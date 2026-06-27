Google employee takes mother to Gurgaon office, video wins internet: ‘Everytime she feels proud’

A Google employee recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of a special day at the company’s Gurgaon office, where she took her mother along and showed her around the workplace. The video, shared on Instagram by Rashi Ailawadi, captures the simple yet emotional moments of the visit, from coffee breaks to lunch, office corners, pictures and a shopping trip later in the day. A Google employee gave her mother a tour of Google’s Gurgaon office, and the sweet video drew warm reactions online. (Instagram/rashi_ailawadi)

(Also read: Bengaluru Google employee heads to office at 4 pm just to attend mango festival: ‘Did not want to miss it’)

The clip reflects the pride and joy many parents feel when they see the workplace of their children, especially when it is a well known global company like Google. In the video, Ailawadi can be seen giving her mother a tour of the office while also sharing small moments from their day together.

In the clip, she is heard saying, "Today, I took my mom to Google office. We entered and directly jumped to our chai-shai, where my mom grabbed a cup of coffee, and she liked it while I was working. Then we went ahead, saw some cute corners in the office. I showed her multiple places, then finally we went for lunch. That's how our plate looks like. Um, food was amazing, though. Then we went to the micro-kitchen, grabbed some snacks and then went for the final tea. After that, we clicked some cute pictures, a video and then finally ended the day to go for shopping."

The video shows the mother enjoying the visit as her daughter takes her through different parts of the office.

Watch the clip here: