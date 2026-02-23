‘Peak Googler dream’: Google techie recalls meeting Sundar Pichai at Gurgaon office

A Google employee recently gave social media users a glimpse into what she described as a dream workplace moment after meeting Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai during his visit to the company’s Gurgaon office. The video, shared on Instagram, has quickly caught attention online, with viewers celebrating the rare behind the scenes look at the tech giant’s India office. A Google employee posted about meeting Sundar Pichai at the Gurgaon office. (Instagram/taruvar_mittal)

A special visit to Google Gurgaon Taking to Instagram, Google employee Taruvar Mittal posted a short clip capturing highlights from Pichai’s visit, including a fireside chat session attended by employees. The video shows the global tech leader interacting casually inside the Gurgaon campus, offering a glimpse of the atmosphere during the visit.

While narrating the video, Mittal said, “Yup, That's Sundar Pichai, and that's me making my 20-year-old self proud. Hi, I'm Taruvar, a Googler for the past 2.5 years now. So recently, I got a chance to attend a fireside chat with Sundar when he visited the Google Gurgaon office. While I was living the Peak Googler dream, the Indian cricket legend Shubman Gill showed up to teach Sundar his signature batting move. Safe to say that my 20-year-old self would be screaming right now.”

The post was shared with the caption, “Not an ‘average day’ at the office”.

Watch the clip here: