really alive’

A Google employee gave her parents and brother a glimpse into her professional life by taking them on their first tour of the technology giant’s Bengaluru office. From playing games and sharing lunch to enjoying coffee together, the family’s heartwarming day has delighted social media users. A Google employee shared heartwarming moments from her family’s first visit to the Bengaluru office. (Instagram/nehaanoop.official)

Family visits Google office Neha Sharma shared a video capturing several memorable moments from her family’s visit. The outing began in the office game zone, where her father surprised everyone with his skills at the carrom board.

“Took my parents and brother to Google's office for the first time. We started at the game zone and Papa, who I've never seen play carrom in years, pulls off the cleanest shot on his first try,” Sharma said in the video.

The family then continued exploring the office, trying different activities and spending quality time together.

(Also read: Google employee takes mother to Gurgaon office, video wins internet: ‘Everytime she feels proud’)

“From there, we just kept going. Papa's inner child was really alive,” she added.

Lunch and coffee with parents After enjoying themselves in the game zone, the family sat down for lunch. Sharma also captured an adorable moment featuring her parents enjoying their preferred drinks.

“Then we sat down for lunch and finally ended the day. Mom with a hot latte and Dad with his cold one. Kitne cute lag rahe hain yaar. What a smile. And here's the end to my day,” she said.

The video was shared with the caption, “Family time at Google office.”

The clip offered viewers a glimpse of the joy parents experience when they visit their child’s workplace and witness a part of the life they have built for themselves.

Watch the clip here: