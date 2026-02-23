‘Peak Googler dream’: Google techie recalls meeting Sundar Pichai at Gurgaon office
A Google employee shared a video after attending a fireside chat with Sundar Pichai during his visit to the Google Gurgaon office.
A Google employee recently gave social media users a glimpse into what she described as a dream workplace moment after meeting Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai during his visit to the company’s Gurgaon office. The video, shared on Instagram, has quickly caught attention online, with viewers celebrating the rare behind the scenes look at the tech giant’s India office.
A special visit to Google Gurgaon
Taking to Instagram, Google employee Taruvar Mittal posted a short clip capturing highlights from Pichai’s visit, including a fireside chat session attended by employees. The video shows the global tech leader interacting casually inside the Gurgaon campus, offering a glimpse of the atmosphere during the visit.
While narrating the video, Mittal said, “Yup, That's Sundar Pichai, and that's me making my 20-year-old self proud. Hi, I'm Taruvar, a Googler for the past 2.5 years now. So recently, I got a chance to attend a fireside chat with Sundar when he visited the Google Gurgaon office. While I was living the Peak Googler dream, the Indian cricket legend Shubman Gill showed up to teach Sundar his signature batting move. Safe to say that my 20-year-old self would be screaming right now.”
The post was shared with the caption, “Not an ‘average day’ at the office”.
Watch the clip here:
Cricket meets tech at the workplace
One of the standout moments in the clip featured Indian cricketer Shubman Gill joining the session and demonstrating his signature batting move to Pichai. The crossover between technology and cricket added an entertaining twist to the corporate event, making the experience even more memorable for employees present at the gathering.
Social media reacts with excitement
Soon after being posted, the video began attracting reactions from viewers. Many users congratulated her and expressed admiration for the experience.
One user commented, “That’s make me proud too,” while another wrote, “so proud!! thankyou for sharing this.” A third user added, “This is so great,” and another said, “Wow, youre so lucky.” Several viewers also expressed their own aspirations, with one commenting, “I also want to meet Sundar Pichai,” while another reacted, “OMG, it looks so good.”
