Google employee takes mother to Gurgaon office, video wins internet: ‘Everytime she feels proud’
A Google employee took her mother to Google’s Gurgaon office, sharing a heartwarming video of their day together.
A Google employee recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of a special day at the company’s Gurgaon office, where she took her mother along and showed her around the workplace. The video, shared on Instagram by Rashi Ailawadi, captures the simple yet emotional moments of the visit, from coffee breaks to lunch, office corners, pictures and a shopping trip later in the day.
(Also read: Bengaluru Google employee heads to office at 4 pm just to attend mango festival: ‘Did not want to miss it’)
The clip reflects the pride and joy many parents feel when they see the workplace of their children, especially when it is a well known global company like Google. In the video, Ailawadi can be seen giving her mother a tour of the office while also sharing small moments from their day together.
In the clip, she is heard saying, "Today, I took my mom to Google office. We entered and directly jumped to our chai-shai, where my mom grabbed a cup of coffee, and she liked it while I was working. Then we went ahead, saw some cute corners in the office. I showed her multiple places, then finally we went for lunch. That's how our plate looks like. Um, food was amazing, though. Then we went to the micro-kitchen, grabbed some snacks and then went for the final tea. After that, we clicked some cute pictures, a video and then finally ended the day to go for shopping."
The video shows the mother enjoying the visit as her daughter takes her through different parts of the office.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the video
Ailawadi shared the video with a caption that reads, "Everytime she feels proud". Though the clip has received limited reactions so far, several Instagram users found it sweet and emotional.
(Also read: ‘Peak Googler dream’: Google techie recalls meeting Sundar Pichai at Gurgaon office)
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This looks so heartwarming". Another person commented, "This is so cute". A third user reacted by saying, "wow so amazing". Another comment read, "cute video".
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More