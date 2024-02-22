Best Bluetooth speakers under 500: Top 6 picks for the ardent music lovers

Bluetooth speakers have become essential accessories for music and party lovers. In fact, your parties are incomplete without the right speakers that offer just the right bass and sound. Bluetooth Speakers provide portability and convenience without sacrificing sound quality. These speakers utilize Bluetooth technology to wirelessly connect to smartphones, tablets, and other devices, allowing users to stream music, podcasts, and more with ease. As the name suggests, one of the key advantages of owning a Bluetooth speaker is that it offers wireless connectivity, that eradicates the hurdle of stuck in wires. Another reason why a Bluetooth speaker is a must-have is its portability, that makes it just ideal for outdoor gatherings. In fact, some of them are even waterproof, making them ideal for your pool parties as well. While you may still be juggling in finding the best Bluetooth speaker for your upcoming party, given the fact that the market has loads of them to offer, picking one is nothing but a task. So, we have simplified your task of finding the right Bluetooth speaker that will suit your needs and will also not burn a hole in your pocket. Bluetooth speakers under 500 for those perfect parties (Pexels)

Here are 10 best Bluetooth Speakers under ₹500 for you.

1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker is a compact and portable Bluetooth speaker. With its 3W output, it delivers decent sound quality for its size, making it suitable for casual listening on the go. This Bluetooth speaker is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing seamless pairing with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It also features a built-in FM radio for added entertainment options. The sleek design and sturdy build make it easy to carry around, whether you're travelling, hiking, or just relaxing at home. The speaker comes with a rechargeable battery that provides up to 4 hours of playback time.

Specifications of the Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker:

Output Power: 3W

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Additional Features: FM Radio, Rechargeable Battery

Dimensions: 6.5 x 5 x 4.5 cm

Weight: 200 grams

Colours Available: Black, Blue, Red

Battery Capacity: 500mAh

Playback Time: Up to 4 hours

Charging Time: 2 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable Low output power for larger rooms Bluetooth connectivity Limited playback time Built-in FM radio

2. JB SUPER Mini Bluetooth Speaker

The JB SUPER Mini Bluetooth Speaker is a tiny yet mighty audio companion. Despite its small size, this speaker packs a punch with its clear sound and deep bass. It's perfect for personal listening or small gatherings. The Bluetooth connectivity allows for quick and easy pairing with your devices, and the built-in microphone lets you take calls hands-free. Its compact design makes it highly portable, fitting into pockets or bags effortlessly. The speaker also features a built-in TF card slot, allowing you to play music directly from a memory card. With a durable build and sleek appearance, the JB SUPER Mini is a versatile option for those on the move.

Specifications of the JB SUPER Mini Bluetooth Speaker:

Output Power: 5W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, TF Card

Additional Features: Built-in Microphone, Compact Design

Dimensions: 5.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 cm

Weight: 100 grams (approx.)

Colours Available: Black, White, Blue, Red

Battery Capacity: 1200 mAh

Playback Time: Up to 4 hours

Charging Time: 3 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Clear sound and deep bass Lack of detailed specifications Compact and portable Built-in microphone

3. PTron Newly Launched Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker

The PTron Newly Launched Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker offers impressive sound quality in a compact package. With its 5W output, this speaker delivers rich audio with deep bass, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The Bluetooth connectivity ensures easy pairing with your devices, and the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling. The speaker also supports TF cards, giving you the option to play music directly from a memory card. Its sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any space, while its portable size makes it convenient to carry anywhere.

Specifications of the PTron Newly Launched Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker:

Output Power: 5W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, TF Card

Additional Features: Built-in Microphone, Stylish Design

Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 7.5 cm

Weight: 250 grams (approx.)

Colours Available: Black, Blue, Red

Battery Capacity: 1200mAh

Playback Time: Up to 6 hours

Charging Time: 2-3 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rich audio with deep bass Shorter battery life Stylish and portable design Bluetooth and TF card support

4.SYVO Soul 100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless

The SYVO Soul 100 Bluetooth 5.0Wireless speaker is designed for those who prioritize convenience and style. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it offers stable and quick connectivity to your devices. The 3W speaker provides clear sound and decent bass for its size, suitable for personal listening experiences. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls, and the compact design makes it easy to carry around. Additionally, it supports TF cards, giving you the flexibility to play music directly from a memory card. Whether you're at home, in the office, or outdoors, the SYVO Soul 100 adds a touch of music to your day.

Specifications of the SYVO Soul 100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless:

Output Power: 3W

Connectivity:Bluetooth 5.0, TF Card

Additional Features: Built-in Microphone, Compact Design

Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 5 cm

Weight: 150 grams (approx.)

Colours Available: Black, White, Blue, Red

Battery Capacity:800mAh

Playback Time:Up to 4 hours

Charging Time: 2 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stable Bluetooth 5.0 Limited battery life Clear sound and decent bass Compact and portable design

5.INVICTO TG113 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The INVICTO TG113 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and music lovers on the move. With its rugged and waterproof (IPX4) design, it can withstand splashes and light rain, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. The 10W speaker delivers powerful sound with deep bass, creating an immersive listening experience. Bluetooth connectivity allows for easy pairing with your devices, and the speaker also supports TF cards and USB input for versatile playback options. The built-in FM radio adds to its versatility, providing entertainment even in remote areas. Whether you're camping, hiking, or at a pool party, the INVICTO TG113 keeps the music playing.

Specifications of the INVICTO TG113 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Output Power: 10W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, TF Card, USB Input

Additional Features: Built-in FM Radio, Waterproof (IPX4)

Dimensions: 19 x 7 x 7 cm

Weight: 550 grams (approx.)

Colours Available: Black, Blue, Red, Green

Battery Capacity: 1200mAh

Playback Time: Up to 5 hours

Charging Time: 2-3 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Rugged and waterproof design (IPX4) Relatively shorter battery life Powerful 10W sound with deep bass Bluetooth, TF card, and USB support

6.MorningVale Smart Wireless Portable Bluetooth Mini Speaker

The MorningVale Smart Wireless Portable Bluetooth Mini Speaker offers a blend of smart features and compact design. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control your music, check the weather, or manage your smart home devices using just your voice. The 5W speaker provides clear sound with balanced bass, suitable for personal listening experiences. Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless pairing with your devices, and the speaker also supports TF cards for offline playback. The sleek and minimalist design makes it an attractive addition to any room, while its portability ensures you can take it with you wherever you go.

Specifications of the MorningVale Smart Wireless Portable Bluetooth Mini Speaker:

Output Power: 5W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, TF Card

Smart Features: Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant

Additional Features: Minimalist Design

Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 5 cm

Weight: 200 grams (approx.)

Colours Available: Black, White

Battery Capacity: 1200mAh

Playback Time: Up to 6 hours

Charging Time: 2-3 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant Relatively shorter battery life Clear sound with balanced bass Bluetooth and TF card support

Top three features:

Product Name Battery Capacity Playback Time Charging Time 1. Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker 500mAh Up to 4 hours 2 hours 2. JB SUPER Mini Bluetooth Speaker 1200mAh Up to 4 hours 3 hours 3. PTron Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker 1200mAh Up to 6 hours 2-3 hours 4. SYVO Soul 100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless 800mAh Up to 4 hours 2 hours 5. INVICTO TG113 Portable Bluetooth Speaker 1200mAh Up to 5 hours 2-3 hours 6. MorningVale Smart Wireless Portable Bluetooth Mini Speaker 1200mAh Up to 6 hours 2-3 hours

Best value for money

The PTron Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker stands out as the best value for money. With its 5W output power, 1200mAh battery capacity offering up to 6 hours of playback time, and stylish design, it offers great features at an affordable price. Additionally, it has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls, making it versatile for various uses.

Best overall product:

The INVICTO TG113 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the best overall product in this list. With its 10W output power, 1200mAh battery providing up to 5 hours of playback time, and waterproof (IPX4) feature, it offers excellent sound quality and durability. It also includes a built-in FM radio and various connectivity options like Bluetooth, TF card, and USB input, making it versatile for different environments.

How to Find the Best Bluetooth Speakers:

Sound Quality: Look for speakers with good audio output, including clarity, bass, and volume levels suitable for your needs.

Battery Life: Consider the battery capacity and playback time, ensuring it meets your usage requirements.

Connectivity: Check for Bluetooth version compatibility, additional features like NFC pairing, and other connectivity options like TF card slots or USB inputs.

Portability: Evaluate the size, weight, and design for portability, especially if you plan to carry it around frequently.

Durability: If you need a speaker for outdoor use, consider features like waterproofing (IPX ratings), shock resistance, and rugged build quality.

Additional Features: Some speakers offer built-in microphones for calls, smart assistant integration, FM radio, LED lights, or multi-speaker pairing for a stereo effect.

Budget: Set a budget and compare speakers within that range, balancing features with price.

