Best speakers with mic: Discover top 10 options in 2024

A party isn't complete unless there's some nice music playing. Listening to top-quality music from good speakers can transport your mind to another dimension. The best speakers in India provide a more immersive experience. Because of their compact size and convenience for listening anywhere - whether you're in the shower, mowing the lawn, relaxing in your hotel room, hosting a home party, or cleaning the kitchen - the finest Bluetooth speakers have become an essential household (and vacation) item. You get a better movie-watching experience with the best speakers for greater sound quality on movie nights. Whether you're on a limited budget or looking for an audio update, these speakers will improve your listening experience

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The desire for the best speakers in India with a mic at a reasonable price has resulted in the creation of local companies producing superior speakers in India. These brands frequently focus on giving competitive features while being affordable in order to appeal to a diverse consumer base. The good news is that you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy amazing sound quality on the road, as we've compiled a list of the finest speakers with mic for any budget. These strong audio companions provide excellent sound, convenience, and wireless independence.

Whether you're on a limited budget or looking for an audio update, these speakers will improve your listening experience. When it comes to the best speaker with a microphone in India, the market has a myriad of options to meet a variety of demands, preferences, and budgets. The market has a wide range of top speakers in India for both indoor and outdoor use. Portable speakers with waterproofing, long battery life, and greater sound production are available from brands such as JBL, Tribit, Bose, Sony, and UE (Ultimate Ears). Bluetooth technology is also transforming our audio and connectivity experiences.

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, the finest Bluetooth speaker with a mic gives an immersive music experience without the inconvenience of cords, whether you're lazing at home or hosting a gathering. So, join us as we investigate the best speakers in India for listening to your favourite music whenever and whenever you want.

Also read:10 best health-focused smartwatches for heart patients

Product List

JBL Go 2Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

The top-seller among best speakers in India, the JBL Go 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic is a small, waterproof speaker that can withstand a lot of stress. Despite its small size, the speaker can get surprisingly loud and has a handy speakerphone, making it one of the most well-rounded ultra-compact speakers available. This speaker is a steal for people who value portability above all else, thanks to its 5-hour battery life along with IPX7 water protection.

Power on-off, pairing, volume, and a multi-function button are all included. The latter serves as playback controls, while a lengthy press brings up your phone's voice assistant. The sound quality is crisp and clear, and the mids and highs are tight and smooth. With its built-in noise-canceling speakerphone, the GO 2 also provides a crystal-clear phone call experience. GO 2 elevates your style profile to new heights with its small design and 12 eye-catching colour options.

Specifications of JBL Go 2Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

Brand: JBL

Model: Go 2

Battery life: 5 hours

Wattage: 3 Watts

Pros Cons Great performance Sound not best at highest volume Loud sound Decent mic performance

B07B88KQZ8

2. Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth 30W Outdoor Party Speaker with Mic

A Powerhouse among the best speakers in India, Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 Pro offers thumping bass at high volume, produced by 30W speaker drivers angled at an angle and large passive radiators in the back. This setup provides twice the fun with two passive radiators. These radiators work together to boost the sound output to its maximum. And enhance the depth of sound and bass boom. This party animal is powered by a 3000mAh battery. It can play music for hours outside or if the power goes out.

The Blaupunkt PS30 Bluetooth Party Speaker audio technology in India features 5 lighting effects. Its beautiful light effects make it ideal for family gatherings, garden parties, camping, hiking, and other indoor or outdoor activities. Pick up the MIC and show the world your ability. Turn this into a karaoke night or a stand-up comedy performance. Everyone will hear you loud and clear. Its one-of-a-kind EQ button lets you adjust between indoor and outdoor modes according to your circumstances.

Specifications of Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth 30W Outdoor Party Speaker with Mic

Brand: Blaupunkt

Model: Atomik PS30 Pro

Weight: 1kg

Pros Cons Rich immersive sound Mic is not wireless Party speaker

B0CMXSBS9H

3. JOKIN Bluetooth Speaker with Mic WS-04 Karaoke Mic System

Enjoy music at a glance with this small, dynamite, trendy, portable, and highly strong ultrasonic boost wireless speaker from Jokin. Another one of the best speakers in India,Jokin’s karaoke amplifier speaker system features an 8-inch Subwoofer for Full Range Stereo Sound Reproduction as well as cool Flashing DJ Lights, making it great for patio parties/music jams.

The strong rechargeable battery allows continuous gameplay. Beautiful, modern design, robust, long-lasting, and made of high-quality materials This box-style PA Stereo and microphone combo includes an FM radio with automatic channel search and storage for up to 60 channels. It can also properly record for both personal and business indoor/outdoor use.

Within 10 metres of the 5 mm auxiliary audio port, Bluetooth can be connected. And the TF Micro SD card port allows you to play music from a variety of sources. On the go, enjoy an incredible audio experience. The small and compact size makes it easy to transport wherever you go.

Bluetooth, FM radio, mic-in, aux-in, USB, and micro-SD inputs are all built-in. You can listen to music in whatever way you like. Don't be concerned about a power outlet. All Bluetooth-enabled devices are supported.

Specifications of JOKIN Bluetooth Speaker with Mic WS-04 Karaoke Mic System

Brand: Jokin

Model: WS-03

Output Wattage: 5W

Pros Cons Amazing design Mic is wired Quality Mic The speaker is smaller than appear in pictures Clear sound

B0BG2P73CS

4. AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker with Built-in Mic

This portable speaker's excellent sound quality will bring your music to life. The AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker distinguishes out among the best Bluetooth speakers thanks to its impressive features and low price. The 2000mAh battery in the speaker provides extended battery life, giving up to 36 hours of playback at 70% volume. This means you can listen to music, watch films, etc., for hours on end without worrying about running out of battery.

True Wireless Technology assures smooth and trouble-free connections, and the built-in mic elevates it to the top Bluetooth speaker with a mic, allowing for hands-free calls and voice commands. Its several connecting modes, including USB, Micro SD card, and AUX, as well as Bluetooth and auxiliary input, make it extremely adaptable.

This speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which ensures easy and stable wireless connectivity to your devices. Bluetooth technology has enhanced audio production while decreasing energy use. Enjoy increased range and improved sound quality while consuming less electricity. AmazonBasics 5W is among the best speakers in India and is perfect for long journeys, outdoor activities, or uninterrupted listening periods.

Specifications of AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker with Built-in Mic

Brand: AmazonBasics

Model: ABBT1010G2 GREY

Battery life: 36 hours

Output Wattage: 5W

Weight: 325 g

Pros Cons Portable and stylish Mic performance could have been better Sound quality is amazing Good battery backup

B0BLNKMBDS

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 with In-built Mic



Zebronics speakers is also one of the best speakers in India. The ZEB-Sound Feast 500 is a portable speaker with a boombox shape and RGB lights. Its pounding sound quality is provided by two 89mm speakers and dual passive radiators. The speaker is splash and spill-resistant and has a TWS function to enhance the audio experience. It has wireless BT, AUX, and mSD connectivity options.

Feel the thump impact with this portable speaker's deep bass element. The portable speaker includes a TWS capability. To enhance the audio experience, add another ZEB-Sound Feast 500 portable speaker. Enjoy music without worrying about spills or splashes since the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 is IPX5 water-resistant.

The ZEB-Sound Feast 500 is noted for its high-quality audio and deep bass factor, thanks to the speaker's dual 89 mm drivers. The portable speaker has a call function as well as media and volume settings. It also has dual passive radiators for tremendous bass in a small package.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 with In-built Mic

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Model: Zeb-Sound Feast 500

Output Wattage: 70 W

Battery Life: 9 hours

Pros Cons Great party boombox Battery indicators can be improved Sound is oud and clear Not very portable Battery backup is great

B098JVB1WD

6. Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra-Portable Mini Speaker with Mic

The top-seller JBL is among the leading Indian speaker brands. The Infinity-JBL Clubz Mini speaker is meant to be ultra-portable, making it ideal for travel and outdoor activities, as well as a compact audio solution at home. Despite its compact size, this speaker provides excellent audio quality, with deep bass and clean sound. Enjoy all top-quality beats with the Dual Equaliser feature's Deep Bass Sound to make all your playlists pop. Immersive sound output that improves your music listening experience. The speaker supports voice assistants, allowing customers to easily access voice assistant services such as Google Assistant or Siri. Indoor indulgences such as Netflix sessions and shower music.

The speaker provides simple settings for volume adjustment, call management, and voice assistant activation, offering a pleasant user experience. With its small size and lightweight construction, this is among the best speakers in India. It has a mic for carrying in a backpack or pocket, providing simple portability without sacrificing sound quality.

Specifications of Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra-Portable Mini Speaker with Mic

Brand: JBL

Model: Infinity Clubz Mini

Battery life: 5 hours

Weight: 65 g

Pros Cons Very small ergonomic design Sound could have been louder Deep bass Great sound quality

B08Y6TNVVZ

7. Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker, 5 W. This Sony speaker is small, but it is among the best speakers in India because of its powerful Sony Extra Bass and a Sound Diffusion Processor for bass-heavy songs, as well as up to 16 hours of battery life for non-stop music. This technology includes a passive radiator that works with a full-range speaker to improve low-end tones. As a result, it provides a more pronounced bass sensation. The Sony speaker includes an in-built microphone.

With this speaker, you may listen to music nonstop for up to 16 hours. It also has a battery indicator on your smartphone that tells you when it's time to recharge the speaker. This is an IP67-rated waterproof and dust-proof speaker that can be used both indoors and outdoors. This speaker may accompany you on your trekking or beach excursions. The speaker's multi-way strap allows you to hang it from your handbag, backpack, wrist, and/or anywhere else. It also has a downward-facing speaker to provide a fluid, waterfall-like sound experience.

Specifications of Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

Brand: Sony

Model: Srs-Xb13

Output wattage: 13W

Weight: 252 g

Battery Life: 16 hrs.

Pros Cons Great build quality Volume could have been louder Amazing sound quality Great battery life

B08ZJ6DQNY

8. Akai UltraBoom-80, Powerful 80W RMS Home Theater Bluetooth Party Box Speaker with Wireless Mic

Enjoy an immersive audio experience with the Akai UltraBoom-80, Powerful 80W RMS Home Theatre Bluetooth Party Box Speaker's 80W RMS output power and high-strength bass, filling any room with bright sound. This Bluetooth party box speaker with mic connects easily with Bluetooth v5.0 for seamless audio streaming from your devices, ensuring a stable and efficient connection. With HDMI ARC support, you can quickly connect to your TV to enjoy enhanced audio while viewing your favourite shows and movies.

The Akai UltraBoom-80 keeps you linked with USB and FM radio functionality, as well as several music-playing options. For increased versatility, an aux input and a wired mic input are included. Elevate your meetings with the built-in wireless microphone along with karaoke capability, allowing you to unleash your inner star. LED lights in a variety of colours provide a vibrant visual dimension to your party.

Specifications of Akai UltraBoom-80, Powerful 80W RMS Home Theater Bluetooth Party Box Speaker

Brand: Akai

Model:UltraBoom-80

Weight: 10.46 kg

Pros Cons Sound is clear and loud Heavy, so not portable Great connectivity Mic quality is average Wireless Mic

B0CGR1CMKB

9. Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers with In-built Mic

The Indian speaker market leaders,Tribit’s MaxSouond Plus with in-built Mic is a waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker. It has a decent design and sounds excellent for its small size. The speaker produces an even, well-balanced sound and does not strive to provide appropriate bass. It offers speakerphone functionality as well as an extra bass button that adds a little more thump to the bass.

With up to 20 hours of battery life, you can listen to music all day. Enjoy amazing music while having the luxury of portability and avoiding the hassle of tangled power wires. The device is IPX7 certified, which means it is completely waterproof and may be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. The MaxSound Plus is a 24-watt speaker. The MaxSound Plus wireless speaker has a range of up to 100 feet and provides an extremely strong, secure connection as well as lossless wireless sound. Move around freely with your smartphone without fear of losing your music.

Specifications of Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers with In-built Mic

Brand:Tribit

Model:MaxSound Plus

Output Wattage: 24 W

Battery life: 20 hrs.

Weight: 589.7 g

Pros Cons Great sound quality Heavy Amazing battery backup Nice connectivity

B07V7S6KJ8

Also read:Best portable bass Bluetooth speakers: Take your music anywhere with 10 picks

10. iGear Grape Portable Wireless Speaker with Wireless Rechargeable MIC



The iGear GRAPE Portable Wireless Speaker is among thetop speakers in India.It is astrong and adaptable audio device capable of producing high-quality sound for a wide range of occasions. It offers a 70W output and several compatibility modes, including Bluetooth and TWS (True Wireless Stereo), allowing you to combine two GRAPE speakers together for a larger soundstage. The iGear Grape's 18-hour battery life makes it ideal for outdoor activities, road trips, or simply relaxing without having to worry about continually recharging your speaker. The speaker also has an auto-off mode that activates when it is not in use to assist in saving battery life.

The iGear Grapehigh-quality speakers in India also include a wireless microphone with five different speech settings, including karaoke. The iGear Grape's wireless mic can help you communicate your message or performance with clarity and precision, whether you're getting ready for a presentation, hosting a party, or simply having fun singing karaoke.

Specifications of iGear Grape Portable Wireless Speaker with Wireless Rechargeable MIC

Brand:iGear

Model:Grape

Output Wattage: 70W

Weight: 1.9g

Pros Cons Very rugged and sturdy build quality Expensive Sound quality is great Wireless Mic performance is amazing

B0BTL9TC96

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Go 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic Portable Inbuilt microphone Great battery backup Blaupunkt Atomik PS30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth 30W Outdoor Party Speaker with Mic Party speaker Cord Mic Large 3000mAh battery JOKIN Bluetooth Speaker with Mic WS-04 Karaoke Mic System Flashing DJ Lights FM Radio feature Rechargeable battery AmazonBasics 5W Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker with Built-in Mic Wireless technology Battery conservation feature 2000mAh battery ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 with In-built Mic Dual 89mm Drivers Bass Boost feature Built-in rechargeable battery Infinity - JBL Clubz Mini, Wireless Ultra-Portable Mini Speaker with Mic Dual Equalizer Voice Assistant Integration Wireless Bluetooth Streaming Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with Mic Great portability Amazing sound quality Great battery backup Akai UltraBoom-80, Powerful 80W RMS Home Theater Bluetooth Party Box Speaker with Wireless Mic Great sound clarity Nice battery backup Party box Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers with In-built Mic Loud, deep and clear audio 20 hrs. battery life Great Bass iGear Grape Portable Wireless Speaker with Wireless Rechargeable MIC High-quality sound Wireless microphone 4000 mAh battery

Best value for money

Tribit MaxSound Plus 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers with In-built Mic . Tribit claims that MaxSound Plus is among its most powerful high-quality best speakers in India yet. This listening device punches much beyond its weight. With two drivers and two passive bass radiators, Tribit's MaxSound Plus offers high-fidelity sound at an incredible value, making it the best Indian audio system in 2024.

The two 45mm diameter passive bass radiators and the two 12W speakers are the most significant features of this speaker. Approximately 80Hz to 20KHz is the frequency range covered by them, and ≥80dB is the signal-to-noise ratio stated.

There is a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port located beneath the port cover. The first is plainly used for charging the device, while the second is for audio input. Bluetooth 4.2 with A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, and HSP profiles, as well as auxiliary input, are available for continuous connectivity.

The power and XBass buttons each have their own LED. The 7.4V, 2200mAh built-in battery has a battery life of up to 20 hours and a charging period of roughly 4 hours at 5V/1.5A. All of this is contained within a pill-shaped frame measuring 65 x 198 x 68mm and weighs a hefty 595g. This is combined with durability and a battery that can keep audio playing for a full day without stopping due to a little moisture.

Overall, this Tribit MaxSound Plus speaker with Mic offers excellent value for money.

Best product overall

JBL Go 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

Along with having a fantastic look and incredible sound quality, the JBL GO 2 speaker with mic is among those speakers that provide a far bigger punch than their stature would indicate. Although the high-end audio quality is a little more pronounced and exposed, the speaker gives better detail and can distinguish between notes with more clarity.

All in all, it sounds like a terrific product. This speaker has a 3-watt power rating and a battery life of 5 hours at moderate volume levels. Because it has an integrated microphone, it works well as a speakerphone as well.

A short tap of the power button is all that is required to turn on the speaker. To enter pairing mode, hold down the Bluetooth button for several seconds. When the speaker is turned on, the LED flashes white and blinks when it is ready to pair.

To increase or reduce the volume, long-press either volume button. On the right side, a 3.5mm audio input and a Micro-USB charging connector are hidden beneath a gasket. The JBL Go 2 has an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you may submerge it in water.

As a result, given its price range and feature quality, JBL Go 2 is the best speakers in India.

How to buy the best speaker with Mic?

Know the problems you want a speaker with a microphone to solve before you purchase one. For large gatherings? or for get-togethers with family and friends. Once you've made this determination, keep the following in consideration:

Audio Quality

Select a speaker that produces sound that is clear, balanced, has a strong bass, and has little distortion, especially when utilising the microphone to make calls or provide instructions.

Client Testimonials

To be sure the built-in microphone provides clear voice pickup and noise cancellation for efficient hands-free calling, check reviews or specifications.

Bluetooth Interface

Choose a speaker that has the most recent version of Bluetooth (e.g., 5.0) for enhanced connectivity, a longer range, and quicker pairing.

Battery Life

Consider battery life to ensure it matches your usage needs, especially if you intend to use it for extended periods of time for both music playback and phone calls.

Portability

Consider the speaker's size, weight, and portability characteristics, such as a compact design, carrying strap, or clip if you require it for on-the-go use.

Build Quality

Consider the construction materials and whether the speaker is water-resistant or sturdy, especially if you intend to use it outside or in harsh situations.

To buy the best speakers in India, gain a notion of real-world performance and reliability, look into recognized companies known for their audio quality, and read user reviews. We've compiled a list of the top Bluetooth speakers with microphones for you to choose from.