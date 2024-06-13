These AirPods alternatives will make you think twice before you buy one; Top 5 picks

When thinking of buying a TWS or Truly Wireless Stereo, Apple AirPods tops the chart. And if you are an Apple fan, you would know that is quite for the right reasons. In case you have wish listed Apple AirPods to your cart and are just about to hit the buy button, it's better if you spend some time researching about the other alternatives to the Apple product. Here we have compiled a list of AirPods alternatives that are just some of the worthy options to consider. AirPods Alternatives to choose from(Pexels)

Of course, unless you’re an Apple user, you would definitely not want to switch your love for Apple with some other random brand. However, if you just happen to follow the herd who have a love-affair with this affluent brand, then we would wish to recommend some noteworthy AirPods alternatives with best sound quality and specifications that too at somewhat lower the cost of AirPods.

Why people love Apple AirPods?

Well, there certainly are various reasons to love Apple AirPods because they are lightweight, easy to use, reliable, durable, and can be used alongside Siri. Additionally, the AirPods also offer a decent battery life, and the most exciting part being that you can play and pause music with just a touch.

Which AirPods generation is the best?

Out of the four generations of AirPods, Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C is by far the best AirPods that the brand has launched. The reason: These wireless earbuds are designed with active noise cancellation, which allows users to immerse themselves in their music or calls by reducing external noise. AirPods Pro boast improved sound quality, with a custom high-excursion, low-distortion driver, and adaptive EQ that tunes music to the shape of your ear. They are sweat and water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. With the H1 chip, the AirPods Pro offer seamless connectivity and hands-free access to Siri, enhancing user convenience.

Which are the latest AirPods?

Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 is the latest generation of Apple AirPods that have been launched. It also features IPX4 rating, meaning that they're more resistant to solids like dust than any other AirPods.

If you wish to buy Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation:

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation delivers an excellent wireless audio experience and there is absolutely no second thoughts about it. Featuring active noise cancellation, they let you immerse yourself in music while eliminating background noise. The transparency mode of AirPods 2nd Gen allows you to stay aware of your surroundings. These earbuds are equipped with a customizable fit, thanks to three sizes of silicone tips, ensuring comfort for all-day wear. With sweat and water resistance, they are perfect for any activity. The included MagSafe Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life, making them a reliable companion for long journeys.

Specifications of Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

Active Noise Cancellation: Yes

Transparency Mode: Yes

Customizable Fit: Three sizes of silicone tips

Adaptive EQ: Yes

Sweat and Water-Resistant: Yes (IP54)

Battery Life: Up to 24+ hours with charging case

Charging Case: MagSafe compatible

Wireless Charging: Yes

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatibility: iOS and Android devices

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent noise cancellation Expensive Customizable fit Limited compatibility with non-Apple devices MagSafe charging Small learning curve for new users Spatial audio feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the excellent sound quality and noise cancellation but note the high price point as a downside.

If you wish to buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case bring advanced audio technology to your daily life. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparency mode, these earbuds provide a superior listening experience. The inclusion of the H2 chip ensures smooth performance and high-fidelity audio. The MagSafe Charging Case makes charging effortless and keeps your AirPods secure. Designed with customizable silicone tips, they offer a comfortable and secure fit. The AirPods Pro also supports spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, providing an immersive surround sound experience. Sweat and water resistance make them perfect for various activities.

Specifications of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case

Chip: Apple H2

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode

Audio Technology: Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Fit: Customizable silicone tips

Charging Case: MagSafe, Qi-certified, and Lightning charging

Battery Life: Up to 4.5 hours of listening time, more than 24 hours with the case

Water Resistance: IPX4

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced audio quality Higher price point Convenient MagSafe charging Not fully compatible with non-Apple devices Excellent noise cancellation Comfortable, customizable fit

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the superior sound quality and the convenience of the MagSafe charging case, though some find the cost prohibitive.

Are AirPods waterproof?

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C) are said to be dust, sweat and water-resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and have a rating of IP54. On the other hand, AirPods Pro and AirPods (3rd generation) are sweat and water-resistant, but they are not waterproof or sweat proof.

If you wish to buy Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are designed to provide an exceptional audio experience with a contoured design and improved sound quality. They feature Adaptive EQ, which tunes music to your ears, and support for spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The sweat and water-resistant earbuds are perfect for an active lifestyle. They offer up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe Charging Case. With quick access to Siri and effortless setup for all Apple devices, these AirPods enhance your daily activities with high-quality sound and convenience.

Specifications of Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Chip: Apple H1

Audio Technology: Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Design: Contoured, universal fit

Charging Case: MagSafe and Lightning charging

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours of listening time, up to 30 hours with the case

Water Resistance: IPX4

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced sound quality No Active Noise Cancellation Longer battery life Less secure fit compared to Pro models Supports spatial audio Higher cost than previous models MagSafe charging case Limited customizability in fit

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the improved sound quality and longer battery life but miss the absence of Active Noise Cancellation.

If you wish to buy Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case

The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case are crafted for an enhanced audio experience with a sleek, contoured design. These earbuds offer Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. The Lightning Charging Case provides reliable and quick charging. Designed to be sweat and water-resistant, they are perfect for various activities. With up to 6 hours of listening time and up to 30 hours with the charging case, these AirPods ensure you stay connected throughout the day. Effortless setup and automatic switching between devices make them a practical choice for Apple users.

Specifications of Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case

Chip: Apple H1

Audio Technology: Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Design: Contoured, universal fit

Charging Case: Lightning charging

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours of listening time, up to 30 hours with the case

Water Resistance: IPX4

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Improved sound quality No MagSafe charging option Long battery life Lacks Active Noise Cancellation Supports spatial audio Higher cost compared to earlier models Reliable Lightning charging Fit may not be ideal for everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the enhanced audio and longer battery life but wish for Active Noise Cancellation and more charging options.

These were our top AirPods pick for you. However, irrespective of the fondness associated with the brand, Apple AirPods are not for everyone. For example, the fit of AirPods 3rd Gen might not be ideal for everyone, moreover it lacks active noise-cancelling feature. Secondly, the higher price point can also be a roadblock for you in buying an AirPods, but if you want to buy a TWS for your android phone, then Apple AirPods might not be a suitable choice.

If that is what you feel too and wish to buy a TWS other than AirPods, here are some of the best Apple AirPods alternatives for you:

At a similar price range:

Choose Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds if you are ready to shell out almost the same amount of money as for AirPods but needed a TWS to pair with your Android device. Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds are one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds that you can buy. They are just perfect for your daily morning calls, watching OTT series, and even listening to music while you’re travelling. These earbuds boast a battery life of up to 36 hours and offer a quick charge feature. Designed for comfort and long-lasting use, these earbuds offer a seamless wireless experience with intuitive touch controls and voice assistant compatibility. The sleek design and high-resolution audio support make these earbuds a top choice for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

Specifications of Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds

Noise Cancellation: Industry-leading digital noise-cancelling

Battery Life: Up to 24 hours with charging case

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Sound Quality: High-Resolution Audio support

Controls: Touch controls and voice assistant compatibility

Design: Ergonomic, lightweight design

Charging: Quick charge support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the exceptional noise cancellation and sound quality, though some mention the earbuds can be pricey.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Sony WF-1000XM5 for unmatched noise cancellation, superior sound quality, and long-lasting battery life.

Best Earbuds under ₹ 15,000:

PickSamsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro as your companion if you’re looking for an earbud under ₹15,000. Enhanced with innovative AI features like Galaxy AI, that offers the ease of interpretation and live translation, your communication cannot just get better than before. With advanced noise-cancelling technology, these earbuds block out unwanted background noise, allowing you to focus on your music or calls. These earbuds feature a comfortable, ergonomic design for all-day wear and are IPX7 water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. The Buds2 Pro offer up to 29 hours of total battery life with the charging case and support wireless charging. Enhanced by Samsung's seamless connectivity, these earbuds are perfect for those who want high-quality audio on the go.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Noise Cancellation: Advanced ANC

Battery Life: Up to 29 hours with charging case

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Sound Quality: High-fidelity audio

Controls: Touch controls and voice assistant support

Design: Ergonomic and lightweight

Water Resistance: IPX7 rating

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the sound quality and noise cancellation, but some find the touch controls a bit tricky.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro for top-notch audio quality, comfort, and seamless Samsung integration.

Best Earbuds under ₹ 10,000:

You can go for OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds if you need a pair of Bluetooth earbuds under ₹10,000 with smart adaptive noise cancellation then trust none other than the OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Earbuds. This earbud boasts up to 38 hours of battery life, so you don’t have to worry about charging it often. Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), these earbuds block out unwanted sounds, allowing you to focus on your music or calls. With an ergonomic design, they ensure a comfortable fit for prolonged use. Its fast-charging feature gives you 10 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. These earbuds also come with IP55 water and sweat resistance, making them perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Pro

Type: Bluetooth Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Active Noise Cancellation: Yes

Battery Life: Up to 38 hours with charging case

Fast Charging: 10 hours playtime with 10-minute charge

Water Resistance: IP55

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Weight: 4.35g per earbud

Sound Quality: Premium with Dolby Atmos support

Voice Calls: Clear with triple microphone setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the OnePlus Buds Pro for their excellent sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and comfortable fit. However, some find them slightly expensive.

Why choose this product?

Choose the OnePlus Buds Pro for their superior sound quality, long battery life, and advanced noise-cancellation features.

Best Earbuds under ₹ 5,000:

If you do not wish to splurge on a pair of earbuds but still want one with the best of features, then OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds is worth giving a try. Available under ₹5,000, this earbud gives you 38 hours of battery life and boasts a quick 10-minute flash charge. The best part is that even under an affordable price, you can get the benefit of active noise-canceling feature with this earbud. The Buds Z2 also boast a low latency mode for gaming, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and powerful 11mm dynamic drivers for rich sound. The sleek, ergonomic design ensures comfort for long listening sessions, while the fast-charging feature gives you up to 5 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Driver Size: 11mm dynamic drivers

Battery Life: Up to 38 hours with charging case

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 40dB

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Water Resistance: IP55 (earbuds), IPX4 (charging case)

Low Latency: Yes, with gaming mode

Charging: USB-C, fast charge (10 min for 5 hours)

Weight: 4.6g per earbud

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the impressive sound quality and effective noise cancellation of the OnePlus Buds Z2. Some users mention the long battery life and comfortable fit as standout features.

Why choose this product?

Choose the OnePlus Buds Z2 for its top-tier sound quality, robust noise cancellation, and extensive battery life, making it perfect for music lovers and frequent travellers.

Best Earbuds under ₹ 3,000:

This is one of the cheapest earbuds available with great features. These earbuds deliver Skullcandy's signature sound quality in a tiny, portable package. With a total of 12 hours of battery life, they are perfect for everyday use. The IPX4 water resistance ensures durability against sweat and light rain, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. The Dime 3 earbuds feature easy-to-use controls for music and calls, and their noise-isolating fit helps to minimize background noise for a clearer listening experience. The secure, comfortable fit ensures they stay in place during any activity.

Specifications of Skullcandy Dime 3 in-Ear Wireless Earbuds

Driver Size: 6mm drivers

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours (3.5 hours in buds, 8.5 hours in case)

Noise Isolation: Passive noise isolation

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Water Resistance: IPX4

Charging: Micro-USB

Weight: 32g (case and earbuds)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the affordability and compact design of the Skullcandy Dime 3 earbuds. Many appreciate the decent sound quality and ease of use, although some note the battery life is shorter than expected.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Skullcandy Dime 3 for its budget-friendly price, compact size, and reliable performance, making it a great choice for casual listeners and active users.

Editor’s Notes: If you still do not want to settle beneath the Apple brand, and budget is no constrain for you, then we would recommend you go for AirPods. However, if you still feel you can settle for a non-Apple brand, then Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds are the best overall choice in the line-up.

At a lower price range but with great features, OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds can be termed as the best value for money option.

