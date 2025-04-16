From olive oil to sea moss: All about the viral beauty shots

The wellness shot, a go-to for fitness lovers at one point, is in its Renaissance era on social media. But don’t expect ginger or citrus fruits in these tiny elixirs. Health-fluencers are opting for eclectic ingredients such as ocean-fresh sea moss (1.4 million posts on Instagram), earthy wheatgrass (4,18,000 posts on Instagram), and extra virgin olive oil. These shots have gone viral for their promise of a host of health miracles. But do they actually work? We ask experts. Israeli actor-model Moran Atias takes a shot of olive oil from Saint Supply, an American olive oil brand

Something fishy about wheatgrass, sea moss?

Wheatgrass may be an acquired taste, but it has vitamins A, B, C, E, iron, calcium, magnesium, and amino acids. Sea moss, described as bland with a fishy aroma, has iodine, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and zinc. “Limit to 1–2 tablespoons of sea moss gel or equivalent in a shot once daily, as the high iodine content can affect the thyroid gland and indirectly influence skin. With a wheatgrass shot, 1–2 ounces (around 28-50 grams) per day is sufficient. More than that may lead to nausea or headaches,” recommends Dr Bhavik Dhir, consultant dermatologist at PSRI Hospital.

Liquid gold - fact or fiction?

There’s enough anecdotal evidence suggesting that a tablespoon of this ‘liquid gold’ every morning on an empty stomach may reduce acid reflux, improve heart health, and give your skin a glow. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, and singer Beyoncé swear by it.

Dr Kiran Kaur Sethi, a dermatologist, agrees that half a tablespoon a day may reduce issues like heart attacks, improve cognition and brain health and reduce the risk of diabetes. “You can easily incorporate olive oil into your meals — drizzle it over salads or use it for light cooking and still gain the same health effects,” she says, adding, “If you have olive oil in a salad or cooked food, you don’t need a shot — it’s not magic. It’s not going to solve your health problems.”

Dr Dhir explains that for good health, consistency is more important. “A balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods and antioxidants provides a steady benefit, whereas a daily shot might be too concentrated and difficult to sustain.” And as always, please consult your physician before making any major dietary changes.

According to Richa Agrawal, a beauty expert, olive oil should be used to enhance food flavour as a substitute for other oils or fat sources rather than to be taken as beauty shots.

Shots to avoid

Dr Anjana Kalia, ayurvedic expert and nutritionist at Bloom Clinix Dwarka, warns against taking highly acidic shots with ingredients like apple cider vinegar, essential oils, or undiluted lemon juice. They can lead to side effects like digestive tract irritation, tooth enamel erosion, and more. She adds, “Similarly, herbal tinctures or extracts should only be used under professional guidance, as they can interact with medications or cause toxicity in high doses.”