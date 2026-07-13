Is olive good for your heart? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares how it affects risk of heart attacks and stroke
Olive oil is often recommended as a healthier swap for regular cooking oils. Dr London explains how it can influence your risk of heart attacks and stroke.
Olive oil has become a staple in conversations around healthy eating, with many people swapping their regular cooking oils for it in the hope of protecting their heart. But with extra virgin olive oil often carrying a much higher price tag than other oils, it's natural to wonder whether the switch is truly worth the investment or simply another wellness trend. Research suggests there may be genuine cardiovascular benefits, and the evidence could make a strong case for reconsidering what you keep in your kitchen.
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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, is weighing in on one of the most common questions about heart-healthy eating: is switching to olive oil really worth it? In an Instagram video shared on July 7, he breaks down the research behind olive oil's cardiovascular benefits and explains why this simple kitchen swap could have a meaningful impact on long-term heart health.
Is olive oil good for your heart?
According to Dr London, the short answer is yes – olive oil is good for your heart. He explains that research has consistently linked olive oil consumption with a lower risk of heart disease. To support this, he cites a study that followed more than 7,000 people over five years, during which participants adhered to a Mediterranean diet that included roughly four tablespoons of olive oil each day.
He states, “Many large cohort studies highlight the association of olive oil and decreasing heart disease. But the strongest study was a randomised controlled trial of more than 7,000 people for about five years. Participants ate a Mediterranean-style diet. One group added extra virgin olive oil – about four tablespoons a day.”
The heart surgeon explains that the findings revealed a 30 percent lower risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, among participants who consumed olive oil regularly as part of their diet. The protective effect was particularly striking for stroke, with the reduction in risk proving even greater than that observed for heart attacks.
What is even better than olive oil?
Dr London adds that when the researchers looked more closely at the findings, they discovered that extra virgin olive oil offered even greater benefits than regular olive oil. He explains that this is likely due to its higher concentration of antioxidants and polyphenols. According to him, choosing extra virgin olive oil over regular varieties is a simple dietary swap that can help promote long-term cardiovascular health.
The heart sure notes, “Then researchers looked closer. They found the extra virgin kind worked better than regular olive oil. EVOO has polyphenols and higher antioxidants. So yes, extra virgin olive oil is one of the few simple swaps the science actually backs. Adding it to your cooking is an easy win.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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