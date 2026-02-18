Woman shows 'viral lemon olive oil shot every morning promotes natural glow': Does this beauty hack work and is it safe?

The creators highlighted using high-quality, cold-pressed organic extra virgin olive oil, noting that the 'polyphenols' (antioxidants) were the secret sauce behind the benefits. According to Everything Krause's post, this two-ingredient shot was a silver bullet for several wellness goals:

All you have to do is mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil with 1 to 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning. Remember to use high-quality ingredients and start with a smaller amount. But as with any viral detox, the question remained: is this a legitimate hack or just another fad?

The trend was highlighted in a January 28 Instagram post by content creators Kateri and Isabelle (the duo behind Everything Krause), who shared that the concoction transformed their health after a 30-day trial. "The l emon olive oil shot is worth the hype... starting your morning with fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil is truly one of the simplest habits you can add to your routine," one of the sisters shared with their followers.

The 'wellness girlie' corner of the internet has a new morning ritual , and it doesn't involve expensive powders or complex smoothies. Instead, lifestyle and beauty influencers are reaching for two kitchen staples: extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe?

The expert verdict: Does it actually work? To separate the science from fiction, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Shireen Furtado, a senior consultant in medical and cosmetic dermatology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru. While Dr Furtado acknowledged the nutritional value of the ingredients, she noted that the results were 'slow and indirect' rather than the instant transformation suggested by social media.

She said, "Drinking a lemon and olive oil shot can support overall skin and hair health, but it is important to understand that it works slowly and indirectly rather than giving instant visible results."

Dr Furtado explained that the monounsaturated fats and vitamin E in olive oil help maintain the skin’s barrier and hydration from the inside out. Meanwhile, the vitamin C in lemon was essential for collagen production. Interestingly, Dr Furtado pointed out that lemon's vitamin C improves iron absorption from your food – and since low iron is a leading cause of hair thinning, this shot could indirectly lead to stronger hair.

Skin and hair benefits While the shot supports the liver, Dr Furtado clarified that it was not a cure-all – it would not treat medical conditions such as hormonal acne or melasma, genetic pattern baldness or thyroid-related hair loss, and severe dandruff.

She explained, "Olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, which help maintain the skin’s natural barrier, reduce dryness, and support overall hydration from within, while lemon contains vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps in collagen production, protects the skin from free radical damage, and may support a brighter and more even-looking complexion over time. When the body receives adequate antioxidants and healthy fats regularly, it can reduce internal inflammation, improve nutrient absorption, and support better circulation, all of which contribute to healthier-looking skin and shinier hair."

Dr Furtado further said, "For hair health, olive oil’s healthy fats may help nourish the scalp from inside by supporting natural oil balance, while vitamin C in lemon improves iron absorption from food, which is important because low iron levels can contribute to hair thinning and dull hair texture, and when nutritional deficiencies are corrected, hair may appear stronger, smoother, and less brittle over time, but it is important to note that this drink alone will not treat medical conditions like acne, melasma, severe pigmentation, dandruff, thyroid-related hair fall, hormonal hair loss, or genetic pattern baldness, as these require proper medical evaluation and treatment."

Is it safe for everyone? Before you start swigging oil every morning, according to Dr Furtado, there are a few 'caution' flags to consider. "It is necessary to use this mixture in moderation because too much lemon can irritate the stomach lining, worsen acidity, and, in some cases, trigger acid reflux. While excess olive oil adds extra calories, which may contribute to unwanted weight gain if taken daily in large amounts, and from a skin perspective, weight gain and poor digestion can sometimes negatively affect skin health instead of improving it, so balance is very important," Dr Furtado said.

"Clear skin and healthy hair depend much more on a well-balanced diet, good sleep, and sun protection," Dr Furtado said. She added that while the lemon-olive oil shot could be a supportive addition to a healthy lifestyle, it wasn't a replacement for medical treatment or a solid skincare routine. If you have a sensitive stomach or are monitoring your caloric intake, you might want to stick to drizzling that olive oil over a salad instead.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.